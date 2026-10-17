Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 19
The Pennsylvania high school football season rolled on during Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores.
Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 19
Northeast 18, Belmont Charter 12
Thomas A. Edison 38, Roxborough 12
Simon Gratz 46, Central 0
Boys’ Latin Charter 16, High School of the Future 8
Abraham Lincoln 22, George Washington 6
John Bartram 35, Frankford 0
Marple Newtown 14, Penncrest 0
Ridley 30, Haverford 7
Conestoga 38, Lower Merion 18
Garnet Valley 24, Upper Darby 6
West Scranton 19, Scranton 6
Bristol 41, Delaware County Christian 15
Appoquinimink 28, Souderton 27
Red Land 24, Waynesboro 22
Schuylkill Haven 39, Tri-Valley 24
Bellefonte 16, Richland 13
Trinity 28, Greencastle-Antrim 6
Reynolds 21, Mercer 0
Girard 28, Titusville 14
Moniteau 6, Brookville 2
South Williamsport 58, Cowanesque Valley 0
Owen J. Roberts 38, Methacton 14
Brockway 57, Cameron County 14
Shenandoah Valley 28, Nativity BVM 12
Jamestown 33, Erie 13
Donegal 64, Daniel Boone 26
(#13) State College 52, Altoona 0
Clearfield 28, Somerset 6
Wyomissing 47, Conrad Weiser 41
DuBois 38, Baldwin 6
Tyrone 17, Penn Cambria 14
North Hills 42, Plum 7
Seton LaSalle 31, Quaker Valley 0
Aliquippa 31, Beaver 0
Central Dauphin 17, Cedar Cliff 0
Shikellamy 42, Loyalsock Township 10
(#23) Canon-McMillan 34, Norwin 23
Archbishop Carroll 45, Lansdale Catholic 0
YCST 34, James Buchanan 7
Glendale 14, Southern Huntingdon County 7
Mount Carmel 63, Central Columbia 0
Downingtown West 40, Unionville 0
Hempfield Area 35, Mt. Lebanon 6
Chichester 2, Penn Wood 0
Saegertown 28, Maplewood 24
Wilmington 35, Meyersdale 21
Dunmore 63, Honesdale 11
Fleetwood 52, Lebanon 0
Littlestown 23, Delone Catholic 7
Jim Thorpe 21, Lehighton 20
Phoenixville 26, Pottstown 21
Mid Valley 33, Lakeland 27
General McLane 34, Meadville 6
Cambria Heights 49, Conemaugh Township 6
Coatesville 42, Henderson 25
Wilson 41, Penn Manor 16
Bishop McCort 43, Philipsburg-Osceola 38
Knoch 26, Valley 0
Selinsgrove 38, Danville 22
Propel Braddock Hills 52, South Park 0
Parkland 38, Allentown Central Catholic 7
Corry 42, Seneca 7
Montour 49, Elizabeth Forward 12
Bishop Canevin 64, Keystone Oaks 0
Northern York 24, Hershey 0
Mount Union 21, Moshannon Valley 0
North Pocono 21, Delaware Valley 7
Greensburg Central Catholic 99, Riverview 99
Gettysburg 33, Shippensburg 13
Great Valley 34, Kennett 27
Oxford 27, Bayard Rustin 15
East Allegheny 26, Charleroi 24
Line Mountain 35, Halifax 14
Muncy 41, North Penn-Mansfield 0
Lampeter-Strasburg 38, Eastern Lebanon County 14
New Castle 47, Mars 14
Southern Columbia Area 42, Milton 14
Hollidaysburg 50, Jersey Shore 18
(#8) Upper St. Clair 35, Trinity 14
West York Area 50, Northeastern 7
Pleasant Valley 35, Pocono Mountain East 11
Thomas Jefferson 37, Bethel Park 7
Oil City 14, Harbor Creek 7
Karns City 33, Butler 21
(#20) Shamokin Area 65, Hanover Area 14
Sharon 48, Fort LeBoeuf 14
South Side 30, Cornell 14
Stroudsburg 66, East Stroudsburg North 7
Belle Vernon 47, Southmoreland 20
(#25) Northwestern Lehigh 56, Wilson Area 0
Chartiers-Houston 53, Carlynton 12
Berlin Brothersvalley 27, Windber 20
Dover 35, Bermudian Springs 0
East Pennsboro 35, Boiling Springs 8
Avonworth 33, West Mifflin 6
Northern Cambria 45, Penns Manor 0
Woodland Hills 49, Franklin Regional 7
St. Francis 42, McDowell 21
Farrell 19, Greenville 10
Bentworth 30, Sto-Rox 22
Mifflinburg 47, Midd-West 0
Samuel Fels 30, KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy 0
