Skip to main content
High School

Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores - October 30

See PIAA final scores from the last weekend in October
Jack Butler|
Hamburg Hawks vs Schuylkill Valley Panthers - Oct 16, 2026
Hamburg Hawks vs Schuylkill Valley Panthers - Oct 16, 2026 | Bill Snook

High School On SI has final scores from Pennsylvania high school football action from Friday, October 30.

Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores - October 30

Abraham Lincoln 8, George Washington 6

Samuel Fels 20, Benjamin Franklin 0

West Philadelphia 32, Academy at Palumbo 0

Archbishop Wood 19, Archbishop Carroll 15

KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy 16, Overbrook 12

West Catholic 26, Conwell-Egan Catholic 20

Owen J. Roberts 40, Phoenixville 0

Pennsbury 20, Neshaminy 6

Northern York 42, Red Land 15

Waynesburg Central 55, Valley 8

Methacton 27, Pottstown 15

Wissahickon 45, Springfield Township 0

(#19) Canon-McMillan 34, Mt. Lebanon 7

Pope John Paul II 28, Pottsgrove 21

North Star 48, Glendale 28

Blair Academy 14, Hill School 7

Lehighton 17, Northern Lehigh 7

Renaissance Academy 15, Morrisville 12

Mount Union 42, Windber 14

Avonworth 19, Propel Braddock Hills 14

Riverside 29, Mohawk Area 22

Altoona 35, Cumberland Valley 28

Penns Valley Area 13, Somerset 13

Milton Hershey 26, East Pennsboro 6

Deer Lakes 33, Knoch 6

West York Area 47, Dover 6

North Hills 45, Moon Area 21

Charleroi 50, Brownsville 13

Southern Columbia Area 49, Selinsgrove 13

Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Serra Catholic 13

Steelton-Highspire 49, Upper Dauphin Area 36

Dunmore 53, Lakeland 6

Interboro 27, EEACS 22

Washington 35, Fort Cherry 14

Northgate 7, Cornell 0

Mechanicsburg 35, Waynesboro 0

(#5) Pine-Richland 49, Plum 21

Upper Moreland 42, Hatboro-Horsham 7

Reynolds 35, Northwestern 6

(#20) North Allegheny 22, Norwin 21

(#8) Upper St. Clair 45, West Allegheny 13

Hopewell 42, Aliquippa 10

Hanover 6, James Buchanan 0

Warrior Run 13, Milton 12

Williams Valley 28, Tri-Valley 21

Beaver 56, Ellwood City 26

Brockway 55, Maplewood 0

Marion Center 53, Penns Manor 0

Cedar Crest 31, Reading 22

Wyoming Valley West 17, Crestwood 16

Honesdale 52, Riverside 0

Cameron County 48, Coudersport 16

Bethlehem Catholic 39, Northampton 17

Port Allegany 45, St. Marys 21

Bishop Canevin 21, Seton LaSalle 10

Henderson 21, Bayard Rustin 17

Hanover Area 28, Greater Nanticoke Area 21

Union City 27, Mercer 0

Perkiomen Valley 41, Upper Merion Area 7

Conrad Weiser 47, Daniel Boone 28

Berks Catholic 30, Lancaster Catholic 14

Cedar Cliff 33, Carlisle 31

Carbondale Area 28, Old Forge 13

West Mifflin 53, Yough 0

(#13) Bishop McDevitt 42, Chambersburg 18

MSSD 44, Coventry Christian 38

Halifax 49, Susquenita 0

Hollidaysburg 51, DuBois 14

Corry 55, Harbor Creek 49

Homer-Center 34, Portage 7

Ephrata 52, Lebanon 8

Central York 42, William Penn 7

Eastern Lebanon County 14, Northern Lebanon 12

Northeastern 43, Eastern York 22

Central Valley 41, Mars 21

Keystone Oaks 21, East Allegheny 20

Brentwood 56, Riverview 20

South Williamsport 49, Central Columbia 14

Abington Heights 27, Delaware Valley 21

(#16) Southern Lehigh 55, Salisbury Township 7

Keystone 68, Titusville 7

Easton Area 37, (#21) Nazareth Area 29

Hampton 17, Franklin Regional 10

Susquehannock 42, Kennard-Dale 9

Wellsboro 41, North Penn-Mansfield 0

Carmichaels 40, Mapletown 26

Moshannon Valley 13, Berlin Brothersvalley 12

North Pocono 56, West Scranton 18

Whitehall 35, Allentown Central Catholic 21

Parkland 38, Emmaus 10

Greenville 43, Freedom Area 0

Hamburg 33, Kutztown 28

Karns City 22, Oil City 6

Montgomery 28, Cowanesque Valley 13

Clairton 42, Jeannette 0

Wilson 43, J.P. McCaskey 12

(#18) Central Bucks West 41, Central Bucks East 14

Belle Vernon 29, Elizabeth Forward 28

Lower Dauphin 42, Hershey 21

(#23) Northwestern Lehigh 49, Catasauqua 12

Exeter Township 23, Conestoga Valley 13

Rochester 26, South Side 14

Trinity 28, West Perry 0

Pleasant Valley 40, Stroudsburg 36

Westmont Hilltop 14, Clearfield 7

Monessen 32, Sto-Rox 14

(#7) Cardinal O’Hara 51, Father Judge 3

Shady Side Academy 19, South Park 6

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 29, Ambridge 14

