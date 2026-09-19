Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores - September 18
The 2026 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores - September 18
Vaux Big Picture 57, Samuel Fels 22
Abraham Lincoln 48, West Philadelphia 20
Academy at Palumbo 14, Roxborough 0
John Bartram 29, Central 14
Northeast 65, George Washington 0
Westinghouse 49, Carrick 0
MBAPC (CO-OP) 26, Haverford School 14
Peddie 28, Wyoming Seminary College Prep 20
Hazleton Area 17, Crestwood 14
Northampton 13, Liberty 12
Episcopal Academy 31, Hill School 12
Lehighton 41, Saucon Valley 0
Trinity 28, East Pennsboro 14
Conemaugh Township 28, UV (CO-OP) 6
Great Valley 36, Pottstown 6
Clairton 50, Serra Catholic 12
North Star 28, Tussey Mountain 0
Palmerton 24, Catasauqua 13
Jim Thorpe 27, Bangor 6
Jeannette 42, Springdale 0
Albert Gallatin 42, Yough 14
Apollo Ridge 56, Brownsville 13
General McLane 23, Oil City 0
Karns City 28, St. Marys 7
Exeter Township 7, Ephrata 0
(#20) Pennridge 14, (#10) Central Bucks West 7
Grove City Christian 38, Miller 0
Lampeter-Strasburg 20, Donegal 6
(#4) Roman Catholic 28, (#13) SCHA 6
Penn Cambria 35, Bedford 13
Hopewell 34, Central Valley 6
North Hills 10, Peters Township 0
Greater Latrobe 24, Gateway 7
Montour 21, West Allegheny 20
Shikellamy 48, Williamsport 44
Mechanicsburg 28, Lower Dauphin 21
Unionville 24, Phoenixville 21
Northern Lehigh 38, Palisades 7
Washington 42, Brentwood 14
Big Spring 30, James Buchanan 0
Tri-Valley 49, Shenandoah Valley 10
Panther Valley 35, Greater Nanticoke Area 0
Richland 36, Bishop McCort 28
Elizabeth Forward 38, Waynesburg Central 32
Cambria Heights 6, Marion Center 0
Wyoming Valley West 27, Hanover Area 22
Wallenpaupack Area 54, Scranton 0
Windber 33, Meyersdale 30
Springfield Township 27, Bristol 6
Thomas Jefferson 70, Moon Area 35
Northern York 29, Gettysburg 21
Schuylkill Haven 43, Mahanoy Area 16
Shippensburg 24, Waynesboro 13
Monessen 14, Fort Cherry 12
Pocono Mountain West 35, Louis E. Dieruff 0
Blackhawk 49, Ellwood City 14
Chartiers-Houston 40, Keystone Oaks 6
Coatesville 35, Owen J. Roberts 7
Cambridge Springs 25, Maplewood 16
Mars 14, Hampton 7
Pottsgrove 28, Oxford 12
Connellsville 25, Uniontown 13
Austintown-Fitch 77, Butler 6
Maryland School for the Deaf 38, MSSD 18
Southern Lehigh 48, Wilson Area 0
Freedom Area 39, Mohawk Area 23
Farrell 25, Wilmington 14
Danville 24, Milton 0
Meadville 14, Warren 7
William Allen 47, East Stroudsburg North 0
Susquehannock 17, Bermudian Springs 16
Berlin Brothersvalley 16, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Harbor Creek 40, Fairview 14
(#25) South Fayette 21, Trinity 0
(#8) Bishop McDevitt 49, Cedar Cliff 0
Avonworth 34, New Castle 14
Belle Vernon 35, Burrell 0
Cumberland Valley 21, Chambersburg 0
Berks Catholic 38, Hamburg 7
Dover 23, Northeastern 17
Bellefonte 28, Clearfield 21
Plymouth Whitemarsh 44, Quakertown 8
Troy 14, Montgomery 7
Homer-Center 42, Penns Manor 14
Loyalsock Township 42, Midd-West 18
Altoona 28, Carlisle 13
Eastern Lebanon County 21, Conrad Weiser 12
Abington Heights 29, West Scranton 13
Newport 38, Camp Hill 28
Greensburg Central Catholic 28, Bentworth 0
Glendale 30, Curwensville 15
West Mifflin 27, Ambridge 0
Shamokin Area 35, Jersey Shore 14
Emmaus 21, Pocono Mountain East 7
