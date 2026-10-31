Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores - October 30
High School On SI has final scores from Pennsylvania high school football action from Friday, October 30.
Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores - October 30
Abraham Lincoln 8, George Washington 6
Samuel Fels 20, Benjamin Franklin 0
West Philadelphia 32, Academy at Palumbo 0
Archbishop Wood 19, Archbishop Carroll 15
KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy 16, Overbrook 12
West Catholic 26, Conwell-Egan Catholic 20
Owen J. Roberts 40, Phoenixville 0
Pennsbury 20, Neshaminy 6
Northern York 42, Red Land 15
Waynesburg Central 55, Valley 8
Methacton 27, Pottstown 15
Wissahickon 45, Springfield Township 0
(#19) Canon-McMillan 34, Mt. Lebanon 7
Pope John Paul II 28, Pottsgrove 21
North Star 48, Glendale 28
Blair Academy 14, Hill School 7
Lehighton 17, Northern Lehigh 7
Renaissance Academy 15, Morrisville 12
Mount Union 42, Windber 14
Avonworth 19, Propel Braddock Hills 14
Riverside 29, Mohawk Area 22
Altoona 35, Cumberland Valley 28
Penns Valley Area 13, Somerset 13
Milton Hershey 26, East Pennsboro 6
Deer Lakes 33, Knoch 6
West York Area 47, Dover 6
North Hills 45, Moon Area 21
Charleroi 50, Brownsville 13
Southern Columbia Area 49, Selinsgrove 13
Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Serra Catholic 13
Steelton-Highspire 49, Upper Dauphin Area 36
Dunmore 53, Lakeland 6
Interboro 27, EEACS 22
Washington 35, Fort Cherry 14
Northgate 7, Cornell 0
Mechanicsburg 35, Waynesboro 0
(#5) Pine-Richland 49, Plum 21
Upper Moreland 42, Hatboro-Horsham 7
Reynolds 35, Northwestern 6
(#20) North Allegheny 22, Norwin 21
(#8) Upper St. Clair 45, West Allegheny 13
Hopewell 42, Aliquippa 10
Hanover 6, James Buchanan 0
Warrior Run 13, Milton 12
Williams Valley 28, Tri-Valley 21
Beaver 56, Ellwood City 26
Brockway 55, Maplewood 0
Marion Center 53, Penns Manor 0
Cedar Crest 31, Reading 22
Wyoming Valley West 17, Crestwood 16
Honesdale 52, Riverside 0
Cameron County 48, Coudersport 16
Bethlehem Catholic 39, Northampton 17
Port Allegany 45, St. Marys 21
Bishop Canevin 21, Seton LaSalle 10
Henderson 21, Bayard Rustin 17
Hanover Area 28, Greater Nanticoke Area 21
Union City 27, Mercer 0
Perkiomen Valley 41, Upper Merion Area 7
Conrad Weiser 47, Daniel Boone 28
Berks Catholic 30, Lancaster Catholic 14
Cedar Cliff 33, Carlisle 31
Carbondale Area 28, Old Forge 13
West Mifflin 53, Yough 0
(#13) Bishop McDevitt 42, Chambersburg 18
MSSD 44, Coventry Christian 38
Halifax 49, Susquenita 0
Hollidaysburg 51, DuBois 14
Corry 55, Harbor Creek 49
Homer-Center 34, Portage 7
Ephrata 52, Lebanon 8
Central York 42, William Penn 7
Eastern Lebanon County 14, Northern Lebanon 12
Northeastern 43, Eastern York 22
Central Valley 41, Mars 21
Keystone Oaks 21, East Allegheny 20
Brentwood 56, Riverview 20
South Williamsport 49, Central Columbia 14
Abington Heights 27, Delaware Valley 21
(#16) Southern Lehigh 55, Salisbury Township 7
Keystone 68, Titusville 7
Easton Area 37, (#21) Nazareth Area 29
Hampton 17, Franklin Regional 10
Susquehannock 42, Kennard-Dale 9
Wellsboro 41, North Penn-Mansfield 0
Carmichaels 40, Mapletown 26
Moshannon Valley 13, Berlin Brothersvalley 12
North Pocono 56, West Scranton 18
Whitehall 35, Allentown Central Catholic 21
Parkland 38, Emmaus 10
Greenville 43, Freedom Area 0
Hamburg 33, Kutztown 28
Karns City 22, Oil City 6
Montgomery 28, Cowanesque Valley 13
Clairton 42, Jeannette 0
Wilson 43, J.P. McCaskey 12
(#18) Central Bucks West 41, Central Bucks East 14
Belle Vernon 29, Elizabeth Forward 28
Lower Dauphin 42, Hershey 21
(#23) Northwestern Lehigh 49, Catasauqua 12
Exeter Township 23, Conestoga Valley 13
Rochester 26, South Side 14
Trinity 28, West Perry 0
Pleasant Valley 40, Stroudsburg 36
Westmont Hilltop 14, Clearfield 7
Monessen 32, Sto-Rox 14
(#7) Cardinal O’Hara 51, Father Judge 3
Shady Side Academy 19, South Park 6
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 29, Ambridge 14
Line Mountain 35, Newport 7
