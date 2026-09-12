Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores - September 11
There were over 200 games in Pennsylvania high school football on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores - September 11
Martin Luther King 38, Roxborough 0
Vaux Big Picture 36, Murrell Dobbins Vo-Tech 6
Frankford 12, MCNP 0
Benjamin Franklin 32, Thomas A. Edison 0
William Penn Charter 20, Lansdale Catholic 13
Maryland School for the Deaf 42, Father Capodanno 13
(#23) SCHA 24, (#8) MBAPC (CO-OP) 7
Salesianum 42, Haverford School 0
Renaissance Academy 39, Jenkintown 0
Conwell-Egan Catholic 41, Father Judge 7
Calvert Hall 41, Hill School 6
Serra Catholic 54, Mapletown 14
Brockway 33, St. Marys 8
(#13) Upper St. Clair 21, Canon-McMillan 10
Shenandoah Valley 35, Panther Valley 6
New Castle 43, North Catholic 7
West Shamokin 37, Penns Manor 14
Otto-Eldred 24, Coudersport 18
Greater Nanticoke Area 14, Tunkhannock 12
North Pocono 42, Honesdale 0
Emmaus 42, Scranton 0
Fleetwood 28, Eastern Lebanon County 14
Waynesburg Central 35, Albert Gallatin 0
Farrell 84, Reynolds 0
Bethlehem Catholic 35, Berks Catholic 14
Windber 49, Tussey Mountain 6
Pittston 50, Hanover Area 34
Carbondale Area 14, Crestwood 7
Whitehall 31, Northampton 19
Line Mountain 45, Northern Bedford County 18
Pocono Mountain West 31, Hazleton Area 6
Wyoming Valley West 25, West Scranton 14
Bloomsburg 38, Mifflinburg 14
Brentwood 21, Northgate 7
Thomas Jefferson 40, McKeesport 33
Mercyhurst Prep 56, Saegertown 14
Charleroi 24, Avella 8
Carlisle 22, Central Dauphin 14
Littlestown 30, Bermudian Springs 13
West Allegheny 49, Gateway 10
Cocalico 27, Lampeter-Strasburg 10
Norwin 54, Franklin Regional 7
Bellwood-Antis 30, Huntingdon 6
Derry 37, East Allegheny 7
Reading 54, Lebanon 12
Meyersdale 20, North Star 10
Greencastle-Antrim 28, James Buchanan 6
Slippery Rock 47, Titusville 14
Fairview 39, Girard 7
Warrior Run 42, Midd-West 7
Cedar Cliff 21, Chambersburg 20
Seton LaSalle 28, (#24) Aliquippa 0
Pottsgrove 21, Henderson 7
Marion Center 22, Homer-Center 14
Exeter Township 31, William Penn 12
Bishop McCort 42, Chestnut Ridge 19
EEACS 48, Bristol 33
Philipsburg-Osceola 48, Clearfield 28
Valley 41, Quaker Valley 0
(#18) State College 27, (#3) Bishop McDevitt 20
Saucon Valley 38, Catasauqua 16
Cambridge Springs 26, Seneca 19
Hershey 28, Shippensburg 18
Gettysburg 41, Waynesboro 7
Mount Union 48, Curwensville 14
(#21) South Fayette 35, (#16) Montour 28
Beaver Falls 32, Cornell 6
Schuylkill Valley 38, Newport 7
Loyalsock Township 35, Wellsboro 7
Hanover 21, Boiling Springs 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Carmichaels 8
Butler 23, Meadville 0
Blackhawk 43, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 12
(#6) Roman Catholic 14, DeMatha 7
Freedom Area 55, Deer Lakes 48
Monessen 20, Frazier 14
Cedar Crest 45, Warwick 24
Danville 52, Central Columbia 3
Parkland 44, (#11) Easton Area 14
Mid Valley 14, Old Forge 0
Troy 23, Towanda 7
Halifax 14, Nativity BVM 6
Nazareth Area 42, Allentown Central Catholic 14
Dover 20, Red Lion 6
Penn Cambria 39, Forest Hills 14
Northern Cambria 6, UV (CO-OP) 0
Hamburg 56, Daniel Boone 20
Kutztown 47, Camp Hill 12
(#15) Avonworth 55, Ellwood City 6
North Hills 29, Bethel Park 6
Sharon 41, Oil City 19
Northwest Area 41, North Penn-Mansfield 27
Carlynton 63, Brownsville 14
Riverside 40, Riverview 6
Northern York 28, Lower Dauphin 21
Knoch 34, Ambridge 20
West York Area 49, South Western 21
Southmoreland 42, Uniontown 21
Hempfield Area 44, (#25) Trinity 20
Belle Vernon 19, West Mifflin 12
Cameron County 43, Kane 16
