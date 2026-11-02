Vote: Who Was the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 29-31)

The Pennsylvania high school football regular season has already wrapped up, which means the playoffs will soon begin. Once again, there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 29-31.

Central Catholic's Manny Regus registered 4.5 sacks, Jersey Shore's Nolan Pauling passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns, and Annville-Cleona's Yama Navarro rushed for 411 yards and six scores.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Pennsylvania Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jason Klokis of Mount Carmel

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 8. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Manny Regus, Central Catholic

Regus, a senior edge rusher, registered 4.5 sacks and five tackles for loss in Central Catholic's 45-0 shutout victory over Hempfield Area.

Nolan Pauling, Jersey Shore

Pauling, a junior quarterback, passed for 346 yards and six touchdowns in Jersey Shore's 53-27 win over Central Mountain.

Yama Navarro, Annville-Cleona

Navarro, a senior running back, broke the Lebanon County rushing record with 411 yards and six touchdowns on 36 carries in Annville-Cleona's 56-21 victory over Schuylkill Valley.

Ayden Martinez, Big Spring

Martinez, a senior wide receiver, hauled in seven catches for 148 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Big Spring's 35-7 win over Littlestown.

Jaivin Peel, Beaver

Peel, a senior quarterback, went 21-of-29 for 357 passing yards and six touchdowns, and rushed for 54 yards and a score in Beaver's 56-26 victory over Ellwood City.

Nasir Collins, Mount Union

Collins, a senior running back, had 23 carries for 294 rushing yards and six touchdowns in Mount Union's 42-14 win over Windber.

Ethan Coke, Hollidaysburg

Coke, a senior wide receiver, hauled in five catches for 192 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Hollidaysburg's 51-14 victory over DuBois.

Fletcher Thompson, Williams Valley

Thompson registered 14 tackles, 10 solo stops, two tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass breakup in Williams Valley's 28-21 win over Tri-Valley.

Aaron Strader, Pine-Richland

Strader, a senior quarterback, went 12-of-13 for 316 passing yards and four touchdowns in Pine-Richland's 49-21 victory over Plum.

Brandon Harris, Trinity

Harris, a sophomore running back, rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns in Trinity's 28-0 shutout win over West Perry.

Zayden Smith, Bishop McDevitt

Smith, a senior wide receiver and Texas Tech commit, hauled in five catches for 177 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Bishop McDevitt's 42-18 victory over Chambersburg.

Noah Williams, State College

Williams, a sophomore linebacker, recorded 12 tackles, 10 solo stops, four tackles for loss, and two sacks in State College's 42-20 win over Harrisburg.