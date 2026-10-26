Overtime Elite Opens Season 6: Five High School Basketball Stars to Watch

High school basketball season has officially begun! Overtime Elite kicks off the season, where high school players from around the world train in basketball, brand management, and building a legacy.

Season six tipped off Thursday, Oct. 22, at Overtime Arena in Atlanta. Eight teams will compete from October through February for a championship: City Reapers, Cold Hearts, Diamond Doves, reigning champion FaZe, YNG Dreamerz, RWE, Fear of God and newcomer Hellstar.

Opening weekend brought nonstop action. Cayden Daughtry scored 46 points to lead Fear of God past RWE 94-87 on Thursday. In a rematch of last season's championship series, FaZe defeated Cold Hearts 78-71.

The action continued Friday, with FaZe improving to 2-0 after a 97-73 victory over Fear of God. RWE earned its first win of the season, defeating Cold Hearts 69-66 behind 27 points and seven rebounds from CJ Rosser.

Despite Friday's loss, Daughtry was one of the weekend's standouts, following his 46-point opener with 32 points against FaZe.

OTE brings together some of the best up-and-coming stars in basketball. Its reach is global, with players from Belgium, the Czech Republic, South Sudan, and France. Alums include Amen and Ausar Thompson, Alex Sarr and Mikel Brown Jr.

The first two nights offered an early glimpse of the league's talent, with several players already making their presence felt on the court.

Five Players to Keep on Your Radar

Cayden Daughtry — Fear of God

Daughtry reached the 1,000-point milestone in the first quarter of Thursday's game. He finished with 46 points, six rebounds, and six assists, helping Fear of God secure its first victory. After averaging 29.1 points per game last season, he followed up Thursday's performance with another 32 points Friday. He's kicking off his senior year in a big way.

Tai Bell — Cold Hearts

Bell makes scoring look easy. He plays with composure, reads the court,t and knows how to create opportunities on offense. He finished Thursday night with 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists against FaZe, then added 26 points Friday against RWE, showing he can do more than just score.

Aiden Groce — RWE

Groce stands out for his ability to read the court on offense. He finished Thursday's game with 23 points and three assists, shooting 9-for-14 from the field and making four of five 3-point attempts. Friday, he showcased his playmaking with12 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds. His ability to find opportunities and make the most of them is something to watch as the season progresses.

CJ Rosser — RWE

Rosser can be useful all over the court, and his opening-weekend performances showed why. He totaled 51 points, 15 rebounds, six steals, and five blocks across two games. Whether he's scoring or creating problems for opponents on defense, Rosser can impact the game in multiple ways.

K'Nard Callendar — Fear of God

Callendar is the glue of Fear of God, contributing with rebounding and scoring. He finished Thursday night with 22 points and a game-high 16 rebounds, along with three assists and two blocks. His double-double showed just how much he can contribute beyond scoring, making him an important piece of Fear of God's lineup.