Vote: Who Was the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 22-24)

The Pennsylvania high school football regular season is almost over, and there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 22-24.

Imhotep Charter's Joey McLeish passed for 371 yards and three touchdowns, Bethlehem Catholic's Carter Vassa totaled four touchdowns and 249 receiving yards, and Great Valley's Beau Kosmalski set a school record with 406 rushing yards.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Pennsylvania Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's co-winners: Adam Fritts, Carter Vassa, and Zach Adam.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 1. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Joey McLeish, Imhotep Charter

McLeish completed 17 of 21 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns in Imhotep Charter's 54-14 blowout victory over Abraham Lincoln.

Carter Vassa, Bethlethem Catholic

Vassa, one of last week's co-winners, hauled in 13 catches for 249 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and had a rushing score in Bethlehem Catholic's 42-28 win over Liberty.

Beau Kosmalski, Great Valley

Kosmalski, a junior running back, had 42 carries for 406 rushing yards (a school record) and three touchdowns, while registering six tackles, an interception, and a pass breakup on defense in Great Valley's 34-27 victory over Archbishop Wood.

Xavier Carter, Lewisburg

Carter, a senior quarterback, passed for 243 yards and five touchdowns in Lewisburg's 35-14 win over Milton.

Colton Reber, Schuylkill Haven

Reber had 35 carries for 341 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and threw a passing score in Schuylkill Haven's 42-29 victory over Minersville.

Weston Stum, Shippensburg

Stum, a senior wide receiver, had 204 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Shippensburg's 41-6 blowout win over Red Land.

Owen Herrick, Central Catholic

Herrick, a junior quarterback and Illinois commit, went 12-of-15 for 169 passing yards and four touchdowns to lead undefeated Central Catholic to a 42-0 shutout victory over Canon-McMillan.

Liam Hoey, Central Bucks West

Hoey, a senior running back, rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns in Central Bucks West's 35-7 win over Pennsbury.

Brody Majeski, Twin Valley

Majeski, a senior wide receiver, had 152 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Twin Valley's 56-29 victory over Exeter Township.

Jason Klokis, Mount Carmel

Klokis registered 15 tackles and a quarterback hurry in Mount Carmel's 49-21 win over Central Mountain.

Joshua Bahr, Central York

Bahr, a senior, recorded 10 tackles, eight solo stops, three tackles for loss, and a sack in Central York's 37-35 victory over Wilson.

Eli Olson, Pennridge

Olson, a junior, had two interceptions, including a 55-yard pick-six, in Pennridge's 42-7 win over Neshaminy.