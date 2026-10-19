Vote: Who Was the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 15-17)

The Pennsylvania high school football season is almost over, which means the playoffs are right around the corner. Once again, there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 15-17.

Nazareth Area's Cooper Madson threw for 339 passing yards in a shootout, Upper Perkionen's Zach Adam rushed for 307 yards and six touchdowns, and Bethlehem Catholic's Carter Vassa impressed in a losing effort.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Pennsylvania Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Paxton Humphrey of Milton

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 25. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Cooper Madson, Nazareth Area

Madson, a previous Player of the Week winner, completed 23 of 30 passes for 339 yards and a touchdown in Nazareth Area's 52-48 shootout victory over Bethlehem Catholic.

Zach Adam, Upper Perkiomen

Adam, a senior running back, went off with 14 carries for 307 rushing yards and six touchdowns in Upper Perkiomen's 63-32 win over Upper Merion Area.

Carter Vassa, Bethlehem Catholic

Vassa, a senior wide receiver, registered 243 receiving yards and a touchdown, along with 64 rushing yards and two scores in Bethlehem Catholic's loss to Nazareth Area.

Jamin Ilgenfriz, Central York

Ilgenfritz stepped up again by going 12-of-14 for 211 passing yards and five touchdowns in Central York's dominant 53-0 shutout win over Red Lion.

Colton Reber, Schuylkill Haven

Reber had 27 carries for 324 rushing yards and six touchdowns in Schuylkill Haven's 39-24 victory over Tri-Valley.

Zayden Smith, Bishop McDevitt

Smith, a senior wide receiver and Texas Tech commit, hauled in seven catches for 128 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Bishop McDevitt's 42-0 shutout win over Carlisle.

Cohen Kirby, Blue Mountain

Kirby, a junior quarterback, went 15-of-22 for 236 passing yards and three touchdowns in Blue Mountain's 49-10 victory over North Schuylkill.

Adam Fritts, Southern Lehigh

Frittz, a junior, made his first start at running back and rushed for 175 yards and six touchdowns in Southern Lehigh's 48-27 win over Notre Dame-Green Pond.

Khalil Taylor, Pine-Richland

Taylor, a senior, hauled in five catches for 170 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Pine-Richland's 57-12 victory over Armstrong.

Mike Yourey, State College

Yourey, a junior linebacker, registered three sacks, an interception, five tackles, and three tackles for loss in State College's 52-0 shutout win over Altoona.

JaSiyn Mallory-Granberry, Chester

Mallory-Granberry, a junior, had two interceptions, including an 80-yard pick-six, in Chester's 55-6 victory over Executive Education Academy Charter School.

Perry Boyd, Conestoga Valley

Boyd, a junior defensive back, returned a fumble 89 yards for a touchdown in Conestoga Valley's 35-0 shutout win over Elizabethtown.