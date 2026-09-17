Northwestern vs. Berkeley: South Carolina Class 5A Powers Meet in Top Matchup

Two-time defending state champion Northwestern has already faced one major test this season. Unbeaten Berkeley is about to provide another.

What: Northwestern at Berkeley

When: Friday, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Berkeley High School, Moncks Corner, South Carolina

The Trojans travel to face the 4-0 Stags in one of South Carolina's biggest high school football games this week, matching two Class 5A contenders with legitimate postseason ambitions.

Northwestern enters 2-1, with its only loss a 15-10 defeat against North Carolina power Hough. Berkeley has won its first four games, including a 29-3 victory over traditional power Summerville last week.

Northwestern won the past two Class 5A Division II state championships, but South Carolina has returned Class 5A to a single championship division this season. That puts the Trojans on a potential postseason collision course with four-time defending champion Dutch Fork before they could even think about another state final.

First comes Berkeley.

Berkeley Enters 4-0

Berkeley made its biggest statement of the season last week with a 29-3 victory over traditional power Summerville.

Quarterback Henry Rivers completed 12 of 20 passes for 142 yards and rushed 13 times for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Berkeley controlled the game on the ground, rushing for 254 yards while finishing with 396 yards of total offense.

The Stags' defense also continued its strong start. Antonio Smalls blocked a field-goal attempt and recovered a fumble, while freshman linebacker Marshaun Porchia recorded 12 tackles.

Berkeley has also defeated Stratford 36-0, Fort Dorchester 44-15 and St. James 46-10.

Rivers, a four-year starter, has thrown for 888 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions while rushing for 319 yards and three scores on 31 carries. Bryson McGee has added 233 rushing yards on 29 attempts, while Chance Coleman leads the defense with five sacks.

Northwestern Has Responded to Its Only Loss

Northwestern's only loss came against Hough, one of North Carolina's top teams, in a 15-10 game in which the Trojans led 10-9 during the third quarter.They've responded emphatically. Northwestern defeated Indian Land 54-7 and Stratford 68-12 before last week's bye. The Trojans led Stratford 61-10 at halftime.

East Carolina commit Xavier Means completed 10 of 16 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns against Stratford. Backup James Dixon added 116 yards and a touchdown on 6-of-7 passing.

Means was also productive against Indian Land, completing 17 of 24 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 11 times for 100 yards and another score. Daylan Shankle added 121 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

A Family Connection Across the Rivalry

The matchup also has an unusual family connection. Northwestern head coach Page Wofford's brother, Lane Wofford, handles radio play-by-play for Berkeley.