Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25
The 2026 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25
Full Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard
Central 16, Vaux Big Picture 6
Samuel Fels 20, Murrell Dobbins Vo-Tech 0
USO (CO-OP) 16, Brashear 13
West Catholic 22, Archbishop Carroll 15
(#22) MBAPC (CO-OP) 28, Conwell-Egan Catholic 14
Upper Perkiomen 41, Phoenixville 0
Port Allegany 64, Bradford 0
Wilmington 36, Mercyhurst Prep 29
(#25) Parkland 35, Northampton 0
Perkiomen Valley 56, Methacton 7
Penn Manor 31, J.P. McCaskey 7
Honesdale 36, Crestwood 7
North Catholic 32, Burrell 20
Pottsgrove 31, Pottstown 13
Avonworth 49, Beaver 6
Annville-Cleona 35, Columbia 28
Pittston Area 46, Hazleton Area 7
Conemaugh Township 40, Portage 14
Windber 24, Baldwin 13
Richland 34, Forest Hills 7
Trinity 21, Middletown 0
Hempfield Area 38, (#24) Canon-McMillan 34
Lakeland 40, Carbondale Area 6
Wissahickon 22, Academy Park 14
Bishop McCort 59, Somerset 28
(#7) State College 44, Cedar Cliff 0
Fort LeBoeuf 14, Harbor Creek 10
Penns Valley Area 26, Bellefonte 19
General McLane 42, Corry 14
Dover 41, Susquehannock 3
Owen J. Roberts 35, Pope John Paul II 7
Northern Lehigh 28, Salisbury Township 0
Berlin Brothersvalley 30, Northern Bedford County 29
Plum 29, Kiski Area 28
Henderson 33, Upper Moreland 6
Chambersburg 19, Central Dauphin 14
Bloomsburg 25, Midd-West 22
Coatesville 42, East 21
Fleetwood 14, Manheim Central 6
Shenango 49, Rochester 8
Gettysburg 33, Mechanicsburg 14
Unionville 20, Kennett 14
Valley View 56, Scranton 22
Scranton Prep 57, West Scranton 7
Maplewood 24, Girard 10
Greenville 51, Slippery Rock 6
EEACS 52, Academy at Palumbo 8
Pennington 53, Hill School 6
Southern Lehigh 35, Lehighton 0
Wilson 42, Reading 0
Lower Dauphin 27, Red Land 26
(#9) Pennridge 26, Central Bucks East 7
Meyersdale 35, Tussey Mountain 7
Titusville 36, Reynolds 0
Littlestown 42, YCST 13
Panther Valley 27, Tunkhannock 18
Lampeter-Strasburg 47, Daniel Boone 6
William Tennent 35, New Hope-Solebury 7
Wyoming Valley West 47, Greater Nanticoke Area 7
Lancaster Catholic 34, Kutztown 13
Karns City 20, DuBois 14
Northern Lebanon 27, Donegal 15
Troy 49, Wellsboro 12
Keystone Oaks 29, Quaker Valley 6
Allentown Central Catholic 14, Easton Area 13
(#17) McDowell 48, Boardman 21
Smyrna 44, (#12) Cardinal O'Hara 42
Hampton 16, Central Valley 14
Otto-Eldred 14, Cameron County 12
Beaver Falls 24, Freedom Area 13
Montgomery 30, Muncy 20
Ephrata 25, Conestoga Valley 23
Newport 34, Susquenita 19
Interboro 41, Bristol 6
Line Mountain 69, Camp Hill 6
Downingtown West 31, Bayard Rustin 3
Uniontown 62, Yough 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Springdale 7
Fort Hill 35, Hollidaysburg 21
Thomas Jefferson 34, Montour 29
Apollo Ridge 57, Charleroi 18
Southern Columbia Area 46, Central Columbia 6
North Pocono 21, Abington Heights 0
Riverside 35, Old Forge 28
Sharon 40, Meadville 6
Pocono Mountain West 44, East Stroudsburg North 20
Trinity 27, Mars 21
Northern York 50, Shippensburg 0
Hickory 34, Butler 18
Keystone 56, Kane 12
(#21) La Salle College 28, Salesianum 10
Bentworth 20, Brentwood 17
Cambria Heights 46, Northern Cambria 6
Jeannette 14, Riverview 7
Wyomissing 50, Eastern Lebanon County 13
Seton LaSalle 65, Chartiers-Houston 24
Cowanesque Valley 52, North Penn-Mansfield 7
Morrisville 21, Delaware County Christian 7
Schuylkill Valley 18, Berks Catholic 16
Pocono Mountain East 26, Stroudsburg 12
Hatboro-Horsham 21, Lower Merion 12
Elizabeth Forward 41, Southmoreland 0
(#8) Bishop McDevitt 20, Cumberland Valley 0
Williamsport 23, Selinsgrove 8
West York Area 55, Kennard-Dale 3
SEED 10, Penn Wood 3
Mifflinburg 32, Loyalsock Township 27
Woodland Hills 41, Greater Latrobe 6
Fort Cherry 49, Sto-Rox 8
(#10) Upper St. Clair 31, (#20) South Fayette 7
(#15) Nazareth Area 32, Emmaus 7
Northwestern Lehigh 41, Saucon Valley 0
(#13) Central York 55, South Western 21
Shady Side Academy 27, Ellwood City 13
Huntingdon 43, Clearfield 19
Propel Braddock Hills 51, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 12
Schuylkill Haven 14, Nativity BVM 0
Moshannon Valley 27, Glendale 12
