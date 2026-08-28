Five-Star Jordyn Palmer Won Just About Everything This Summer. What's Next?

Somewhere in the Palmer house, there is a shelf, and by now it's sure to be running out of room.

Five-star Jordyn Palmer spent her summer filling that shelf faster than anyone would reasonably expect.

There was a gold medal with USA Basketball, and an MVP award to go with it. Then another championship and another MVP at the Mamba Invitational.

Then an undefeated run through OT Select that ended with Palmer captaining the Cold Hearts to a championship. Then two days later, because apparently the summer wasn't busy enough, she went to Rucker Park and picked up another MVP trophy at the SLAM Summer Classic.

At this point, we have to ask — what’s next?

For Palmer, one of the nation's premier players in the Class of 2027, what's next includes a senior season at Westtown — and one of the biggest remaining college decisions in her class.

A Golden Start With USA Basketball

Her summer began on the international stage with USA Basketball at the FIBA U18 Women's AmeriCup in Mexico. Palmer averaged 18.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while leading the tournament with 4.2 steals per game as the United States won gold.

She saved one of her biggest performances for the championship game, finishing with 24 points, 13 rebounds and five steals against Canada before being named tournament MVP. Somehow, that was merely the opening act.

The Championships Keep Coming

She later headed to Los Angeles for the Mamba Invitational, an event celebrating Kobe Bryant, whom she has called her favorite player. She helped Team Relentless win the girls' championship, delivered the deciding basket late, and walked away with MVP honors. And days later, Palmer arrived at OT Select in Atlanta, and there wasn't much time for admiring what she'd already accomplished.

When asked when she gets to enjoy it all, Palmer laughed. “The other tournament was a little more serious,” she said, referring to the Mamba Invitational. “This one is more fun.”

Jordyn Palmer after Cold Hearts win the 2026 OTE Tournament | Photo provided by Overtime Arena

If OT Select was supposed to be the fun stop of the summer, Palmer apparently has a peculiar definition of relaxation. She captained the Cold Hearts through an undefeated season and ultimately to the league championship.

One More MVP at Rucker Park

Then came New York. At the SLAM Summer Classic at Rucker Park, Palmer scored 17 points while shooting better than 70% from the field as the Black Team earned an 81-76 victory. Once again, Palmer was named MVP.

All of this followed a junior season in which Palmer averaged 23.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 3.3 steals for Westtown while earning Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year honors for the third consecutive season.

What's Next for Jordyn Palmer?

Which brings us back to the original question. What is Palmer going to do next?

Palmer remains uncommitted as she enters her senior season, making her college decision one of the biggest remaining recruiting storylines in the 2027 class. South Carolina and Ohio State are among the programs involved in her recruitment.

But before the chaos of her college decision, let's take some time — even if Palmer can't — to appreciate everything she accomplished over the past few months.

Gold medal. FIBA MVP. Mamba champion and MVP. OT Select champion. SLAM Summer Classic MVP.

What did you do this summer?