Forest Hills 26, Chestnut Ridge 20
Williams Valley 33, Nativity BVM 0
Philipsburg-Osceola 35, Penns Valley Area 28
Canon-McMillan 38, Seneca Valley 8
Seton LaSalle 54, Steel Valley 0
Juniata Valley 14, Southern Huntingdon County 11
Blue Mountain 44, Pottsville 14
Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Huntingdon 0
Mount Carmel 55, North Schuylkill 7
Western Wayne 28, Holy Redeemer 7
Keystone 21, CC (CO-OP) 14
McGuffey 48, Quaker Valley 9
Highlands 28, Knoch 14
Rochester 44, Summit Academy 0
Twin Valley 39, Manheim Central 0
Hershey 24, Palmyra 17
South Park 35, Laurel Highlands 0
Schuylkill Valley 45, Columbia 34
(#14) Upper St. Clair 49, Chartiers Valley 7
Delone Catholic 24, Biglerville 14
Redbank Valley 42, Brookville 0
Woodland Hills 42, Fox Chapel 3
Bethel Park 35, Penn Hills 14
South Allegheny 54, East Allegheny 34
EEACS 32, Tamaqua 30
North Penn 35, Pennsbury 7
Susquehanna Township 42, Greencastle-Antrim 0
Solanco 48, Muhlenberg 14
Sharpsville 49, Reynolds 10
Neshannock 44, New Brighton 6
Boys' Latin Charter 38, Morrisville 8
Line Mountain 14, Upper Dauphin Area 7
Athens 17, South Williamsport 7
Wilson 17, (#16) Manheim Township 0
Western Beaver 28, Riverside 10
Tyrone 15, Bald Eagle Area 6
River Valley 35, Portage 7
Marian Catholic 49, Minersville 14
Smethport 56, Otto-Eldred 30
Mifflinburg 36, Hughesville 0
William Penn 42, New Oxford 22
Annville-Cleona 35, Lancaster Catholic 20
Montoursville 48, Central Columbia 0
Wyoming Area 38, Mid Valley 20
Dallas 35, Pittston 7
Pequea Valley 30, Kutztown 8
Kennett 36, Upper Perkiomen 14
Daniel Boone 34, Octorara Area 28
Red Land 28, Mifflin County 16
(#21) Downingtown East 35, Spring-Ford 7
Union Area 35, South Side 0
Shenango 30, Northgate 22
Corry 49, North East 14
(#17) Central York 51, Spring Grove 14
Wilkes-Barre 22, Berwick 12
Laurel 48, Cornell 6
Mount Union 55, Claysburg-Kimmel 14
Bethlehem Center 61, Avella 14
Pine Grove 21, New Hope-Solebury 12
Southmoreland 42, Greensburg Salem 34
Souderton 14, Council Rock South 13
Riverside 27, Lackawanna Trail 3
Mt. Pleasant 31, Derry 20
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 47, Kane 0
Central 28, Bellwood-Antis 26
(#3) Pine-Richland 41, Mt. Lebanon 6
Cocalico 28, Warwick 10
Dallastown 12, South Western 0
North Pocono 27, Valley View 14
Bloomsburg 34, Warrior Run 15
Bradford 24, Coudersport 20
East 28, Methacton 14
Audenried 49, Thomas A. Edison 0
Springfield 41, Penncrest 0
Selinsgrove 44, Central Mountain 0
Girard 31, Northwestern 27
Burgettstown 28, Sto-Rox 0
Strath Haven 35, Radnor 0
West York Area 43, York Suburban 0
Upper Dublin 25, Hatboro-Horsham 7
Susquenita 20, Juniata 16
Moniteau 31, Bucktail 12
Dunmore 35, Lake-Lehman 0
Central Bucks South 37, Abington 6
Grove City 42, Fort LeBoeuf 40
Central Cambria 40, Greater Johnstown 13
DuBois 21, Punxsutawney 0
Cedar Crest 28, Hempfield 19
Riverview 44, Leechburg 7
Littlestown 33, York Catholic 7
(#1) Central Catholic 54, Norwin 17
Moshannon Valley 35, West Branch 6
Pope John Paul II 36, Bishop Shanahan 21
Plum 42, Shaler Area 6
(#7) State College 42, Central Dauphin East 0
Mercyhurst Prep 64, Cochranton 0
Armstrong 42, Indiana 8
Honesdale 51, Carbondale Area 20
(#19) Penn-Trafford 68, Franklin Regional 0
Brockway 27, Port Allegany 12
North Allegheny 14, Hempfield Area 7
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917