Vote: Who Was the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 24-26)

High school football season continues in the state of Pennsylvania, and there were more top performers during the week of Sept. 24-26.

Shenandoah Valley's Ethan Bench threw for six touchdowns, Andre Watson Jr. rushed for nearly 250 yards and four scores, and Northern Lehigh's Paul Porobenski recorded five sacks.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Pennsylvania Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Cooper Madson of Nazareth Area

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 4. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Ethan Bench, Shenandoah Valley

Bench, a junior quarterback, went 13-of-25 for 355 passing yards and six touchdowns in Shenandoah Valley's 45-26 victory over Marian Catholic.

Andre Watson Jr., Coatesville

Watson, a junior running back, rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns in Coatesville's 42-21 win over East.

Paul Porobenski, Northern Lehigh

Porobenski, a junior linebacker, recorded an impressive five sacks, along with nine tackles and six tackles for loss in Northern Lehigh's 28-0 shutout victory over Salisbury Township.

Thomas Pollock, Shikellamy

Pollock, a senior wide receiver, hauled in 12 catches for 225 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Shikellamy's 56-27 win over Jersey Shore.

Carden Lippmann, Hempfield Area

Lippmann, a senior quarterback, completed 21 of 30 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 87 yards on 20 attempts scoring the game-winning TD in Hempfield Area's thrilling 38-34 overtime victory over Canon-McMillan.

Josh Blessing, Mount Carmel

Blessing, a senior defensive lineman, registered 11 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks in Mount Carmel's 42-21 win over Danville.

Trey Teribury, Troy

Teribury, a senior wide receiver, hauled in six catches for 185 receiving yards and a touchdown in Troy's 49-12 blowout victory over Wellsboro.

Amari Cannon, Downingtown West

Cannon, a senior running back, had 26 carries for 204 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Downingtown West's 31-3 blowout win over Bayard Rustin.

Connor Melnik, Central Catholic

Melnik stepped up once again with six catches for 120 receiving yards and a touchdown in Central Catholic's dominant 62-0 shutout victory over Seneca Valley.

Dayne Byler, Manheim Township

Byler, a junior quarterback, went 14-of-21 for 220 passing yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 31 yards and a score in Manheim Township's 50-20 win over Cedar Crest.

John Vellon, William Penn

Vellon, a junior running back, rushed for 247 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in William Penn's 56-21 victory over Red Lion.

Mason Konze, Palmerton

Konze, a senior defensive tackle, registered 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, and half a sack in Palmerton's 35-0 shutout win over Pen Argyl.