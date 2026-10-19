Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 19, 2026)

It would have been hard to believe that with only a couple of weeks left in the regular season that the Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings would not include La Salle College.

But that’s the case after Roman Catholic sent the Explorers to yet another defeat last week, dropping the reigning PIAA 6A champions to 3-5 with their second loss in Philadelphia Catholic League play.

Dallas became the only team to move into the rankings this week, with the undefeated Mountaineers closing out their home slate with a 42-7 win over Crestwood.

No. 1 Central Catholic was idle last week, while the top 15 teams remained the same as the other 14 teams posted impressive victories — including No. 9 Southern Lehigh knocking off previously unbeaten Notre Dame-Green Pond in our spotlight game of the week .

Here are this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7

Last week: 1 | Idle

The Vikings enjoyed a respite before the final couple of weeks of the season.

Next up: at Canon-McMillan, Oct. 23

Last week: 2 | Def. Chambersburg 28-12

Nuhme Collier had two interceptions and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown for the Cougars.

Next up: at No. 8 Bishop McDevitt, Oct. 24

Last week: 3 | Def. Altoona 52-0

Rowan Walker ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns for the Little Lions, and Mike Yourey had three sacks and returned an interception 21 yards for a score.

Next up: vs. Carlisle, Oct. 23

Last week: 4 | Def. Father Judge 28-0

Over the past four weeks, the Hawks have allowed just two touchdowns and 17 total points, culminating with their second consecutive shutout of the Crusaders.

Next up: vs. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic, Oct. 23

Last week: 5 | Def. West Philadelphia 35-0

Joey McLeish threw for 180 yards and three touchdowns, and Kassan Chappelle ran for a touchdown and caught a TD pass for the Panthers.

Next up: vs. Abraham Lincoln, Oct. 24

Last week: 6 | Def. Armstrong 57-12

Senior QB Aaron Strader threw for 209 yards and three touchdowns while running for two scores as the Rams cruised to victory.

Next up: at North Hills, Oct. 23

Last week: 7 | Def. Trinity 35-14

The Panthers rushed for 444 yards, including 184 from quarterback Josh Snyder on 18 carries and 94 and two touchdowns on 15 carries by John Banbury.

Next up: vs. Thomas Jefferson, Oct. 23

Last week: 8 | Def. Carlisle 42-0

Sebastian Williams threw four touchdowns passes, all to Zayden Smith, of 7, 4, 47 and 13 yards.

Next up: vs. No. 2 Harrisburg, Oct. 24

Last week: 9 | Def. Notre Dame-Green Pond 48-27

The game of the week lived up to the hype as the Spartans proved their undefeated season was no fluke, going on the road and handing the Crusaders their first loss as Adam Fritts ran for 175 yards and six touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Northwestern Lehigh, Oct. 23

Last week: 10 | Def. then-No. 24 La Salle College 28-7

The Cahillite won their fifth straight and extended the Explorers’ misery this fall, taking a 28-0 lead late in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Tre Montgomery.

Next up: vs. Father Judge, Oct. 23

Last week: 11 | Def. Germantown Academy 48-0

The Friars won their 21st consecutive game against Germantown in their Inter-Academic Conference opener.

Next up: at Haverford School, Oct. 24

Last week: 12 | Def. Executive Education Academy 55-6

Freshman RB Samhad Williams ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns for the Clippers.

Next up: at Penn Wood, Oct. 24

Last week: 13 | Def. Radnor 54-0

Johnny Hopkins threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third to lead the Cougars.

Next up: vs. Conestoga, Oct. 23

Last week: 14 | Def. Hanover Area 65-14

The Indians scored touchdowns rushing, passing, on defense and special teams in rolling to victory.

Next up: at Blue Mountain, Oct. 23

Last week: 15 | Def. Allentown Central Catholic 38-7

Tycen Norman scored three touchdowns to help the Trojans build a 38-0 lead early in the third quarter.

Next up: vs. Whitehall, Oct. 23

Last week: 17 | Def. Abington 42-7

Trevor Picciotti ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries as the Rams improved to 8-0 for the first time since 1964.

Next up: vs. Neshaminy, Oct. 23

Last week: 18 | Def. Neshaminy 40-8

The Bucks held Neshaminy to minus-1 rushing yards and 126 total yards.

Next up: at Pennsbury, Oct. 23

Last week: 19 | Def. Warwick 55-7

Villanova commit Lucas Myers’ 92-yard touchdown run on the Raiders’ first play from scrimmage set the tone, and Twin Valley finished with 433 total yards on 23 offensive plays.

Next up: at Exeter Township, Oct. 23

Last week: 20 | Def. Gateway 52-20

Ben Grabowski (193 yards, three TDs) and Cody Yacamelli (158 yards, two TDs) led a Warriors ground game that amassed 409 yards.

Ben Grabowski with his second touchdown of the night from 7 yards out!



PT-28

Gateway7

7:45 Q2 pic.twitter.com/0NSSvl1snM — Penn Trafford TV (@penntraffordtv) October 17, 2026

Next up: vs. Woodland Hills, Oct. 23

Last week: 21 | Def. Laurel Highlands 69-0

Aayden Wright ran for 216 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions, while Braeden Plasco threw for three scores.

Next up: vs. Uniontown, Oct. 23

Last week: 22 | Def. Avon Grove 42-0

Juelz Chiron-Robinson ran for three first-half touchdowns to help the Cougars build a 35-0 halftime lead.

Next up: at Coatesville, Oct. 23

Last week: 23 | Def. Wallenpaupack Area 35-0

The Cavaliers allowed just 125 total yards in posting their second shutout in three weeks.

Next up: vs. Valley View, Oct. 23

Last week: 25 | Def. Penn Manor 41-16

Damien Greer returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, and the Bulldogs defeated the Comets for the 35th straight time since 1992.

Next up: vs. Central York, Oct. 23

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Crestwood 42-7

Hunter Pitcavage ran for two touchdowns and returned a fumble 18 yards for another score just before halftime to close out the scoring for the Mountaineers.

Next up: at Hanover Area, Oct. 23

Last week: 16 | Lost to Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 14-7

The Churchmen dropped their Inter-Ac Conference opener.

Next up: vs. William Penn Charter, Oct. 23

Dropped Out

No. 24 La Salle College

Under Consideration

Central York

Hopewell

Notre Dame-Green Pond

Northwestern Lehigh

North Pocono

Plymouth-Whitemarsh

Propel Braddock Hills

Solanco

Southern Columbia

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy

West York