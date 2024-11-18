Predicting the winners of the 2024 Michigan high school football semifinals
The 2024 Michigan high school football season is on to the semifinals, and High School on SI has chosen winners for every game.
The semifinals are on Saturday, November 23.
Michigan high school football semifinal predictions
Division 1
Hudsonville (11-1) vs Rochester Adams (11-1)
Neither of these teams could’ve been expected to be among the final four. Hudsonville knocked off top ranked Howell last weekend, and what’s arguably more impressive is that it held Howell to six points. Unless the Rochester Adams defense steps up, I think Hudsonville moves on to the state title.
Prediction: Hudsonville 24, Rochester Adams 20
Detroit Catholic Central (12-0) vs Cass Tech (10-2)
Catholic Central sent the No. 1 player in the country packing with a win over Belleville last weekend. Cass Tech seemed to be destined for a down year, but it figured it out midway through the season. With that being said, the Shamrocks simply seem to be a step ahead of their opponents. I expect Catholic Central to take this one home.
Prediction: Detroit Catholic Central 35, Cass Tech 15
Division 2
Byron Center (11-1) vs East Lansing (9-3)
Byron Center has scored at least 30 points in every playoff game. East Lansing is scoring at an even higher clip, but it’s had much closer games. This one will likely be high scoring, but the East Lansing defense could be its downfall. Byron Center should take the victory in this one.
Prediction: Byron Center 49, East Lansing 30
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (9-3) vs Groves (12-0)
Groves took down De La Salle last weekend, and OLSM has beaten every team by at least 24 points. This could be another high scoring D2 matchup, but I expect Groves to be able to pull it out.
Prediction: Groves 31, OLSM 28
Division 3
DeWitt (12-0) vs Zeeland West (11-1)
DeWitt is coming off a 70 point performance last weekend against Petoskey. Zeeland West has scored over 30 points in every playoff game. DeWitt probably won’t reach 70 again, but I expect it to win this one.
Prediction: DeWitt 38, Zeeland West 20
Mason (10-2) vs Detroit King (9-3)
These teams met in the same exact situation last season, and Mason came out on top 26-20 before falling short in the final. King has only lost to teams in divisions above them this season - Detroit Catholic Central, Cass Tech and De La Salle. I think King will get its revenge, but it’ll be close.
Prediction: King 27, Mason 20
Division 4
Grand Rapids South Christian (8-4) vs Niles (11-1)
Grand Rapids South Christian has won its last two games by seven points each. Niles is coming off a 37-34 win over Portland. This could be a high scoring affair, and I expect the playoff experience of South Christian to help it bring home the win.
Prediction: GR South Christian 28, Niles 21
Goodrich (11-1) vs Harper Woods (10-3)
Goodrich has scored 507 points this season. Harper Woods is coming off a 48-3 win over Macomb Lutheran North. Harper Woods had tests like Detroit Catholic Central and Groves this season, and I expect it to pay off with a state title appearance.
Prediction: Harper Woods 42, Goodrich 30
Division 5
Frankenmuth (13-0) vs Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-4)
Frankenmuth has torched nearly every team its played this season. Catholic Central lost three games in October, but its been doing enough to win since. I predict Frankenmuth to take this game rather easily.
Prediction: Frankenmuth 42, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 20
Notre Dame Prep (10-1) vs Flat Rock (10-2)
45 points is the lowest amount Notre Dame Prep has scored in a playoff game so far. Flat Rock has yet to score under 40 in the playoffs. This one might come down to the better offense, and I think that will be Notre Dame Prep.
Prediction: Notre Dame Prep 48, Flat Rock 31
Division 6
Boyne City (10-2) vs Lansing Catholic (9-3)
Both teams have had two playoff games finish with a one-score margin. Additionally, each team is coming off their highest scoring game of the postseason. I think Lansing Catholic will ultimately come out on top.
Prediction: Lansing Catholic 27, Boyne City 21
Jackson Lumen Christi (11-1) vs Marine City (10-2)
Jackson Lumen Christi has yet to score under 40 points in the playoffs. Marine City’s lowest point total in a postseason game is 38. I think Jackson Lumen Christi will be able to overpower Marine City en route to a win.
Prediction: Jackson Lumen Christi 38, Marine City 24
Division 7
North Muskegon (11-1) vs Millington (12-0)
Both teams are coming off of shutout wins last weekend. Millington has been the more consistent team on both sides of the ball, so it should be able to come away with a victory.
Prediction: Millington 24, North Muskegon 16
Schoolcraft vs Monroe SMCC
Monroe SMCC has scored over 50 points in back-to-back games. Schoolcraft is coming off its most contested playoff game after it beat Hudson 28-16. This one could be a blowout on the side of SMCC.
Prediction: SMCC 48, Schoolcraft 13
Division 8
Beal City (10-2) vs Fowler (12-0)
Fowler is coming off its most contested game of the playoffs with a 26-7 win over Harbor Beach. Beal City edged past Iron Mountain 14-7 to reach the semis. I expect Fowler to come away with this one.
Prediction: Fowler 27, Beal City 14
Decatur (11-1) vs Riverview Gabriel Richard (11-1)
Decatur has been beating the brakes off of teams, winning each playoff game by at least 23 points. Gabriel Richard has scored at least 30 points in every playoff game. I predict Decatur to move on to the state final.
Prediction: Riverview Gabriel Richard 31, Decatur 28