Line Mountain 35, Newport 7

(#9) La Salle College 13, (#10) MBAPC (CO-OP) 12

Williamsport 42, Wilkes-Barre 34

Pocono Mountain West 17, Pocono Mountain East 16

Shenandoah Valley 21, Mahanoy Area 12

Chestnut Ridge 12, Huntingdon 0

Mifflinburg 22, Lewisburg 14

Trinity 20, Bethel Park 0

Simon Gratz 48, Olney 6

Scranton Prep 49, Scranton 6

Warren 55, Bradford 28

Palmyra 43, Shippensburg 13

Spring-Ford 42, Upper Perkiomen 21

Dallas 35, Berwick 7

Uniontown 22, Laurel Highlands 7

Wheelersburg 48, Grove City Christian 0

Haverford 49, Conestoga 14

Apollo Ridge 43, Ligonier Valley 35

(#22) Twin Valley 28, Cocalico 9

Plymouth Whitemarsh 56, Bensalem 14

Brookville 20, Kane 14

(#12) State College 42, Harrisburg 20

Mifflin County 16, Gettysburg 0

Chartiers-Houston 3, McGuffey 3

Annville-Cleona 56, Schuylkill Valley 21

Susquehanna Township 56, Boiling Springs 0

Columbia 40, Pequea Valley 0

Schuylkill Haven 24, Marian Catholic 7

Coatesville 38, Bishop Shanahan 21

Souderton 23, Upper Dublin 6

Shenango 21, Laurel 19

Pottsville 28, Hazleton Area 13

California 22, Bethlehem Center 20

Derry 48, Greensburg Salem 21

York Catholic 14, Delone Catholic 7

Burgettstown 41, Bentworth 14

Garden Spot 48, Governor Mifflin 17

Bermudian Springs 34, York Suburban 10

Western Beaver 27, Neshannock 24

Leechburg 56, Springdale 14

Garnet Valley 27, Ridley 14

North Catholic 38, Highlands 17

Muncy 31, Hughesville 13

South Allegheny 14, Steel Valley 7

North Schuylkill 47, Panther Valley 12

Bald Eagle Area 48, Forest Hills 7

Montoursville 49, Loyalsock Township 14

Lower Moreland 19, New Hope-Solebury 6

Chartiers Valley 56, Albert Gallatin 19

Juniata Valley 29, Meyersdale 27

(#4) Malvern Prep 34, Episcopal Academy 9

Octorara Area 44, Donegal 21

Elizabethtown 34, Muhlenberg 14

Manheim Township 20, Hempfield 19

Towanda 50, Wyalusing Valley 0

(#15) Downingtown East 42, Kennett 16

CC (CO-OP) 73, Moniteau 8

Troy 74, Canton 13

Cambria Heights 49, West Shamokin 6

Beaver Falls 40, New Brighton 14

Lackawanna Trail 35, Montrose 0

River Valley 40, Northern Cambria 25

Wyoming Area 28, Pittston Area 20

UV (CO-OP) 34, Purchase Line 7

(#24) Blue Mountain 42, Lansdale Catholic 14

Montour 33, Blackhawk 16

McKeesport 44, Shaler Area 0

Spring Grove 24, South Western 23

Tamaqua 35, Pine Grove 0

Bloomsburg 54, Northwest Area 7

Southern Huntingdon County 51, Clear Spring 8

Conemaugh Township 42, Conemaugh Valley 6

Dallastown 21, Red Lion 20

Philipsburg-Osceola 36, Bedford 22

Tyrone 38, Greater Johnstown 12

Mt. Pleasant 33, Southmoreland 17

Avella 48, Frazier 20

Big Spring 35, Littlestown 7

Warwick 21, Manheim Central 10

Wallenpaupack Area 27, Valley View 13

Central Bucks South 21, (#17) Pennridge 14

Unionville 15, Oxford 8

Jersey Shore 53, Central Mountain 27

Downingtown West 48, Avon Grove 14

Shikellamy 42, Danville 21

Mercyhurst Prep 66, Conneaut Area 21

Woodland Hills 37, Gateway 24

Mount Carmel 23, Shamokin Area 7

Great Valley 45, East 35

Minersville 43, Nativity BVM 8

New Castle 50, Seneca Valley 28

Jefferson-Morgan 62, West Greene 38

Cathedral Prep 41, Meadville 7

Saucon Valley 47, Palisades 7

Northern Bedford County 33, Claysburg-Kimmel 7

Butler 55, Brashear 26

Central Dauphin 21, Central Dauphin East 13

Kiski Area 28, Indiana 12

Council Rock South 49, Council Rock North 14

Harry S. Truman 42, William Tennent 21

Lake-Lehman 28, Tunkhannock 0

North Penn 62, Abington 14

Springfield 14, Strath Haven 0

Thomas Jefferson 28, Peters Township 6

Saegertown 21, Eisenhower 0

Curwensville 23, Everett 12

Biglerville 19, YCST 0

Central 28, Penn Cambria 25

Freeport 34, Burrell 12

South Fayette 44, Ringgold 7

West Branch 36, Tussey Mountain 0

Fort LeBoeuf 27, North East 0

Grove City 31, Wilmington 29

Sun Valley 21, Delaware County Christian 13

Girard 41, Iroquois 21

Mid Valley 30, Western Wayne 14

Cambridge Springs 7, Lakeview 6

Central Cambria 13, Bellwood-Antis 0

Solanco 45, Fleetwood 13

Juniata 30, Camp Hill 14

Penn-Trafford 52, Greater Latrobe 28

Middletown 40, Greencastle-Antrim 33

Armstrong 20, Penn Hills 0

Bishop Guilfoyle 38, Richland 7

Jim Thorpe 26, Palmerton 10

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Pennsylvania