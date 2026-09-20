Pennsylvania Girls Soccer Star Kinley Purdy Reaches 100 Career Goals as a Junior

Kinley Purdy entered her junior season at Lake-Lehman High School already within striking distance of a milestone many high school soccer players never reach.

It took her just four games to get there.

Purdy scored a hat trick Saturday, with her final goal giving the Lake-Lehman junior 100 for her career, as the Black Knights defeated rival Dallas 10-0 in Lehman Township, Pennsylvania.

Purdy also had an assist as Lake-Lehman improved to 3-1 with its third consecutive win and shutout.

According to a report in the the Times Leader, Purdy was kept off the scoreboard during the first half before scoring all three of her goals after halftime. Her 100th goal came with 11:33 remaining when she beat a defender on the left side of the penalty area and scored into the corner of the net.

The milestone continues a remarkable start to Purdy's high school career.

From 42 Goals as a Freshman to 100 as a Junior

Purdy entered the 2026 season with 93 career goals, according to a preseason report from WBRE/WYOU.

She scored 42 goals as a freshman before establishing a Lake-Lehman single-season record with 51 goals during her sophomore season. Purdy also recorded 22 assists last year and earned all-state honors, one of only three sophomores in Pennsylvania to receive the recognition, according to WBRE/WYOU.

The forward's emergence came quickly. Lake-Lehman coach Kelly Adamshick told WBRE/WYOU before this season that Purdy originally arrived as a midfielder but was moved to forward during her first high school game. She scored almost immediately after the position change and has remained one of the Black Knights' primary scoring threats ever since.

Purdy entered this season needing seven goals to reach 100.

Saturday's hat trick completed the chase.

Lake-Lehman Offense Erupts Against Dallas

Purdy's milestone was part of a dominant offensive performance by Lake-Lehman in the first "Battle for the Ball" rivalry game between the schools.

The Black Knights led 3-0 at halftime before scoring seven times in the second half. Lexi Peiffer joined Purdy with a hat trick and added two assists, while Ava Blazes and Bella Blazes scored two goals apiece.

Purdy scored Lake-Lehman's first goal after halftime and later assisted Ava Blazes before adding her final two goals.

The 100th was the final goal of Purdy's hat trick.

With nearly two full seasons remaining in her high school career, reaching 100 goals may ultimately become a checkpoint rather than the defining number of Purdy's career. She has already followed a 42-goal freshman season with a school-record 51-goal sophomore campaign and an all-state selection.

Now, four games into her junior year, she has another accomplishment to add to the list: 100 career goals.

Lake-Lehman returns to action Monday against Nanticoke Area.