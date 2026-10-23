Fab Five: Pennsylvania High School Football Games to Watch in Week 9

It’s Week 9 of the high school football season in Pennsylvania, and while there are a ton of fantastic matchups as we reach the penultimate week of the regular season, we still didn’t have to look too hard to find our spotlight game of the week.

Two teams in the top 10 of this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings meet up in the state capital when No. 2 Harrisburg takes on No. 8 Bishop McDevitt on Saturday afternoon in a critical Mid-Penn Conference showdown.

Whenever the Cougars and Crusaders meet up in one of the state’s best rivalries, you can be sure something interesting will take place.

Harrisburg comes into the game undefeated at 8-0 and looking to extend a three-game winning streak in the series after winning 29-21 a year ago.

The Cougars are almost perfectly balanced offensively, with 1,533 passing yards and 1,522 rushing yards through eight games. Directing the attack is senior QB Kayden Stephens, who’s thrown for 16 touchdowns, while senior RB Princeton Dent has run for 929 yards and 19 TDs.

Bishop McDevitt has rebounded from a Week 3 loss to State College to post shutouts in four of its last five games, led by senior LB Ethan Miller (63 tackles, 13 for loss) and junior DE Creighton Miltsch (62 tackles, 16 for loss, 5.5 sacks).

Senior QB Sebastian Williams has thrown for 2,021 yards and 31 touchdowns with just five interceptions, completing over 72% of his passes (123-of-170).

But there are plenty of games around the state that will have league title implications in Week 9. Here are four of the best that we’ve selected.

No. 6 Pine-Richland (7-1) at North Hills (6-1)

Friday, Oct. 23 - 7 p.m.

The Indians went 3-8 a year ago but now have a chance to win the 5A Northeast Conference if they can end a four-game losing streak in the series to the Rams, who won 48-6 last season.

North Hills has allowed just 49 points all season but will be tested by a Pine-Richland offense that averages 355.6 yards and 46.8 points per game, led by senior QB Aaron Strader, who has 1,751 total yards and 24 touchdowns (16 passing, eight rushing).

Northwestern Lehigh (8-0) at No. 9 Southern Lehigh (8-0)

Friday, Oct. 23 - 7 p.m.

The Spartans passed their first big test last week when they disposed of Notre Dame-Green Pond 48-27. Now, they look to wrap up the Colonial League Division A crown against their nearby rivals, who have had their number in recent years, winning the last six games in the series. Tigers junior RB Chase Sukanick has already run for 1,038 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

Cambria Heights (8-0) at Homer-Center (7-1)

Friday, Oct. 23 - 7 p.m.

The Highlanders, who have won all six games in their series with the Wildcats, will look to keep their undefeated season intact and wrap up the outright Heritage Conference title after sharing it a year ago. Dual-threat junior QB has led Cambria Heights this year, accounting for 1,658 total yards and 20 touchdowns.

Belle Vernon (7-1) at Waynesburg Central (7-1)

Friday, Oct. 23 - 7 p.m.

Both of these WPIAL 3A Section 1 teams are enjoying renaissance seasons. The Leopards went 3-6 last year and are back in the playoff hunt for the first time since winning the PIAA 3A title in 2023, while the Raiders lost in the district playoffs last year and haven’t won more than seven games in over two decades.