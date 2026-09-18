New Jersey High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — September 18
Follow the high school football action on Friday
The 2026 New Jersey high school football season continues, and here are scoreboards from around the state.
New Jersey High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — September 18
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
Division Non-Public Group A Scoreboard
Division Non-Public Group B Scoreboard
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917