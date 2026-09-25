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Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 25

Follow PIAA action throughout Friday night
Jack Butler|
Pennridge and Central Bucks West faced off with both teams undefeated Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. Pennridge took the victory 14-7 with a touchdown with 28 seconds left in the game.
Pennridge and Central Bucks West faced off with both teams undefeated Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. Pennridge took the victory 14-7 with a touchdown with 28 seconds left in the game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Pennsylvania high school football season continues on Friday, September 25 and we have scoreboards for every classification.

Stay with High School On SI for Pennsylvania high school football coverage throughout the season.

Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 25

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 8-MAN SCOREBOARD

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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