Fab Five: Pennsylvania High School Football Games to Watch in Week 3

It’s only Week 3 of the high school football season in Pennsylvania, and we already have a candidate for game of the year on tap when Pine-Richland, No. 4 in this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings, travels to No. 1 Central Catholic for a titanic matchup.

No. 4 Pine-Richland (2-0) at No. 1 Central Catholic (2-0)

Friday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. ET

The Vikings will have their hands full slowing down a Pine-Richland offense that has scored 107 points in its first two games and features Nebraska commit WR Khalil Taylor, who caught six passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns a week ago while returning a kickoff 79 yards for another score.

Meanwhile, the Rams will look to topple Central Catholic, freshly minted as the No. 24 team in High School On SI’s Power 25 national rankings, led by a defense that has allowed just 30 points in two games and boasts three Division I commits on its offensive line, including bookend tackles James Halter (Notre Dame) and Jimmy Kalis (Ohio State).

However, this marquee matchup isn’t the only one to watch in the Keystone State this weekend. Here are four more we’re keeping our eye on during Week 3.

No. 8 State College (2-0) at No. 6 Bishop McDevitt (2-0)

Friday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. ET

Which standout quarterback will be able to exert their will in this clash? Little Lions junior Connor Kulka has completed 23 of 37 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns as part of a balanced attack with senior RB Rowan Walker (278 yards, five TDs), while Crusaders senior Sebastian Williams (29-of-45, 440 yards, 10 TDs) has spread the ball to six different receivers, led by Kent State commit Jontai Quick (seven catches for 130 yards and three TDs).

No. 17 Canon-McMillan (1-1) at No. 7 Upper St. Clair (2-0)

Friday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. ET

The Big Macs will look to rebound from a 29-24 loss to Trinity against the Panthers, who’ve won the last three meetings and 10 of the last 11 in the series. QB Josh Snyder led Upper St. Clair in its 21-14 win last week over North Allegheny, throwing a 2-yard touchdown to Nevin Shegan-Siniawsk and sneaking for another score in the fourth quarter to break a 7-7 tie.

Montour (2-0) at South Fayette (2-0)

Friday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. ET

South Fayette has started 2–0 each of the past three years but hasn’t turned that into sustained success — the Lions’ last 10-win season came in 2019, and they haven’t won more than six games in a season since. They’ll look to slow the Spartans and dual-threat junior Brandon Bennett, who’s thrown for 257 yards and a touchdown and run for 182 yards and four scores while also making five interceptions at safety.

No. 3 Malvern Prep (1-0) at No. 14 Imhotep Charter (1-1)

Saturday, Sept. 12, 3 p.m. ET

The talent taking the field in this game speaks for itself. Imhotep will want to redeem itself after squandering a late lead against DeMatha last week. Malvern was impressive in shutting out La Salle College and will want to state its case for No. 1 should Central Catholic and St. Joseph’s Prep (playing Bergen Catholic of New Jersey) stumble.