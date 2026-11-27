We’ve reached the quarterfinal round of the high school football postseason in Pennsylvania, with 48 teams remaining across six classifications looking to take home a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state championship.

But of the 24 games left on the schedule, none is bigger than the one taking place Friday night in Altoona when the top two teams in this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings square off.

No. 1 Central Catholic (11-0), which sits No. 14 in the national Power 25 rankings, takes on No. 2 State College (13-0) for the third straight year in the 6A quarterfinals and sixth time in the PIAA playoffs.

The Vikings are 5-0 all-time against the Little Lions, including a 42-21 victory last year en route to reaching the state title game, where Central Catholic lost to La Salle College.

Both teams feature dominating defenses, with the Vikings posting six shutouts in their 11 wins, while State College has seven shutouts in 13 games.

The Vikings boast a host of top recruits, including bookend offensive tackles James Halter (Notre Dame) and Jimmy Kalls (Ohio State) along with a pair of 3-star juniors — QB Owen Herrick, an Illinois commit who’s thrown for 1,975 yards and 25 touchdowns with just two interceptions, and RB Chrys Black Jr. (1,307 yards, 22 TDs).

The Little Lions might not have the talent that dots national recruiting lists, but in senior RB Rowan Walker (1,649 yards, 30 TDs) and junior QB Connor Kulka (2,078 yards, 19 TDs) as well as a defense with six players posting double-digit tackles for loss led by junior LB Mike Yourey (69 tackles, 15.5 for loss), they’ll be a handful for Central Catholic on Friday night.

What are some of the other quarterfinal matchups we’ll be watching closely this weekend? Here are four of the best pairing teams in our Top 25 rankings.

No. 3 Imhotep Charter (10-1) vs. No. 6 Southern Lehigh (13-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27

A pair of 5A district champions collide in a powerhouse quarterfinal, with the Panthers — who have not played in three weeks — finally returning to action against the Spartans, who romped past District 2 champion Abington Heights 46-15 last week to punch their ticket.

What does Imhotep have in store to try and slow Southern Lehigh’s record-setting QB Colton Sams, who recently was named Colonial League Offensive Player of the Year and went over 9,000 career passing yards with a District 11-record 117 touchdown passes?

No. 15 Spring-Ford (12-1) at No. 10 Central Bucks West (12-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27

The Rams are in the District 1 final for only the second time ever — their only other appearance came in 2012 — while the Bucks are looking for their first district title since 2000.

Each has won nine in a row, with Spring-Ford having upset top seed Downingtown East last week to earn a shot at its first title. Can the Rams slow senior RB Nick Miletto, an Army commit who ran for three touchdowns in West’s semifinal win over Council Rock South?

No. 16 Hopewell (12-1) vs. No. 24 Avonworth (12-1)

5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28

Avonworth is the tried-and-true team in the WPIAL 3A championship game, playing in the final for the fifth straight year and going for a third consecutive title. Hopewell is the gate-crasher, reaching the final for the first time since 2009.

However, the Vikings won their regular-season meeting 34-14 in Week 1, meaning the two-time champion Antelopes will have revenge on their mind.

No. 5 Pine-Richland (11-1) vs. No. 12 Penn-Trafford (12-0)

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28

The finale of the WPIAL championship bonanza at Acrisure Stadium features a pair of 5A powers, with Pine-Richland looking to continue its even-year trend — the Rams won district titles in 2020, 2022 and 2024 — while the Warriors last took home the crown in 2021.

Rams senior QB Aaron Strader is a Kent State commit who has 2,823 total yards and 41 touchdowns, while Nebraska-bound WR Khalil Taylor returned from a one-game suspension last week to rush for 135 yards and two touchdowns and catch two TD passes in a 42-7 semifinal win over North Hills.