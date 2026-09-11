The Pennsylvania high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards for every classification.

The big games this week are No. 7 Pine-Richland vs. No. 2 Central Catholic), No. 18 State College (PA) vs. No. 3 Bishop McDevitt, and No. 4 Harrisburg vs. Cumberland Valley.

Stay with High School On SI for Pennsylvania high school football coverage throughout the season.

Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 8-MAN SCOREBOARD