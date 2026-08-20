Championship Coach Victor Floyd Brings ‘Wolf Way’ to White Knoll Football

Victor Floyd knows what a championship football program looks like. Now, the veteran South Carolina coach is trying to build another one at White Knoll.

Floyd, who owns 146 career victories and has taken three different programs to state championship games, begins his first season with the Timberwolves on Friday at A.C. Flora. His biggest challenge may be turning a talented but inexperienced roster into a team capable of living up to lofty preseason expectations.

His crowning achievement was in 2018 when he led Chester High School to a 15-0 record and Class 3A title.

Floyd Brings ‘Wolf Way’ to White Knoll

“We’ve got 18 kids and this will be their first actual football game that they’re starting,” said Floyd following the 33-0 win over Brookland-Cayce at the Lexington County Sports-A-Rama at Pelion High School. “First-game jitters. We just want to get through it and minimize the mistakes and have success.”

Among the changes is a new starting quarterback. With last year’s starter Jheis McKiever now at Gray Collegiate Academy, Brayden Cress will take over starting role for the Timberwolves.

At the Sports-A-Rama his team found success throwing to wide receiver and former backup quarterback Kentrell Bonnette and Christian Chisolm.

Floyd has looked to instill in his players what he calls the “Wolf Way”. It’s a set of principles - commitment, discipline, sacrifice, toughness and unity – which form the pillars of his coaching philosophy.

Floyd’s proven success could help explain White Knoll’s lofty standing in several preseason polls. Despite players seemingly getting in line with the new coaching staff, Floyd is downplaying such expectations.

“The preseason stuff is kind of in vain because teams grow and teams have to rebuild from year to year,” Floyd said. “So, some of that preseason stuff is a little bit of hype. I don’t know if we’re in that position, but we’re getting better.”

illie Offord Begins New Era at A.C. Flora

New A.C. Flora head coach Willie Offord | A.C. Flora High School

The Timberwolves could be facing a mirror image of themselves at Falcon Field. A.C. Flora also has a new head coach in Willie Offord who has built an extensive resume since retiring from the NFL.

Like Floyd, he’s also had to deal with player departures via graduation and transfer. Offord also inherits a program that has performed at a consistently high level the past few years.

The Falcons do return proven talent, including running back Jaylin Simmons, linemen Cayden Brown and defensive lineman Brennan Williams. Offord also brought his son, Ziggy, from Lakewood High School, where he was a multiple-time All-Region selection.

Thursday Night South Carolina Football Schedule

Hammond at Brookland-Cayce

Myrtle Beach at Marlboro County

Barnwell at Buford

Cheraw at Andrew Jackson

Eastside at Chapman

Keenan at Swansea

American Leadership Academy (Lexington) at Cardinal Newman

Abbeville at Saluda

Gray Collegiate Academy at Chambers (N.C.)

Westwood at York

Wade Hampton at Carolina Academy

Central at Lewisville

Kingstree at Marion

Denmark-Olar at Blackville-Hilda

Westwood at Lower Richland

Lakeside at Aiken