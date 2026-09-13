Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings: Sept. 14, 2026

There’s a shakeup in the Top Five with South Pointe and Gaffney losing in Top 25 matchups.

Berkeley’s victory over Summerville prompted the highest leap in this week’s rankings. Meanwhile, Boiling Springs makes its debut following a 4-0 start.

1. Dutch Fork (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Lucy Beckham 35-7

Next up: No. 20 Sumter

Another 4-touchdown night for quarterback Jaxon Knotts as the Silver Foxes open the season with three straight road wins. | at Spartanbur

2. Northwestern (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 3

Last week: bye

Next up: at Berkeley

The Trojans avoided their first 0-2 start since 2018 by beating Indian Land 52-7 for the third time in a year.

3. Dorman (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Gaffney 24-16

Next up: Irmo

The Cavaliers shut out the Rebels in the second half for the 35-21 win. They next head to The Reservation Sept. 11 to face Gaffney | bye

4. Rock Hill (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 6

Last week: Defeated South Pointe 26-3

Next up: bye

The Bearcats carried over their momentum from the Irmo win with a 54-7 thumping of Ashley Ridge.

5. James Island (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 7

Last week: bye

Next up: Summerville

The Trojans are seeking their first win over the Greenville since 2001.

6. South Pointe (2-1)

Previous week: No. 2

Last week: Lost 26-3 to No. 5 Rock Hill

Next up: bye

The Stallions were held to their lowest point total since 2020.

7. J.F. Byrnes (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Greer 55-17

Next up: at Spartanburg

The Rebels lead the all-time series 17-7

8. Gaffney (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 5

Last week: Dorman

Next up: bye

The Indians had their 7-game home winning streak snapped by the Cavaliers.

9. Berkeley (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: defeated Summerville 29-3

Next up: Northwestern

The Stags have outscored their first three opponents 109-18.

10. Summerville (2-2)

Previous rank: No. 8

Last week: at Berkeley

Next up: at James Island

The Green Wave seek to avoid their first 3-game losing streak since 2021.

11 (tie). Irmo (1-1)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Defeated Wilson 60-13

Next up: at No. 3 Dorman

The Yellow Jackets have outscored their last three opponents 152-13.

11 (tie). Indian Land (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Defeated Trinity Christian 39-0

Next up: Catawba Ridge

The Warriors seek their first win over a South Carolina-based team this season.

13. Westside (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: at Hillcrest

Next up: Murphy

Bear Woods’ three touchdowns were not enough to keep the Rams in contention against Jefferson (Ga.).

14. Daniel (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Defeated Greenville 42-19

Next up: at Christ Church Episcopal

It’s the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

15. T.L. Hanna (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 10

Last week: Lost 21-14 to Wren

There was no last field goal heroics needed by Corben Lack. He still contributed a 44-yard field goal for the Yellow Jackets, whose defense held Powdersville to 50 total yards.| at White Knoll

16. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (2-2)

Previous rank: No. 16

Last week: Defeated Ashley Ridge 42-41

Next up: at Gainesville

Back-to-back 1-point wins has the defending Class 3A champions back at .500.

17. Lugoff-Elgin (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 21

Last week: bye

This week: South Aiken

The Demons are off to their best start since 1999.

18. Hilton Head Island (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: Defeated Christ Church Episcopal 28-14

Next up: Camden

The Seahawks face their third Top 25 opponent this season.

19. Strom Thurmond (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 18

Last week: Defeated Batesburg-Leesville 58-6

Next up: Lincoln County

The Rebels have allowed a total of 13 points this season.

20. Sumter (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: at Crestwood

Next up: at Dutch Fork

The Gamecocks are 0-5 all-time against the Silver Foxes.

21. Camden (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 22

Last week: Defeated Camden 54-27

Next up: at Hilton Head Island

Quarterback Greyson Rimph has thrown for close to 900 yards and over 10 touchdowns this season.

22. Hanahan (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 25

Last week: Defeated Andrews 47-0

This week: at Timberland

The Hawks have won three of the last four meetings with Timberland.

23. North Augusta (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 25

Last week: Defeated White Knoll 35-7

Next up: at Aiken

The Yellow Jackets have won the last 14 meetings against the Hornets.

24. Boiling Springs (4-0)

Previous rank: unranked

Last week: Defeated Clover 27-26

Next up: Hillcrest

The Bulldogs are off to their best start since 2016 when it reached the Class 5A final.

25 (tie). Loris (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: Lost 58-42 to North Myrtle Beach

Next up: Atlantic Collegiate Academy Armada

The Lions had allowed a total of seven points in their first three games.

25. Carolina Forest (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 24

Last week: Lost 41-38 (OT) to Myrtle Beach

Next up: at West Ashley

The Panthers had the lead in overtime to the Seahawks before allowing a game-winning touchdown.

DROPPED OUT: None