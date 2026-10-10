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Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9

See final scores from Friday night's action from around Pennsylvania
Jack Butler|
Pennridge quarterback Aiden Tetowski lines up for the snap in a football game against North Penn, Oct. 9, 2026, at Crawford Stadium in Lansdale. The Rams defeated the Knights 20-8.
Pennridge quarterback Aiden Tetowski lines up for the snap in a football game against North Penn, Oct. 9, 2026, at Crawford Stadium in Lansdale. The Rams defeated the Knights 20-8. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Pennsylvania high school football season was full of games on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Full Pennsylvania high school football scoreboard.

Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9

Benjamin Franklin 26, Roxborough 0

KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy 20, Vaux Big Picture 14

Abraham Lincoln 22, Belmont Charter 0

Academy at Palumbo 23, Thomas A. Edison 0

Central 27, Frankford 20

Taylor Allderdice 52, Perry Traditional Academy 0

Interboro 20, Penn Wood 6

Upper Darby 32, Radnor 0

Phoenixville 49, Upper Merion Area 32

Conemaugh Township 49, Penns Manor 14

Beaver 35, Ambridge 6

Tri-Valley 41, Mahanoy Area 16

Pittston Area 41, Crestwood 22

Chichester 14, EEACS 12

Springfield Township 35, William Tennent 2

Woodland Hills 35, (#20) Canon-McMillan 17

Loyalsock Township 35, Warrior Run 27

Neshannock 27, Beaver Falls 8

Coventry Christian 58, Girard College 32

Red Land 49, Gettysburg 48

Morrisville 19, New Hope-Solebury 13

Wissahickon 30, Hatboro-Horsham 14

Donegal 23, Conrad Weiser 13

Moon Area 35, Plum 28

Cambria Heights 43, Portage 0

Aliquippa 52, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Keystone Oaks 22, Carlynton 21

Lower Dauphin 42, Shippensburg 21

Milton Hershey 27, Greencastle-Antrim 19

South Western 44, Reading 20

Trinity 38, Boiling Springs 0

North Star 12, Northern Garrett 0

Jim Thorpe 35, Northern Lehigh 7

Valley View 45, West Scranton 6

Conneaut Area 42, Titusville 41

(#12) State College 48, Central Dauphin 0

Coatesville 42, Avon Grove 0

Mifflinburg 57, Central Mountain 14

Salisbury Township 34, Palisades 20

Belle Vernon 49, Mt. Pleasant 0

Hempfield Area 29, (#25) Norwin 6

Somerset 14, Bedford 7

Corry 55, Northwestern 14

Honesdale 51, Lakeland 20

Marion Center 36, Northern Cambria 8

Littlestown 37, James Buchanan 6

Pottstown 14, Norristown 0

Northwestern Lehigh 35, Lehighton 17

Sharon 35, Slippery Rock 0

Northampton 23, (#19) Easton Area 21

Delaware Valley 55, Scranton 0

Bishop McCort 35, Westmont Hilltop 21

(#13) Bishop McDevitt 47, Altoona 14

Warren 40, Franklin 16

Camp Hill 47, Susquenita 26

Austintown-Fitch 48, McDowell 10

Brentwood 34, Sto-Rox 30

(#18) Nazareth Area 43, Liberty 17

Chambersburg 33, Carlisle 13

Northeastern 53, Kennard-Dale 13

Hanover 24, Delone Catholic 21

Keystone 61, Cameron County 0

Harbor Creek 27, Meadville 0

Moshannon Valley 60, Curwensville 7

Parkland 63, Louis E. Dieruff 0

Montour 26, New Castle 21

Apollo Ridge 63, Chartiers-Houston 35

South Park 46, Yough 21

Fairview 47, Seneca 20

Hershey 35, Waynesboro 7

Jersey Shore 28, DuBois 14

Kennett 31, Oxford 26

Mid Valley 49, Riverside 28

Southern Columbia Area 39, Danville 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 38, Northern Lebanon 0