Bentworth 28, Keystone Oaks 20
Bishop Canevin 12, Shady Side Academy 3
Morrisville 35, Academy of the New Church 0
Southern Lehigh 43, Jim Thorpe 7
Pocono Mountain East 24, William Allen 20
Jersey Shore 49, Selinsgrove 7
Imani Christian Academy 28, (#14) Hopewell 21
Conestoga Valley 21, Dallastown 17
Portage 56, Conemaugh Valley 8
(#4) Harrisburg 28, Cumberland Valley 7
Southern Columbia Area 48, Montoursville 13
Athens 49, Cowanesque Valley 7
Williams Valley 19, North Schuylkill 14
Wilson 42, Muhlenberg 6
Jeannette 28, New Brighton 14
Bethlehem Center 46, Leechburg 13
Port Allegany 68, Brookville 13
Tri-Valley 31, Upper Dauphin Area 22
McGuffey 28, West Greene 0
Manheim Township 31, (#19) Central York 27
Berwick 39, Wyoming Area 0
Blue Mountain 50, Schuylkill Haven 20
Ligonier Valley 45, Yough 0
Pottstown 20, Sun Valley 0
Greater Latrobe 45, Indiana 7
Riverside 27, Lake-Lehman 13
Appoquinimink 31, George Washington 6
Burgettstown 37, Rochester 0
Big Spring 45, York Suburban 17
Hempfield 50, Governor Mifflin 13
South Philadelphia 28, Samuel Fels 14
Smethport 38, Bradford 16
Interboro 61, Octorara Area 20
Freedom 32, Phillipsburg 31
Chartiers Valley 38, Mars 24
Ridley 31, Marple Newtown 0
Donegal 40, Annville-Cleona 28
Palmyra 42, Mifflin County 28
Tamaqua 12, Marian Catholic 10
Connellsville 28, Laurel Highlands 14
Dallas 42, Abington Heights 23
Columbia 42, YCST 7
Ephrata 27, Garden Spot 10
Bald Eagle Area 31, Penns Valley Area 7
Sto-Rox 26, Summit Academy 8
River Valley 57, Conemaugh Township 28
Cambria Heights 41, Purchase Line 13
Beaver 35, Highlands 31
Greenville 58, Sharpsville 7
Susquehanna Township 23, Hollidaysburg 7
Steel Valley 14, Western Beaver 7
Canton 41, Wyalusing Valley 0
New Oxford 21, Kennard-Dale 20
Grove City Christian 49, Bishop Rosecrans 0
Glendale 30, Juniata Valley 14
Keystone 41, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 38
Maplewood 33, Cochranton 22
Delaware Valley 13, East Stroudsburg South 10
North East 48, Northwestern 0
West Branch 34, Claysburg-Kimmel 13
Lancaster Catholic 3, York Catholic 0
Brashear 24, Baldwin 10
Lakeview 28, Moniteau 20
Mechanicsburg 14, Red Land 2
Friendship Collegiate Academy 18, Simon Gratz 14
West Perry 44, Susquenita 7
Mount Carmel 48, Milton 14
Williamsport 34, Central Mountain 10
Karns City 42, Punxsutawney 24
Manheim Central 41, East Pennsboro 3
Valley View 17, Wilkes-Barre 7
Lakeland 49, Lackawanna Trail 28
Greater Johnstown 28, Somerset 14
Palmerton 54, Palisades 14
Shenango 35, Mohawk Area 7
Northern Lebanon 25, Minersville 20
Moshannon Valley 26, Southern Huntingdon County 6
Neshannock 48, South Side 29
Fort LeBoeuf 63, Conneaut Area 13
Shamokin Area 37, Shikellamy 0
Chester 32, Northeast 30
Chartiers-Houston 63, Jefferson-Morgan 7
Mahanoy Area 45, Pine Grove 19
Middletown 55, Juniata 7
Burrell 42, Greensburg Salem 39
(#2) Central Catholic 48, (#7) Pine-Richland 24
Penn-Trafford 22, (#17) Moon Area 7
Spring Grove 23, Milton Hershey 6
Plum 49, Fox Chapel 0
Seneca Valley 42, Penn Hills 6
Central Cambria 21, Bedford 13
Hickory 36, Grove City 12
Freeport 35, Apollo Ridge 30
Fort Cherry 21, Laurel 17
Susquehannock 13, Delone Catholic 0
Washington 50, California 6
Central 21, Tyrone 14
Northeastern 24, Biglerville 7
Central Valley 34, Shaler Area 17
Hampton 24, Ringgold 14
South Allegheny 41, Mt. Pleasant 3
Corry 35, Eisenhower 0
Union Area 42, Springdale 0
(#22) Peters Township 22, Mt. Lebanon 7
Solanco 36, Penn Manor 18
Armstrong 35, Kiski Area 28
Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Salisbury Township 7
Woodland Hills 33, North Allegheny 25
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917