(#9) La Salle College 13, (#10) MBAPC (CO-OP) 12
Williamsport 42, Wilkes-Barre 34
Pocono Mountain West 17, Pocono Mountain East 16
Shenandoah Valley 21, Mahanoy Area 12
Chestnut Ridge 12, Huntingdon 0
Mifflinburg 22, Lewisburg 14
Trinity 20, Bethel Park 0
Simon Gratz 48, Olney 6
Scranton Prep 49, Scranton 6
Warren 55, Bradford 28
Palmyra 43, Shippensburg 13
Spring-Ford 42, Upper Perkiomen 21
Dallas 35, Berwick 7
Uniontown 22, Laurel Highlands 7
Wheelersburg 48, Grove City Christian 0
Haverford 49, Conestoga 14
Apollo Ridge 43, Ligonier Valley 35
(#22) Twin Valley 28, Cocalico 9
Plymouth Whitemarsh 56, Bensalem 14
Brookville 20, Kane 14
(#12) State College 42, Harrisburg 20
Mifflin County 16, Gettysburg 0
Chartiers-Houston 3, McGuffey 3
Annville-Cleona 56, Schuylkill Valley 21
Susquehanna Township 56, Boiling Springs 0
Columbia 40, Pequea Valley 0
Schuylkill Haven 24, Marian Catholic 7
Coatesville 38, Bishop Shanahan 21
Souderton 23, Upper Dublin 6
Shenango 21, Laurel 19
Pottsville 28, Hazleton Area 13
California 22, Bethlehem Center 20
Derry 48, Greensburg Salem 21
York Catholic 14, Delone Catholic 7
Burgettstown 41, Bentworth 14
Garden Spot 48, Governor Mifflin 17
Bermudian Springs 34, York Suburban 10
Western Beaver 27, Neshannock 24
Leechburg 56, Springdale 14
Garnet Valley 27, Ridley 14
North Catholic 38, Highlands 17
Muncy 31, Hughesville 13
South Allegheny 14, Steel Valley 7
North Schuylkill 47, Panther Valley 12
Bald Eagle Area 48, Forest Hills 7
Montoursville 49, Loyalsock Township 14
Lower Moreland 19, New Hope-Solebury 6
Chartiers Valley 56, Albert Gallatin 19
Juniata Valley 29, Meyersdale 27
(#4) Malvern Prep 34, Episcopal Academy 9
Octorara Area 44, Donegal 21
Elizabethtown 34, Muhlenberg 14
Manheim Township 20, Hempfield 19
Towanda 50, Wyalusing Valley 0
(#15) Downingtown East 42, Kennett 16
CC (CO-OP) 73, Moniteau 8
Troy 74, Canton 13
Cambria Heights 49, West Shamokin 6
Beaver Falls 40, New Brighton 14
Lackawanna Trail 35, Montrose 0
River Valley 40, Northern Cambria 25
Wyoming Area 28, Pittston Area 20
UV (CO-OP) 34, Purchase Line 7
(#24) Blue Mountain 42, Lansdale Catholic 14
Montour 33, Blackhawk 16
McKeesport 44, Shaler Area 0
Spring Grove 24, South Western 23
Tamaqua 35, Pine Grove 0
Bloomsburg 54, Northwest Area 7
Southern Huntingdon County 51, Clear Spring 8
Conemaugh Township 42, Conemaugh Valley 6
Dallastown 21, Red Lion 20
Philipsburg-Osceola 36, Bedford 22
Tyrone 38, Greater Johnstown 12
Mt. Pleasant 33, Southmoreland 17
Avella 48, Frazier 20
Big Spring 35, Littlestown 7
Warwick 21, Manheim Central 10
Wallenpaupack Area 27, Valley View 13
Central Bucks South 21, (#17) Pennridge 14
Unionville 15, Oxford 8
Jersey Shore 53, Central Mountain 27
Downingtown West 48, Avon Grove 14
Shikellamy 42, Danville 21
Mercyhurst Prep 66, Conneaut Area 21
Woodland Hills 37, Gateway 24
Mount Carmel 23, Shamokin Area 7
Great Valley 45, East 35
Minersville 43, Nativity BVM 8
New Castle 50, Seneca Valley 28
Jefferson-Morgan 62, West Greene 38
Cathedral Prep 41, Meadville 7
Saucon Valley 47, Palisades 7
Northern Bedford County 33, Claysburg-Kimmel 7
Butler 55, Brashear 26
Central Dauphin 21, Central Dauphin East 13
Kiski Area 28, Indiana 12
Council Rock South 49, Council Rock North 14
Harry S. Truman 42, William Tennent 21
Lake-Lehman 28, Tunkhannock 0
North Penn 62, Abington 14
Springfield 14, Strath Haven 0
Thomas Jefferson 28, Peters Township 6
Saegertown 21, Eisenhower 0
Curwensville 23, Everett 12
Biglerville 19, YCST 0
Central 28, Penn Cambria 25
Freeport 34, Burrell 12
South Fayette 44, Ringgold 7
West Branch 36, Tussey Mountain 0
Fort LeBoeuf 27, North East 0
Grove City 31, Wilmington 29
Sun Valley 21, Delaware County Christian 13
Girard 41, Iroquois 21
Mid Valley 30, Western Wayne 14
Cambridge Springs 7, Lakeview 6
Central Cambria 13, Bellwood-Antis 0
Solanco 45, Fleetwood 13
Juniata 30, Camp Hill 14
Penn-Trafford 52, Greater Latrobe 28
Middletown 40, Greencastle-Antrim 33
Armstrong 20, Penn Hills 0
Bishop Guilfoyle 38, Richland 7
Jim Thorpe 26, Palmerton 10
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917