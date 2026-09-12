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Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores - September 11

See final scores from around Pennsylvania
Jack Butler|
Pocono Mountain West High School football fell to Lehighton 35-0 in a weather-delayed Week 2 contest on September 3 and 4, 2026 in Pocono Summit, Pa.
Pocono Mountain West High School football fell to Lehighton 35-0 in a weather-delayed Week 2 contest on September 3 and 4, 2026 in Pocono Summit, Pa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There were over 200 games in Pennsylvania high school football on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores - September 11

Martin Luther King 38, Roxborough 0

Vaux Big Picture 36, Murrell Dobbins Vo-Tech 6

Frankford 12, MCNP 0

Benjamin Franklin 32, Thomas A. Edison 0

William Penn Charter 20, Lansdale Catholic 13

Maryland School for the Deaf 42, Father Capodanno 13

(#23) SCHA 24, (#8) MBAPC (CO-OP) 7

Salesianum 42, Haverford School 0

Renaissance Academy 39, Jenkintown 0

Conwell-Egan Catholic 41, Father Judge 7

Calvert Hall 41, Hill School 6

Serra Catholic 54, Mapletown 14

Brockway 33, St. Marys 8

(#13) Upper St. Clair 21, Canon-McMillan 10

Shenandoah Valley 35, Panther Valley 6

New Castle 43, North Catholic 7

West Shamokin 37, Penns Manor 14

Otto-Eldred 24, Coudersport 18

Greater Nanticoke Area 14, Tunkhannock 12

North Pocono 42, Honesdale 0

Emmaus 42, Scranton 0

Fleetwood 28, Eastern Lebanon County 14

Waynesburg Central 35, Albert Gallatin 0

Farrell 84, Reynolds 0

Bethlehem Catholic 35, Berks Catholic 14

Windber 49, Tussey Mountain 6

Pittston 50, Hanover Area 34

Carbondale Area 14, Crestwood 7

Whitehall 31, Northampton 19

Line Mountain 45, Northern Bedford County 18

Pocono Mountain West 31, Hazleton Area 6

Wyoming Valley West 25, West Scranton 14

Bloomsburg 38, Mifflinburg 14

Brentwood 21, Northgate 7

Thomas Jefferson 40, McKeesport 33

Mercyhurst Prep 56, Saegertown 14

Charleroi 24, Avella 8

Carlisle 22, Central Dauphin 14

Littlestown 30, Bermudian Springs 13

West Allegheny 49, Gateway 10

Cocalico 27, Lampeter-Strasburg 10

Norwin 54, Franklin Regional 7

Bellwood-Antis 30, Huntingdon 6

Derry 37, East Allegheny 7

Reading 54, Lebanon 12

Meyersdale 20, North Star 10

Greencastle-Antrim 28, James Buchanan 6

Slippery Rock 47, Titusville 14

Fairview 39, Girard 7

Warrior Run 42, Midd-West 7

Cedar Cliff 21, Chambersburg 20

Seton LaSalle 28, (#24) Aliquippa 0

Pottsgrove 21, Henderson 7

Marion Center 22, Homer-Center 14

Exeter Township 31, William Penn 12

Bishop McCort 42, Chestnut Ridge 19

EEACS 48, Bristol 33

Philipsburg-Osceola 48, Clearfield 28

Valley 41, Quaker Valley 0

(#18) State College 27, (#3) Bishop McDevitt 20

Saucon Valley 38, Catasauqua 16

Cambridge Springs 26, Seneca 19

Hershey 28, Shippensburg 18

Gettysburg 41, Waynesboro 7

Mount Union 48, Curwensville 14

(#21) South Fayette 35, (#16) Montour 28

Beaver Falls 32, Cornell 6

Schuylkill Valley 38, Newport 7

Loyalsock Township 35, Wellsboro 7

Hanover 21, Boiling Springs 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Carmichaels 8

