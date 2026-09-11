Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11
Follow PIAA action throughout Friday night
The Pennsylvania high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards for every classification.
The big games this week are No. 7 Pine-Richland vs. No. 2 Central Catholic), No. 18 State College (PA) vs. No. 3 Bishop McDevitt, and No. 4 Harrisburg vs. Cumberland Valley.
Stay with High School On SI for Pennsylvania high school football coverage throughout the season.
Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917