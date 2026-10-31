Skip to main content
High School

Virginia High School Football Final Scores - October 30

See final results from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Patrick Henry Football

Final scores from Virginia high school football games on Friday, October 30.

Virginia High School Football Final Scores - October 30

Maret 36, St. Albans 22

Catholic 32, Christchurch School 0

Collegiate 35, Norfolk Academy 7

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 46, Fork Union Military Academy 18

Fuqua 63, Quantico 28

West Point 28, Nandua 20

SJPGC 41, Hampton Roads Academy 33

Poquoson 49, Bruton 14

Hylton 14, Freedom 8

Warhill 14, Tabb 6

(#25) Woodgrove 35, Loudoun County 13

Hayfield 7, Justice 0

Cosby 32, Monacan 8

Booker T. Washington 13, Churchland 3

Spotsylvania 50, James Monroe 20

Unity Reed 28, Osbourn Park 7

Giles 48, Galax 0

(#23) Brooke Point 46, Mountain View 0

(#15) Huguenot 62, James River Midlothian 0

Randolph-Henry 36, SMLCA 13

Gainesville 14, Independence 3

Harvest Covenant 34, FCA Bucks 7

Cave Spring 28, Christiansburg 21

Mount Vernon 31, Falls Church 0

Westfield 17, Chantilly 3

King George 25, Caroline 22

Battlefield 42, Osbourn 6

Northwood 27, Honaker 7

Fluvanna County 58, Goochland 7

Henrico 22, Patrick Henry 10

Forest Park 28, Charles J. Colgan 7

(#6) Trinity Episcopal 55, Glen Allen 19

Stafford 22, North Stafford 0

Godwin 23, Thomas Jefferson 6

(#2) Maury 62, Manor 14

Pendleton County 49, TJST 7

Edison 27, Lewis 0

Lee 41, John Battle 27

Meadowbrook 44, Colonial Heights 7

Buffalo Gap 14, Stuarts Draft 7

Salem 28, Kellam 28

Powhatan 27, Clover Hill 6

Hickory 23, Grassfield 7

(#8) Jefferson Forest 70, Brookville 8

Rappahannock County 40, Southampton Academy 6

Woodbridge 28, Potomac Senior 0

Bayside 72, Princess Anne 6

Summers County 42, Bland County 34

(#12) Oscar Smith 28, Great Bridge 14

Monticello 17, Albemarle 10

West Springfield 23, Alexandria City 0

Fort Defiance 21, Alleghany 9

South County 16, West Potomac 14

Woodson 32, Robinson 30

(#24) Turner Ashby 39, Rocktown 0

Carroll County 44, Martinsville 24

(#9) Sherando 43, Fauquier 7

Altavista 62, William Campbell 6

Riverheads 42, Staunton 7

Chilhowie 39, Patrick Henry 0

Radford 20, Floyd County 17

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 34, Greenbrier Christian Academy 7

Gar-Field 21, Patriot 7

Appomattox County 21, Gretna 6

William Monroe 48, Harrisonburg 15

Green Run 44, Ocean Lakes 14

Prince George 40, Dinwiddie 28

(#16) Broadway 28, East Rockingham 10

Salem 84, Hidden Valley 0

Twin Springs 7, Thomas Walker 0

Mechanicsville 35, Atlee 34

Wilson Memorial 42, Waynesboro 0

New Kent 49, Grafton 7

Paul VI 35, Bishop Ireton 22

William Byrd 55, Franklin County 7

Hermitage 21, Freeman 7

George Washington 57, Tunstall 20

(#14) Magna Vista 46, Halifax County 0

Brunswick 21, Sussex Central 20

Grayson County 49, Auburn 35

Gate City 33, Central Wise 7

Union 76, Abingdon 42

Western Branch 16, Deep Creek 15

Amherst County 65, Liberty 37

Eastside 21, Southern Gap 6

(#17) Bethel 58, Menchville 0

Skyline 33, Meridian 8

Wakefield 35, Herndon 34

Brunswick Academy 30, Life Christian Academy 6

Craig County 48, Narrows 19

(#11) Indian River 41, (#10) King’s Fork 28

Virginia High 45, Lebanon 6

Orange County 26, Charlottesville 13

(#1) Varina 18, (#5) Highland Springs 14

Fairfax 44, Lake Braddock 10

(#22) Thomas Dale 21, (#18) Petersburg 17

Kettle Run 21, Manassas Park 0

Patrick County 34, James River 21

Luray 8, Clarke County 7

Lunenburg Central 37, Nottoway 14

Cox 35, Landstown 18

Christian 26, Isle of Wight Academy 0

South Lakes 16, Centreville 14

Armstrong (Kennedy) 27, Hanover 23

Arcadia 42, Northampton 21

Courtland 35, Culpeper County 7

Deep Run 51, J.R. Tucker 0

Buckingham 45, Amelia County 0

Louisa County 29, Western Albemarle 7

Manchester 68, RHSA 6

Strasburg 43, Madison County 27

Surry County 22, Middlesex 21

Rye Cove 40, J.I. Burton 14

Hampton 35, Heritage 6

Langley 21, George C. Marshall 7

(#7) Stone Bridge 56, Freedom 0

(#21) Liberty Christian 36, Heritage 0

Staunton River 31, Northside 28

Eastern View 20, Chancellor 19

Southampton 72, Windsor 0

(#19) Oakton 22, (#13) James Madison 21

Millbrook 35, Liberty 21

Hopewell 28, Matoaca 6

Central Woodstock 44, Page County 17

Ridgeview 42, Perry County Central 14

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Virginia