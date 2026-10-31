Virginia High School Football Final Scores - October 30
Final scores from Virginia high school football games on Friday, October 30.
Virginia High School Football Final Scores - October 30
Maret 36, St. Albans 22
Catholic 32, Christchurch School 0
Collegiate 35, Norfolk Academy 7
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 46, Fork Union Military Academy 18
Fuqua 63, Quantico 28
West Point 28, Nandua 20
SJPGC 41, Hampton Roads Academy 33
Poquoson 49, Bruton 14
Hylton 14, Freedom 8
Warhill 14, Tabb 6
(#25) Woodgrove 35, Loudoun County 13
Hayfield 7, Justice 0
Cosby 32, Monacan 8
Booker T. Washington 13, Churchland 3
Spotsylvania 50, James Monroe 20
Unity Reed 28, Osbourn Park 7
Giles 48, Galax 0
(#23) Brooke Point 46, Mountain View 0
(#15) Huguenot 62, James River Midlothian 0
Randolph-Henry 36, SMLCA 13
Gainesville 14, Independence 3
Harvest Covenant 34, FCA Bucks 7
Cave Spring 28, Christiansburg 21
Mount Vernon 31, Falls Church 0
Westfield 17, Chantilly 3
King George 25, Caroline 22
Battlefield 42, Osbourn 6
Northwood 27, Honaker 7
Fluvanna County 58, Goochland 7
Henrico 22, Patrick Henry 10
Forest Park 28, Charles J. Colgan 7
(#6) Trinity Episcopal 55, Glen Allen 19
Stafford 22, North Stafford 0
Godwin 23, Thomas Jefferson 6
(#2) Maury 62, Manor 14
Pendleton County 49, TJST 7
Edison 27, Lewis 0
Lee 41, John Battle 27
Meadowbrook 44, Colonial Heights 7
Buffalo Gap 14, Stuarts Draft 7
Salem 28, Kellam 28
Powhatan 27, Clover Hill 6
Hickory 23, Grassfield 7
(#8) Jefferson Forest 70, Brookville 8
Rappahannock County 40, Southampton Academy 6
Woodbridge 28, Potomac Senior 0
Bayside 72, Princess Anne 6
Summers County 42, Bland County 34
(#12) Oscar Smith 28, Great Bridge 14
Monticello 17, Albemarle 10
West Springfield 23, Alexandria City 0
Fort Defiance 21, Alleghany 9
South County 16, West Potomac 14
Woodson 32, Robinson 30
(#24) Turner Ashby 39, Rocktown 0
Carroll County 44, Martinsville 24
(#9) Sherando 43, Fauquier 7
Altavista 62, William Campbell 6
Riverheads 42, Staunton 7
Chilhowie 39, Patrick Henry 0
Radford 20, Floyd County 17
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 34, Greenbrier Christian Academy 7
Gar-Field 21, Patriot 7
Appomattox County 21, Gretna 6
William Monroe 48, Harrisonburg 15
Green Run 44, Ocean Lakes 14
Prince George 40, Dinwiddie 28
(#16) Broadway 28, East Rockingham 10
Salem 84, Hidden Valley 0
Twin Springs 7, Thomas Walker 0
Mechanicsville 35, Atlee 34
Wilson Memorial 42, Waynesboro 0
New Kent 49, Grafton 7
Paul VI 35, Bishop Ireton 22
William Byrd 55, Franklin County 7
Hermitage 21, Freeman 7
George Washington 57, Tunstall 20
(#14) Magna Vista 46, Halifax County 0
Brunswick 21, Sussex Central 20
Grayson County 49, Auburn 35
Gate City 33, Central Wise 7
Union 76, Abingdon 42
Western Branch 16, Deep Creek 15
Amherst County 65, Liberty 37
Eastside 21, Southern Gap 6
(#17) Bethel 58, Menchville 0
Skyline 33, Meridian 8
Wakefield 35, Herndon 34
Brunswick Academy 30, Life Christian Academy 6
Craig County 48, Narrows 19
(#11) Indian River 41, (#10) King’s Fork 28
Virginia High 45, Lebanon 6
Orange County 26, Charlottesville 13
(#1) Varina 18, (#5) Highland Springs 14
Fairfax 44, Lake Braddock 10
(#22) Thomas Dale 21, (#18) Petersburg 17
Kettle Run 21, Manassas Park 0
Patrick County 34, James River 21
Luray 8, Clarke County 7
Lunenburg Central 37, Nottoway 14
Cox 35, Landstown 18
Christian 26, Isle of Wight Academy 0
South Lakes 16, Centreville 14
Armstrong (Kennedy) 27, Hanover 23
Arcadia 42, Northampton 21
Courtland 35, Culpeper County 7
Deep Run 51, J.R. Tucker 0
Buckingham 45, Amelia County 0
Louisa County 29, Western Albemarle 7
Manchester 68, RHSA 6
Strasburg 43, Madison County 27
Surry County 22, Middlesex 21
Rye Cove 40, J.I. Burton 14
Hampton 35, Heritage 6
Langley 21, George C. Marshall 7
(#7) Stone Bridge 56, Freedom 0
(#21) Liberty Christian 36, Heritage 0
Staunton River 31, Northside 28
Eastern View 20, Chancellor 19
Southampton 72, Windsor 0
(#19) Oakton 22, (#13) James Madison 21
Millbrook 35, Liberty 21
Hopewell 28, Matoaca 6
Central Woodstock 44, Page County 17
Ridgeview 42, Perry County Central 14
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917