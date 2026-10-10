Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9
The Pennsylvania high school football season was full of games on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Full Pennsylvania high school football scoreboard.
Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9
Benjamin Franklin 26, Roxborough 0
KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy 20, Vaux Big Picture 14
Abraham Lincoln 22, Belmont Charter 0
Academy at Palumbo 23, Thomas A. Edison 0
Central 27, Frankford 20
Taylor Allderdice 52, Perry Traditional Academy 0
Interboro 20, Penn Wood 6
Upper Darby 32, Radnor 0
Phoenixville 49, Upper Merion Area 32
Conemaugh Township 49, Penns Manor 14
Beaver 35, Ambridge 6
Tri-Valley 41, Mahanoy Area 16
Pittston Area 41, Crestwood 22
Chichester 14, EEACS 12
Springfield Township 35, William Tennent 2
Woodland Hills 35, (#20) Canon-McMillan 17
Loyalsock Township 35, Warrior Run 27
Neshannock 27, Beaver Falls 8
Coventry Christian 58, Girard College 32
Red Land 49, Gettysburg 48
Morrisville 19, New Hope-Solebury 13
Wissahickon 30, Hatboro-Horsham 14
Donegal 23, Conrad Weiser 13
Moon Area 35, Plum 28
Cambria Heights 43, Portage 0
Aliquippa 52, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Keystone Oaks 22, Carlynton 21
Lower Dauphin 42, Shippensburg 21
Milton Hershey 27, Greencastle-Antrim 19
South Western 44, Reading 20
Trinity 38, Boiling Springs 0
North Star 12, Northern Garrett 0
Jim Thorpe 35, Northern Lehigh 7
Valley View 45, West Scranton 6
Conneaut Area 42, Titusville 41
(#12) State College 48, Central Dauphin 0
Coatesville 42, Avon Grove 0
Mifflinburg 57, Central Mountain 14
Salisbury Township 34, Palisades 20
Belle Vernon 49, Mt. Pleasant 0
Hempfield Area 29, (#25) Norwin 6
Somerset 14, Bedford 7
Corry 55, Northwestern 14
Honesdale 51, Lakeland 20
Marion Center 36, Northern Cambria 8
Littlestown 37, James Buchanan 6
Pottstown 14, Norristown 0
Northwestern Lehigh 35, Lehighton 17
Sharon 35, Slippery Rock 0
Northampton 23, (#19) Easton Area 21
Delaware Valley 55, Scranton 0
Bishop McCort 35, Westmont Hilltop 21
(#13) Bishop McDevitt 47, Altoona 14
Warren 40, Franklin 16
Camp Hill 47, Susquenita 26
Austintown-Fitch 48, McDowell 10
Brentwood 34, Sto-Rox 30
(#18) Nazareth Area 43, Liberty 17
Chambersburg 33, Carlisle 13
Northeastern 53, Kennard-Dale 13
Hanover 24, Delone Catholic 21
Keystone 61, Cameron County 0
Harbor Creek 27, Meadville 0
Moshannon Valley 60, Curwensville 7
Parkland 63, Louis E. Dieruff 0
Montour 26, New Castle 21
Apollo Ridge 63, Chartiers-Houston 35
South Park 46, Yough 21
Fairview 47, Seneca 20
Hershey 35, Waynesboro 7
Jersey Shore 28, DuBois 14
Kennett 31, Oxford 26
Mid Valley 49, Riverside 28
Southern Columbia Area 39, Danville 14
Lampeter-Strasburg 38, Northern Lebanon 0
Blackhawk 30, Mars 24
Greater Latrobe 29, Franklin Regional 27
Saucon Valley 27, Wilson Area 6
Frazier 48, Mapletown 0
Propel Braddock Hills 49, West Mifflin 28
Troy 60, Cowanesque Valley 27
Lewisburg 42, Midd-West 28
Burrell 14, Knoch 7
Penn Cambria 53, Chestnut Ridge 21
Exeter Township 69, Lebanon 18
(#21) Southern Lehigh 42, Bangor 12
Jeannette 24, Greensburg Central Catholic 7
(#16) South Fayette 63, Albert Gallatin 6
Hickory 56, Fort LeBoeuf 13
Riverside 28, Freedom Area 27
Dover 48, Eastern York 14
Huntingdon 36, Tyrone 33
Berlin Brothersvalley 21, Tussey Mountain 0
Montgomery 56, Sayre 7
Fort Cherry 48, Bentworth 7
Maplewood 29, Union City 14
Newport 15, Halifax 8
Schuylkill Valley 16, Lancaster Catholic 14
Bellefonte 14, Philipsburg-Osceola 6
(#8) Upper St. Clair 44, Bethel Park 7
Whitehall 28, Emmaus 27
