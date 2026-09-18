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New Jersey High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — September 18

Follow the high school football action on Friday
Jack Butler|
Woodbridge's Kadir Glover runs as Bridgewater-Raritan's Jahmier Black chases him for the tackle in the football game on Aug. 28, 2026.
Woodbridge's Kadir Glover runs as Bridgewater-Raritan's Jahmier Black chases him for the tackle in the football game on Aug. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 New Jersey high school football season continues, and here are scoreboards from around the state.

New Jersey High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — September 18

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

Division Non-Public Group A Scoreboard

Division Non-Public Group B Scoreboard

Division North Group 1

Division North Group 2

Division North Group 3

Division North Group 4

Division North Group 5

Division South Group 1

Division South Group 2

Division South Group 3

Division South Group 4

Division South Group 5

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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