Blackhawk 30, Mars 24

Greater Latrobe 29, Franklin Regional 27

Saucon Valley 27, Wilson Area 6

Frazier 48, Mapletown 0

Propel Braddock Hills 49, West Mifflin 28

Troy 60, Cowanesque Valley 27

Lewisburg 42, Midd-West 28

Burrell 14, Knoch 7

Penn Cambria 53, Chestnut Ridge 21

Exeter Township 69, Lebanon 18

(#21) Southern Lehigh 42, Bangor 12

Jeannette 24, Greensburg Central Catholic 7

(#16) South Fayette 63, Albert Gallatin 6

Hickory 56, Fort LeBoeuf 13

Riverside 28, Freedom Area 27

Dover 48, Eastern York 14

Huntingdon 36, Tyrone 33

Berlin Brothersvalley 21, Tussey Mountain 0

Montgomery 56, Sayre 7

Fort Cherry 48, Bentworth 7

Maplewood 29, Union City 14

Newport 15, Halifax 8

Schuylkill Valley 16, Lancaster Catholic 14

Bellefonte 14, Philipsburg-Osceola 6

(#8) Upper St. Clair 44, Bethel Park 7

Whitehall 28, Emmaus 27

Bishop Canevin 58, Quaker Valley 13

Wilmington 34, Greenville 14

Hopewell 60, Ellwood City 0

Milton 51, Central Columbia 0

Elizabeth Forward 49, Derry 13

Highlands 42, Southmoreland 20

Holy Redeemer 28, Greater Nanticoke Area 13

Ligonier Valley 42, East Allegheny 21

Conestoga Valley 29, Muhlenberg 13

(#22) Downingtown East 30, Downingtown West 7

Upper Perkiomen 14, Pottsgrove 6

Bensalem 49, Murrell Dobbins Vo-Tech 6

Martin Luther King 40, Olney 0

Dallas 49, Lake-Lehman 7

South Williamsport 71, Wyalusing Valley 0

Upper Dauphin Area 28, Juniata 13

Notre Dame-Green Pond 49, Palmerton 6

Eastern Lebanon County 55, Octorara Area 42

Susquehanna Township 47, East Pennsboro 7

Manheim Township 35, Penn Manor 12

Chartiers Valley 49, Laurel Highlands 12

Twin Valley 34, Solanco 17

Cocalico 22, Garden Spot 21

Spring Grove 27, Red Lion 14

(#10) Pennridge 20, North Penn 8

Upper Moreland 47, Harry S. Truman 14

Northern York 37, Mifflin County 6

(#15) Central York 70, New Oxford 31

Mechanicsburg 14, Palmyra 13

Bloomsburg 36, Hughesville 14

Grandview Heights 21, Grove City Christian 14

Annville-Cleona 34, Pequea Valley 0

Clearfield 28, Bald Eagle Area 7

Elizabethtown 42, Governor Mifflin 17

Farrell 60, Sharpsville 0

Mount Carmel 35, Montoursville 14

Wyoming Area 55, Tunkhannock 14

Marian Catholic 25, Nativity BVM 20

Windber 42, Everett 14

Monessen 32, Leechburg 21

Seton LaSalle 56, McGuffey 18

River Valley 47, Purchase Line 7

Tamaqua 12, North Schuylkill 7

Steel Valley 52, Brownsville 0

Spring-Ford 28, Perkiomen Valley 7

Muncy 14, Canton 6

West Shamokin 42, UV (CO-OP) 6

Blue Mountain 63, Pine Grove 14

Mount Union 46, Juniata Valley 15

Western Beaver 45, Mohawk Area 7

Hamburg 28, Columbia 15

Springfield 20, Ridley 0

Bethlehem Catholic 49, Freedom 17

Pleasant Valley 60, East Stroudsburg North 0

Grove City 35, Oil City 27

(#11) Central Bucks West 45, Central Bucks South 13

Glendale 60, Claysburg-Kimmel 7

York Suburban 20, Susquehannock 13

Moniteau 7, Otto-Eldred 6

Neshaminy 42, Abington 6

South Allegheny 46, Charleroi 41

Dallastown 20, William Penn 19

Shikellamy 40, Selinsgrove 13

Scranton Prep 37, North Pocono 36

Ephrata 21, Manheim Central 14

Gateway 49, Connellsville 10

(#3) Pine-Richland 49, Penn Hills 14

Quakertown 22, Souderton 21

Shenango 42, Cornell 6

Bayard Rustin 30, East 22

Avella 30, Jefferson-Morgan 21

Homer-Center 63, Conemaugh Valley 30

Steelton-Highspire 36, Line Mountain 27

West Allegheny 24, Thomas Jefferson 17

Middletown 20, West Perry 7

McKeesport 34, Central Valley 34

Mt. Lebanon 21, Seneca Valley 14

General McLane 40, Cathedral Prep 27

Karns City 78, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 26

Minersville 8, Williams Valley 0

Richland 32, Greater Johnstown 7

Council Rock South 42, Upper Dublin 7

West Philadelphia 47, George Washington 8

Pottsville 50, Panther Valley 6

Archbishop Wood 55, Lansdale Catholic 0

Owen J. Roberts 29, Boyertown 28

Washington 48, Burgettstown 14

Southern Huntingdon County 46, West Branch 8

Freeport 44, Valley 8

Great Valley 26, Bishop Shanahan 22

California 57, West Greene 0

(#1) Central Catholic 42, North Allegheny 0

Laurel 42, Northgate 0

Plymouth Whitemarsh 63, Council Rock North 0

Central Cambria 42, Forest Hills 12

Strath Haven 13, (#17) Garnet Valley 7

Central 21, Penns Valley Area 7

Lakeview 53, Mercer 14

Dunmore 72, Western Wayne 0

Wilson 41, Hempfield 7

Shaler Area 35, Indiana 6

Waynesburg Central 42, Greensburg Salem 7

Henderson 56, Sun Valley 32

(#24) Penn-Trafford 42, Fox Chapel 7

Berwick 24, Hazleton Area 21

Bethlehem Center 24, Carmichaels 0

Union Area 42, Rochester 0

North Hills 14, Armstrong 0

Shamokin Area 48, Williamsport 13

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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