Bishop Canevin 58, Quaker Valley 13
Wilmington 34, Greenville 14
Hopewell 60, Ellwood City 0
Milton 51, Central Columbia 0
Elizabeth Forward 49, Derry 13
Highlands 42, Southmoreland 20
Holy Redeemer 28, Greater Nanticoke Area 13
Ligonier Valley 42, East Allegheny 21
Conestoga Valley 29, Muhlenberg 13
(#22) Downingtown East 30, Downingtown West 7
Upper Perkiomen 14, Pottsgrove 6
Bensalem 49, Murrell Dobbins Vo-Tech 6
Martin Luther King 40, Olney 0
Dallas 49, Lake-Lehman 7
South Williamsport 71, Wyalusing Valley 0
Upper Dauphin Area 28, Juniata 13
Notre Dame-Green Pond 49, Palmerton 6
Eastern Lebanon County 55, Octorara Area 42
Susquehanna Township 47, East Pennsboro 7
Manheim Township 35, Penn Manor 12
Chartiers Valley 49, Laurel Highlands 12
Twin Valley 34, Solanco 17
Cocalico 22, Garden Spot 21
Spring Grove 27, Red Lion 14
(#10) Pennridge 20, North Penn 8
Upper Moreland 47, Harry S. Truman 14
Northern York 37, Mifflin County 6
(#15) Central York 70, New Oxford 31
Mechanicsburg 14, Palmyra 13
Bloomsburg 36, Hughesville 14
Grandview Heights 21, Grove City Christian 14
Annville-Cleona 34, Pequea Valley 0
Clearfield 28, Bald Eagle Area 7
Elizabethtown 42, Governor Mifflin 17
Farrell 60, Sharpsville 0
Mount Carmel 35, Montoursville 14
Wyoming Area 55, Tunkhannock 14
Marian Catholic 25, Nativity BVM 20
Windber 42, Everett 14
Monessen 32, Leechburg 21
Seton LaSalle 56, McGuffey 18
River Valley 47, Purchase Line 7
Tamaqua 12, North Schuylkill 7
Steel Valley 52, Brownsville 0
Spring-Ford 28, Perkiomen Valley 7
Muncy 14, Canton 6
West Shamokin 42, UV (CO-OP) 6
Blue Mountain 63, Pine Grove 14
Mount Union 46, Juniata Valley 15
Western Beaver 45, Mohawk Area 7
Hamburg 28, Columbia 15
Springfield 20, Ridley 0
Bethlehem Catholic 49, Freedom 17
Pleasant Valley 60, East Stroudsburg North 0
Grove City 35, Oil City 27
(#11) Central Bucks West 45, Central Bucks South 13
Glendale 60, Claysburg-Kimmel 7
York Suburban 20, Susquehannock 13
Moniteau 7, Otto-Eldred 6
Neshaminy 42, Abington 6
South Allegheny 46, Charleroi 41
Dallastown 20, William Penn 19
Shikellamy 40, Selinsgrove 13
Scranton Prep 37, North Pocono 36
Ephrata 21, Manheim Central 14
Gateway 49, Connellsville 10
(#3) Pine-Richland 49, Penn Hills 14
Quakertown 22, Souderton 21
Shenango 42, Cornell 6
Bayard Rustin 30, East 22
Avella 30, Jefferson-Morgan 21
Homer-Center 63, Conemaugh Valley 30
Steelton-Highspire 36, Line Mountain 27
West Allegheny 24, Thomas Jefferson 17
Middletown 20, West Perry 7
McKeesport 34, Central Valley 34
Mt. Lebanon 21, Seneca Valley 14
General McLane 40, Cathedral Prep 27
Karns City 78, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 26
Minersville 8, Williams Valley 0
Richland 32, Greater Johnstown 7
Council Rock South 42, Upper Dublin 7
West Philadelphia 47, George Washington 8
Pottsville 50, Panther Valley 6
Archbishop Wood 55, Lansdale Catholic 0
Owen J. Roberts 29, Boyertown 28
Washington 48, Burgettstown 14
Southern Huntingdon County 46, West Branch 8
Freeport 44, Valley 8
Great Valley 26, Bishop Shanahan 22
California 57, West Greene 0
(#1) Central Catholic 42, North Allegheny 0
Laurel 42, Northgate 0
Plymouth Whitemarsh 63, Council Rock North 0
Central Cambria 42, Forest Hills 12
Strath Haven 13, (#17) Garnet Valley 7
Central 21, Penns Valley Area 7
Lakeview 53, Mercer 14
Dunmore 72, Western Wayne 0
Wilson 41, Hempfield 7
Shaler Area 35, Indiana 6
Waynesburg Central 42, Greensburg Salem 7
Henderson 56, Sun Valley 32
(#24) Penn-Trafford 42, Fox Chapel 7
Berwick 24, Hazleton Area 21
Bethlehem Center 24, Carmichaels 0
Union Area 42, Rochester 0
North Hills 14, Armstrong 0
Shamokin Area 48, Williamsport 13
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917