Lexington and River Bluff entered the 2025 football season with new head coaches and came away with different results.

The Wildcats went 3-8 in their first season under former Saluda state championship coach Stewart Young, while Perry Parks guided River Bluff to a 6-6 record and the second round of the South Carolina Class 5A playoffs.

Now, with both coaches entering Year 2 and experienced players returning, the Lexington County rivals are looking for another step forward — and trying to close the gap on four-time defending Class 5A state champion Dutch Fork.

Sports-A-Rama Offers a Final Preseason Tuneup

Both teams will get a final preseason test Friday at Wildcat Hollow in the Lexington County Sports-A-Rama. River Bluff faces North Augusta at 7 p.m., followed by Lexington against Airport at 8:15.

The Gators will face North Augusta at 7 p.m., followed by the Wildcats playing host to Airport at 8:15 p.m.

Competing together in Region 3-5A gives Lexington and River Bluff a common challenge. In addition to battling each other for playoff position, both are trying to close the gap on reigning region champion and four-time defending Class 5A state champion Dutch Fork.

Because of heat concerns, the other two Sports-A-Rama games have been moved to Pelion High School. White Knoll faces Brookland-Cayce at 7 p.m., followed by Pelion against Gilbert.

Maturity, Confidence Key to Lexington's Growth

The Wildcats have lost the last 12 meetings to the Silver Foxes dating back to 2011. For Young, taking the next step starts with developing confidence.

“We’ve got to win the close games,” he said. “We lost three games last year in the last minute. This year, we need to try to turn that around. Starting building confidence.”

Lexington head coach Stewart Young | lexingtonhswildcats.com

Lexington has also turned to a former rival for help. After a two-year hiatus from coaching, former River Bluff head coach C. Blair Hardin has moved down the road to become the Wildcats' offensive coordinator.

He’ll get to work with returning starting quarterback Easton Crocker. Sophomore wide receiver Ian Dansan has demonstrated his game-breaking ability both on offense and returning kickoffs.

Joining him at wideout is Vic Kaczenski, the son of former college coach Rick Kaczenski.

Crocker's father, Justin, will continue to develop an offensive line that includes senior tackle Hunter Winiarski, guard James Leudesdorff and center Blake Crocker.

The defense has plenty of experience, starting up front with seniors Grayson Kelley, Malachi Lytes and Cross George. Leading tackler Charlie Schrodt returns at linebacker alongside Brejhon Jefferson and Charlie Oates, while Jackson Keiper and Cam Wright lead the secondary.

“I think the relationships are closer amongst the team and amongst the staff and the players,” Young said. “That’s been very noticeable. And we’ve got some maturity. We played a lot of young players last year in big roles and now, they’ve gotten a year under their belt and it’s shown.”

Alexander's Return Boosts Gators' Defense

River Bluff has fared no better against Dutch Fork, losing all 11 meetings between the programs.

The opportunity to compete against Dutch Fork was part of what attracted Parks back to high school football after coaching in the college ranks.

River Bluff head coach Perry Parks | GoFlashwin.com

“We know exactly what we’re facing,” he said. “A part of the intrigue for me to be interested in this job last year was the chance to play against the best week in and week out.

“But it showed how it helped us last year in the post-season. You play against stronger opponents, stronger region plays. That always gives you a chance to make a run in the post-season. Nobody has to get up to play Dutch Fork. Everybody knows what type of task that is and we’re glad they’re in our region.”

The Gators return both quarterbacks, Brayden Moore and Davis Taylor. Should the “scrappy” offensive line remain consistent, the duo has potent targets at wide receiver in Darius Carter and Barry Barrineau and junior tight end Hampton Pitts.

“I have a chip on my shoulder,” Carter said. “How we went out last year (a 35-30 second-round loss to Rock Hill) and just keeping that in our minds. Just going through the post-season and going into fall camp, dominating every rep and just keeping that in our head that that’s how we went last year and we want to shock the whole state this year.”

Caleb Pinckney, who will see time at running back, is a key player in the secondary. Along with Jyree Grady and Nick Washington, Parks believes it’s one of the best units in the Palmetto State.

The defense received another boost with linebacker Bubba Alexander's return to River Bluff after spending time at Hammond School. Parks expects him to provide leadership for the group with Reece Huffstetler, Charlie Walton and Levi Gibbons.

“All four linebackers that we have that we’re rotating, all four of us have played together since Rec League,” Alexander said. “You kind of feel like you’ve had a bond and never really left. So, it’s been fun being able to fly around…it’s been fun and special.”

Returning defensive linemen Brady Williams, R.J. Jacobs and Preston Minor will provide pressure up front, while Liam Flynn handles the kicking duties.

2026 SCHEDULES

Lexington

AUG. 21 – MIDLAND VALLEY

AUG. 28 – at North Augusta

SEPT. 4 – at Swansea

SEPT. 11 – SPRING VALLEY

SEPT. 18 – EMERALD

SEPT. 25 – at Blythewood

OCT. 2 – DUTCH FORK

OCT. 9 – at White Knoll

OCT. 16 – Bye

OCT. 23 – at Chapin

OCT. 30 – RIVER BLUFF

River Bluff

AUG. 21 – CANE BAY

AUG. 28 – GRAY COLLEGIATE

SEPT. 4 – at Spring Valley

SEPT. 11 – at Midland Valley

SEPT. 18 – W.J. KEENAN

SEPT. 25 – A.C. FLORA

OCT. 2 – CHAPIN

OCT. 9 – Bye

OCT. 16 – at Dutch Fork

OCT. 23 – WHITE KNOLL

OCT. 30 – at Lexington