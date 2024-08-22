Pennsylvania high school football: Top junior linebacker recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started by introducing you to the top senior recruits at nine different positions - quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, edge rushers, wide receivers, defensive backs, tight ends offensive linemen and defensive linemen.
Then we moved to the top junior recruits, where we started with the quarterbacks, running backs, offensive linemen and defensive linemen. Now we look at the top junior linebackers in Pennsylvania for the 2024 season.
Of the 21 ranked players for the class of 2026 on 247Sports in Pennsylvania for the 2026 class, there are two linebackers listed - Colsen Gatten of Pittsburgh Central Catholic and Daiveon Taylor of Aliquippa. Both players are are 3-star recruits. Gatten is uncommitted, while Taylor is committed to West Virginia.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 2 junior linebacker recruits in Pennsylvania:
1. Colsen Gatten, Pittsburgh Central Catholic; 6-foot-1, 215 pounds (No. 13 overall in Pennsylvania 2026 class)
Uncommitted
Currently holds almost 15 offers, including Penn State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Duke.
2. Daiveon Taylor, Aliquippa; 6-foot-2, 210 pounds (No. 21 overall)
Committed to West Virginia
Transferred to Aliquippa from Bishop Canevin. Committed to West Virginia, he also holds offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Miami (Ohio).
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sblivepa