Skip to main content
High School

Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

Follow PIAA action throughout Friday night
Jack Butler|
Somerset's Deacon Sherbine and Kaiden Sleasman work together to stop Huntingdon's Gavin Oser in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference football game in Somerset, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026.
Somerset's Deacon Sherbine and Kaiden Sleasman work together to stop Huntingdon's Gavin Oser in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference football game in Somerset, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Pennsylvania high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards for every classification.

The big games this week are No. 7 Pine-Richland vs. No. 2 Central Catholic), No. 18 State College (PA) vs. No. 3 Bishop McDevitt, and No. 4 Harrisburg vs. Cumberland Valley.

Stay with High School On SI for Pennsylvania high school football coverage throughout the season.

Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 8-MAN SCOREBOARD

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Pennsylvania