Quakertown 24, Council Rock South 21
Westmont Hilltop 17, Greater Johnstown 0
Southern Huntingdon County 48, Curwensville 8
UV (CO-OP) 21, Conemaugh Valley 6
Greencastle-Antrim 45, Boiling Springs 7
Dallastown 28, New Oxford 14
Ridley 38, Radnor 0
Blue Mountain 42, Tamaqua 7
Susquehanna Township 30, Milton Hershey 14
Freedom 61, Louis E. Dieruff 0
Hamburg 36, Pequea Valley 7
Ligonier Valley 52, Carlynton 12
Grove City Christian 42, Millersport 0
Spring-Ford 42, Boyertown 17
Harrisburg 40, Altoona 20
Highlands 48, Valley 6
(#23) Downingtown East 49, Oxford 0
Hershey 17, Mifflin County 7
West Mifflin 39, Laurel Highlands 0
Palmyra 26, Waynesboro 0
Exeter Township 28, Governor Mifflin 6
(#1) Central Catholic 62, Seneca Valley 0
Bethlehem Center 35, West Greene 0
Belle Vernon 49, Greensburg Salem 14
Chichester 27, Harry S. Truman 6
Blackhawk 40, Shaler Area 31
Lake-Lehman 35, Hanover Area 24
Indiana 25, Albert Gallatin 14
Pottsville 39, Berwick 14
Mount Union 63, West Branch 19
Hughesville 21, Northwest Area 0
Steel Valley 26, East Allegheny 0
Hopewell 47, Western Beaver 6
Bishop Canevin 68, McGuffey 6
Benjamin Franklin 0, Martin Luther King 0
Chartiers Valley 27, Bethel Park 24
Juniata Valley 58, Claysburg-Kimmel 14
North Schuylkill 35, Springfield Township 14
Riverside 33, New Brighton 22
CC (CO-OP) 63, Brookville 6
Purchase Line 28, Penns Manor 0
(#6) Malvern Prep 37, Our Lady of Good Counsel 0
Montrose 21, Renaissance Academy 14
Marion Center 48, West Shamokin 6
Manheim Township 45, Cedar Crest 12
Upper Dauphin Area 14, Halifax 7
Hanover 37, York Catholic 14
Smethport 49, Bucktail 20
Conrad Weiser 27, Octorara Area 15
Springfield 43, Upper Darby 0
Elizabethtown 33, Warwick 18
Muhlenberg 64, Lebanon 8
South Williamsport 56, Canton 0
Philipsburg-Osceola 22, Bald Eagle Area 14
Twin Valley 42, Garden Spot 6
Montoursville 36, Milton 0
Wyoming Area 35, Western Wayne 13
Conestoga 21, Penncrest 7
Dallas 47, Wilkes-Barre 7
Homer-Center 23, River Valley 17
Upper Dublin 14, Bensalem 13
Jefferson-Morgan 27, Mapletown 12
Union Area 22, Cornell 20
Great Valley 39, Sun Valley 7
Central Bucks South 36, Neshaminy 0
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 30, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 29
Mid Valley 42, Lackawanna Trail 16
Brockway 36, Redbank Valley 0
Peters Township 20, McKeesport 10
Waynesburg Central 7, Mt. Pleasant 0
Lakeview 32, Cochranton 7
Avella 34, Carmichaels 14
West Allegheny 21, Moon Area 13
Chestnut Ridge 14, Bedford 12
West Perry 28, East Pennsboro 20
Northwestern 47, Mercer 6
Saegertown 47, Seneca 21
William Penn 56, Red Lion 21
Shikellamy 56, Jersey Shore 27
Mount Carmel 42, Danville 21
Clairton 8, Washington 7
Fairview 39, Conneaut Area 21
Neshannock 48, Mohawk Area 6
Shamokin Area 55, Central Mountain 0
Deer Lakes 48, Derry 26
Bangor 14, Palisades 12
Norwin 22, Mt. Lebanon 3
Northgate 21, South Side 20
Cathedral Prep 14, Oil City 0
Penn-Trafford 64, Connellsville 0
(#11) Central Bucks West 28, North Penn 26
South Allegheny 52, Brownsville 12
Iroquois 34, Franklin 14
Central Cambria 15, Penn Cambria 14
Bishop Shanahan 20, Avon Grove 14
Northeastern 21, York Suburban 7
Punxsutawney 41, St. Marys 27
Pennsbury 42, Abington 0
Hempfield 42, Spring Grove 21
Strath Haven 28, Haverford 14
(#14) Garnet Valley 49, Marple Newtown 21
Solanco 57, Cocalico 19
Grove City 42, Ambridge 12
Ringgold 46, South Park 7
Central Dauphin East 28, Carlisle 21
Moniteau 21, Coudersport 20
Bermudian Springs 26, Eastern York 21
Souderton 63, Council Rock North 6
Cambridge Springs 31, Eisenhower 0
East Stroudsburg South 38, Pleasant Valley 28
North East 35, Warren 7
Franklin Regional 35, Fox Chapel 0
(#18) North Hills 43, Penn Hills 9
Biglerville 24, James Buchanan 14
Steelton-Highspire 41, Juniata 7
Freeport 27, Knoch 0
California 36, Frazier 0
Burgettstown 10, Monessen 6
Serra Catholic 28, Leechburg 20
Armstrong 14, Gateway 12
Bellwood-Antis 37, Tyrone 14
Wallenpaupack Area 31, Delaware Valley 8
Westinghouse 55, Perry Traditional Academy 6
(#4) Pine-Richland 40, (#19) North Allegheny 7
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917