Schuylkill Valley 24, Hamburg 17
Montgomery 35, Towanda 14
(#17) Easton Area 42, Liberty 14
(#14) Bishop McDevitt 42, Carlisle 0
McKeesport 47, Hampton 16
Bucktail 20, Coudersport 13
Wyoming Seminary College Prep 32, Blair Academy 13
Northern Lebanon 22, Octorara Area 14
(#15) Downingtown East 42, Avon Grove 0
McGuffey 58, Brownsville 0
Western Beaver 26, Freedom Area 10
Homer-Center 27, West Shamokin 8
Sharpsville 34, Lakeview 8
Highlands 34, Burrell 6
Freedom 17, Northampton 14
Carbondale Area 35, Montrose 0
Wyoming Area 49, Lake-Lehman 8
Palmyra 40, Lower Dauphin 34
Conestoga Valley 35, Elizabethtown 0
Central Bucks East 34, (#18) North Penn 12
Plymouth Whitemarsh 42, Upper Dublin 0
Laurel 43, Rochester 0
Pottsville 61, Pine Grove 14
Bethlehem Center 48, Frazier 24
Mt. Pleasant 39, Greensburg Salem 34
Hanover 27, Biglerville 0
Williamsport 28, Berwick 0
Quakertown 36, Council Rock North 7
(#19) Southern Lehigh 48, Notre Dame-Green Pond 27
Smethport 18, Kane 14
Athens 42, Canton 0
Bald Eagle Area 14, Westmont Hilltop 0
Twin Valley 55, Warwick 7
Manheim Township 63, J.P. McCaskey 14
Exeter Township 30, Muhlenberg 6
Blue Mountain 49, North Schuylkill 10
New Brighton 26, Mohawk Area 6
Apollo Ridge 28, Steel Valley 7
Juniata Valley 49, West Branch 0
Williams Valley 42, Marian Catholic 20
Hughesville 36, Warrior Run 30
River Valley 54, Conemaugh Valley 8
Solanco 54, Garden Spot 28
Annville-Cleona 56, Kutztown 22
Shenango 41, Union Area 0
Ligonier Valley 28, South Allegheny 12
Berks Catholic 31, Columbia 7
Mechanicsburg 26, Mifflin County 7
Chartiers Valley 49, Uniontown 0
South Western 17, New Oxford 14
Dallas 42, Crestwood 7
Marion Center 34, Purchase Line 6
Wellsboro 41, Wyalusing Valley 13
Pequea Valley 13, Lancaster Catholic 0
Upper Dauphin Area 51, Susquenita 28
(#21) Westinghouse 66, Taylor Allderdice 22
Central Bucks South 9, Pennsbury 0
Big Spring 42, York Catholic 14
Avella 18, Mapletown 14
Huntingdon 28, Bedford 21
West Perry 25, Milton Hershey 14
Keystone 21, Redbank Valley 0
Minersville 14, Mahanoy Area 6
Catasauqua 50, Palisades 7
St. Marys 21, Bradford 7
Cocalico 21, Manheim Central 14
Abington Heights 24, Valley View 21
Springfield 54, Radnor 0
Scranton Prep 35, Wallenpaupack Area 0
(#16) Central York 53, Red Lion 0
North Star 33, Northern Bedford County 14
Port Allegany 32, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 15
Waynesburg Central 44, Derry 15
Cedar Crest 30, Dallastown 8
Washington 49, Monessen 8
Penns Valley Area 54, Greater Johnstown 0
Bellwood-Antis 35, Chestnut Ridge 6
Ringgold 56, Albert Gallatin 14
Spring Grove 29, William Penn 6
Ephrata 27, Governor Mifflin 26
Claysburg-Kimmel 28, Curwensville 12
Bishop Shanahan 27, Sun Valley 0
East Stroudsburg South 49, Pocono Mountain West 30
Freeport 38, Deer Lakes 7
California 71, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Harry S. Truman 35, Hatboro-Horsham 19
Central 29, Central Cambria 26
Moon Area 38, Penn Hills 28
Shaler Area 20, Kiski Area 13
Peters Township 14, West Allegheny 7
Indiana 35, Fox Chapel 6
Grove City 41, Slippery Rock 0
Hempfield 35, Reading 6
Cambridge Springs 44, Cochranton 14
Tamaqua 38, Panther Valley 7
Cumberland Valley 21, Central Dauphin East 0
Everett 20, Tussey Mountain 0
Newport 18, Juniata 15
Mercyhurst Prep 61, Iroquois 6
Western Wayne 16, Riverside 14
Burgettstown 34, Brentwood 27
(#3) Pine-Richland 57, Armstrong 12
Kennard-Dale 17, York Suburban 0
Palmerton 28, Northern Lehigh 20
Penn-Trafford 52, Gateway 20
North Allegheny 42, Seneca Valley 7
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917