Butler 23, Meadville 0

Blackhawk 43, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 12

(#6) Roman Catholic 14, DeMatha 7

Freedom Area 55, Deer Lakes 48

Monessen 20, Frazier 14

Cedar Crest 45, Warwick 24

Danville 52, Central Columbia 3

Parkland 44, (#11) Easton Area 14

Mid Valley 14, Old Forge 0

Troy 23, Towanda 7

Halifax 14, Nativity BVM 6

Nazareth Area 42, Allentown Central Catholic 14

Dover 20, Red Lion 6

Penn Cambria 39, Forest Hills 14

Northern Cambria 6, UV (CO-OP) 0

Hamburg 56, Daniel Boone 20

Kutztown 47, Camp Hill 12

(#15) Avonworth 55, Ellwood City 6

North Hills 29, Bethel Park 6

Sharon 41, Oil City 19

Northwest Area 41, North Penn-Mansfield 27

Carlynton 63, Brownsville 14

Riverside 40, Riverview 6

Northern York 28, Lower Dauphin 21

Knoch 34, Ambridge 20

West York Area 49, South Western 21

Southmoreland 42, Uniontown 21

Hempfield Area 44, (#25) Trinity 20

Belle Vernon 19, West Mifflin 12

Cameron County 43, Kane 16

Bentworth 28, Keystone Oaks 20

Bishop Canevin 12, Shady Side Academy 3

Morrisville 35, Academy of the New Church 0

Southern Lehigh 43, Jim Thorpe 7

Pocono Mountain East 24, William Allen 20

Jersey Shore 49, Selinsgrove 7

Imani Christian Academy 28, (#14) Hopewell 21

Conestoga Valley 21, Dallastown 17

Portage 56, Conemaugh Valley 8

(#4) Harrisburg 28, Cumberland Valley 7

Southern Columbia Area 48, Montoursville 13

Athens 49, Cowanesque Valley 7

Williams Valley 19, North Schuylkill 14

Wilson 42, Muhlenberg 6

Jeannette 28, New Brighton 14

Bethlehem Center 46, Leechburg 13

Port Allegany 68, Brookville 13

Tri-Valley 31, Upper Dauphin Area 22

McGuffey 28, West Greene 0

Manheim Township 31, (#19) Central York 27

Berwick 39, Wyoming Area 0

Blue Mountain 50, Schuylkill Haven 20

Ligonier Valley 45, Yough 0

Pottstown 20, Sun Valley 0

Greater Latrobe 45, Indiana 7

Riverside 27, Lake-Lehman 13

Appoquinimink 31, George Washington 6

Burgettstown 37, Rochester 0

Big Spring 45, York Suburban 17

Hempfield 50, Governor Mifflin 13

South Philadelphia 28, Samuel Fels 14

Smethport 38, Bradford 16

Interboro 61, Octorara Area 20

Freedom 32, Phillipsburg 31

Chartiers Valley 38, Mars 24

Ridley 31, Marple Newtown 0

Donegal 40, Annville-Cleona 28

Palmyra 42, Mifflin County 28

Tamaqua 12, Marian Catholic 10

Connellsville 28, Laurel Highlands 14

Dallas 42, Abington Heights 23

Columbia 42, YCST 7

Ephrata 27, Garden Spot 10

Bald Eagle Area 31, Penns Valley Area 7

Sto-Rox 26, Summit Academy 8

River Valley 57, Conemaugh Township 28

Cambria Heights 41, Purchase Line 13

Beaver 35, Highlands 31

Greenville 58, Sharpsville 7

Susquehanna Township 23, Hollidaysburg 7

Steel Valley 14, Western Beaver 7

Canton 41, Wyalusing Valley 0

New Oxford 21, Kennard-Dale 20

Grove City Christian 49, Bishop Rosecrans 0

Glendale 30, Juniata Valley 14

Keystone 41, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 38

Maplewood 33, Cochranton 22

Delaware Valley 13, East Stroudsburg South 10

North East 48, Northwestern 0

West Branch 34, Claysburg-Kimmel 13

Lancaster Catholic 3, York Catholic 0

Brashear 24, Baldwin 10

Lakeview 28, Moniteau 20

Mechanicsburg 14, Red Land 2

Friendship Collegiate Academy 18, Simon Gratz 14

West Perry 44, Susquenita 7

Mount Carmel 48, Milton 14

Williamsport 34, Central Mountain 10

Karns City 42, Punxsutawney 24

Manheim Central 41, East Pennsboro 3

Valley View 17, Wilkes-Barre 7

Lakeland 49, Lackawanna Trail 28

Greater Johnstown 28, Somerset 14

Palmerton 54, Palisades 14

Shenango 35, Mohawk Area 7

Northern Lebanon 25, Minersville 20

Moshannon Valley 26, Southern Huntingdon County 6

Neshannock 48, South Side 29

Fort LeBoeuf 63, Conneaut Area 13

Shamokin Area 37, Shikellamy 0

Chester 32, Northeast 30

Chartiers-Houston 63, Jefferson-Morgan 7

Mahanoy Area 45, Pine Grove 19

Middletown 55, Juniata 7

Burrell 42, Greensburg Salem 39

(#2) Central Catholic 48, (#7) Pine-Richland 24

Penn-Trafford 22, (#17) Moon Area 7

Spring Grove 23, Milton Hershey 6

Plum 49, Fox Chapel 0

Seneca Valley 42, Penn Hills 6

Central Cambria 21, Bedford 13

Hickory 36, Grove City 12

Freeport 35, Apollo Ridge 30

Fort Cherry 21, Laurel 17

Susquehannock 13, Delone Catholic 0

Washington 50, California 6

Central 21, Tyrone 14

Northeastern 24, Biglerville 7

Central Valley 34, Shaler Area 17

Hampton 24, Ringgold 14

South Allegheny 41, Mt. Pleasant 3

Corry 35, Eisenhower 0

Union Area 42, Springdale 0

(#22) Peters Township 22, Mt. Lebanon 7

Solanco 36, Penn Manor 18

Armstrong 35, Kiski Area 28

Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Salisbury Township 7

Woodland Hills 33, North Allegheny 25

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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