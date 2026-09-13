Five-Star Oklahoma Commit Leads Boyle County's Unusually Deep Tight End Room

Most high school football coaches would be happy to have one tight end like Seneca Driver. Boyle County has four senior tight ends it trusts to contribute.

Driver, a 6-foot-7 Oklahoma commit, is the headliner. Through three games, he has turned six carries into 245 yards and four touchdowns while adding 10 receptions for 112 yards and two more scores.

But Driver isn't alone. Maddox Hager, Army commit Clay Pendygraft and two-way standout Lucas Akers give Boyle County an unusually deep tight end room as the Rebels pursue their sixth Class 4A state championship in seven seasons.

Seneca Driver Emerges as the Headliner

Driver's role has changed dramatically over the past two seasons.

“Seneca Driver was the fourth option in 2024," said Boyle County coach Justin Haddix. "And then, you know, in 2025, he's got to be the man. And that takes some time to get used to, to be that guy.”

Driver became “that guy” in 2025, catching 49 passes for 875 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 116 yards and three scores on 25 carries.

“Obviously, Seneca is a five-star," Haddix said. "I think he's one of the only five-stars in Kentucky. I don't know how many we've had ever. But he's one of them."

Driver, who was elevated to five-star status in April by Rivals, believes his route-running and athleticism distinguish him, while acknowledging there is plenty left to improve.

"I think I excel a lot on, I'd say, running routes," he said. "I think I have speed...like a little extra speed than other guys at my position. And I think I can catch the ball pretty well, but I can work on every part because I'm not great at it yet."

The 6-foot-7 Oklahoma commit points to his faith as a source of motivation.

"God. 'Cause I gotta trust in what he has planned for me. Just stay on the right path and just believe in what he says. Pray every day."

Depth Gives Boyle County Options

At 6-foot-6, Hager gives Boyle County another big option at the position. The depth also allows the Rebels to rotate players without asking one tight end to handle every snap.

"I make sure I try to push myself even though we got depth this year," Hager said. "So I go in knowing that I'll have people to sub in for me when I come out when I'm tired and stuff."

Not every contribution from the group shows up in the offensive statistics.

"I really just go out there to block," said the 6-foot-1 Lucas Akers, who excels on defense.

Akers also starts at linebacker and has scored two defensive touchdowns this season, returning an interception and a fumble recovery for scores.

"I just have to be a leader on defense and get everybody lined up and ready for the play," he said matter-of-factly.

Army Commit Clay Pendygraft Finds His Fit

Pendygraft will take a different path after his senior season. The 6-foot-4 tight end is committed to Army and plans to attend West Point. Pendygraft said he had already considered military service before receiving an offer from Army, and a visit to West Point sealed his decision.

"Uh, just the culture of it," he said. "I went up there for just an unofficial visit, and I just loved being up there. I was thinking about going to the Army before the offer anyway, so it just kind of worked out good."

‘I Put Our Tight End Room Against Anybody’

Having four senior tight ends creates a luxury Haddix admits he hasn't experienced before — and won't have next season.

"I put our tight-end room against anybody in the country," he confidently stated. "This year, they're all seniors. That's a good thing and a bad thing. So, I lose them all. I never had tight ends. And then all of a sudden, here I get Seneca and Maddox together. And then boom, here they all come. I love having them. I don't know if I'll be able to go back to not having one."

Boyle County has won five of the past six Class 4A state championships, including last year's title. For all the individual talent in the room, Driver said another state championship remains the priority.

"I'd say just winning the state championship. It's on everybody's mind...I just stay driven, got good friends around me to help me push harder," Driver said.

Pendygraft said that shared goal was built long before the season began.

“Just getting everybody in the weight room at 6:45 and struggling together brings you closer,” Pendygraft said. “I think we're a pretty senior-driven team and everybody wants it the same. Everybody's bought in this year.”