Top 25 Oregon Football State Rankings (September 14, 2026)

The three Three Rivers League juggernauts who sat atop last week’s High School On SI Oregon Top 25 Football State Rankings kept on trucking with impressive victories.

Behind them, however, there was plenty of churn as only one other team held their position from a week ago.

Two teams dropped out of the rankings following defeats — Canby and Lincoln, although the Cardinals could have an argument that they deserved to stay put after giving Lakeridge all it could handle in a wild 43-42 loss on the Pacers’ home turf.

And if we were ranking 26 teams, they probably would still be in here, but instead, they were the dreaded first team out, making way for newcomers Tigard and Sheldon.

Here are this week’s Top 25 Oregon Football State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 |

Last week: 1; Def. No. 7 Central Catholic 42-6

The Lakers were firing on all cylinders in the rematch of last year’s 6A championship game, jumping out to a 28-0 lead and triggering a running clock with Jacob Lugo’s 8-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Last week: 2; Def. Westview 48-16

The Lions led only 21-10 at halftime but scored three times in the third quarter to finally put the game away.

Last week: 3; Def. Glencoe 63-18

Big nights from junior DE Rocco Grady (three forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks) and senior DE Zane Carley (three tackles for loss) highlighted a dominating night for the Timberwolves.

Last week: 6; Def. No. 15 Grants Pass 35-10

The Foxes rolled up 397 total yards, with Levi Schurter rushing for 100 yards and two touchdowns and Luke Horner catching four passes for 126 yards and a score.

Last week: 8; Def. Oregon City 49-7

The Hawks are back on track after their Week 0 overtime loss at Grants Pass.

Last week: 12; Def. South Medford 35-7

Senior QB Liam Wheir’s career-high three touchdown passes lifted the Cougars to the victory.

Last week: 4; Lost to No. 1 Lake Oswego 42-6

The Rams have been unable to sustain a run game in losses to West Linn and Lake Oswego. Can they get it going when they play Graham-Kapowsin this week in their home opener?

Last week: 11; Def. No. 16 Sandy 42-21

Some might ask why a 4A team is ranked so high, but the Cougars are not your ordinary 4A team, as they showed by going on the road and defeating Sandy, a 5A school that recently dropped from 6A.

Last week: 14; Def. Newberg 34-7

Another solid performance in all three phases from all-state RB/LB Aidan Galusha, who had nine tackles (three for loss), two rushing touchdowns and a 21-yard punt return.

Last week: 10; Def. No. 25 Sherwood 37-28

The Wolverines finally got into the win column, erasing a 28-12 third-quarter deficit as Zeke Thomas connected twice with Kawai Chamberlin for touchdowns and Jonny Jenkins’ 6-yard run gave them a 31-28 lead late in the third.

Last week: 5; Lost to No. 24 Sheldon 21-14

The Storm have nothing to show for long bus rides to Boise and Eugene and now open their Intermountain Conference schedule against rival Mountain View.

Last week: 16; Def. Sprague 31-21

Win No. 1 for new coach Phil Rombach didn’t come easy, as the Crusaders dug out of an early 14-0 hole, taking the lead for good on a 48-yard swing pass from Jack Wilson to Kyle Goodwin on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Last week: 17; Def. then-No. 24 Lincoln 43-42

The Pacers went for two after scoring a touchdown with 21 seconds left, with Jacksonville University lacrosse commit Colby Owen’s conversion allowing them to pull out the victory.

Last week: 15; Idle

The Colts had the week off before the start of Midwestern League play.

Last week: 7; Lost to No. 4 Silverton 35-10

The Cavemen trailed 14-10 at halftime but struggled to slow the Foxes’ run game, giving up 259 yards on the ground.

Last week: 9; Lost to No. 8 Cascade 42-21

The Pioneers lost three-year starting QB Micaiah Turin to a concussion on a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Last week: 19; Idle

The Vikings take on La Grande in an Eastern Oregon rivalry matchup this week.

Last week: 20; Def. Central 17-13

The Braves extended their regular-season winning streak to 45, the sixth-longest in state history. St. Mary’s (Medford) owns the state record of 78 from 1974-83.

Last week: 21; Def. North Bend 47-0

The Challengers held North Bend to 66 total yards, while Bryson Walker ran for 161 yards, including touchdowns of 43, 40 and 3 yards.

Last week: 23; Def. then-No. 22 Canby 36-15

The Ravens absorbed an early salvo from the Cougars before seizing control, with Callen Schaefer catching six passes for 101 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for another score.

Last week: 13; Lost to North Medford 35-14

The Wildcats’ first game on their refurbished turf field went south as the Black Tornado intercepted Trevor Glos three times as he went 25-of-44 for 302 yards and two touchdowns.

Last week: 25; Def. Junction City 42-14

The Indians rebounded from their loss a week ago at Cascade Christian, as Colton Smith ran for two touchdowns and Dexter Olson caught two scoring passes from Will Kessi.

Last week: Not ranked; Def. Sunset 42-0

The Tigers might find themselves not ready to challenge the upper echelon of the Three Rivers League later in the season, but for now, they’re enjoying a honeymoon period with first-year coach Will Whitley.

Last week: Not ranked; Def. No. 10 Summit 21-14

The Irish narrowly lost their season opener to Thurston. Since then, they’ve beaten West Salem and Summit, knocking off the Storm thanks to a late touchdown pass from Ryker Rohaley to Barry Myles to already match their 2025 win total.

Last week: 18; Lost to No. 11 Willamette 37-28

The Bowmen were more competitive than a week ago against Tualatin but will rue being unable to hold a 16-point lead on the road with Lake Oswego coming to town this week.

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Dropped Out

22. Canby

24. Lincoln

Under Consideration

Estacada

Henley

Mountainside

North Medford

Oregon City

Roseburg

South Salem

West Albany