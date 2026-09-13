Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings: Sept. 14, 2026
There’s a shakeup in the Top Five with South Pointe and Gaffney losing in Top 25 matchups.
Berkeley’s victory over Summerville prompted the highest leap in this week’s rankings. Meanwhile, Boiling Springs makes its debut following a 4-0 start.
1. Dutch Fork (3-0)
Previous rank: No. 1
Last week: Defeated Lucy Beckham 35-7
Next up: No. 20 Sumter
Another 4-touchdown night for quarterback Jaxon Knotts as the Silver Foxes open the season with three straight road wins. | at Spartanbur
2. Northwestern (2-1)
Previous rank: No. 3
Last week: bye
Next up: at Berkeley
The Trojans avoided their first 0-2 start since 2018 by beating Indian Land 52-7 for the third time in a year.
3. Dorman (3-0)
Previous rank: No. 5
Last week: Defeated Gaffney 24-16
Next up: Irmo
The Cavaliers shut out the Rebels in the second half for the 35-21 win. They next head to The Reservation Sept. 11 to face Gaffney | bye
4. Rock Hill (4-0)
Previous rank: No. 6
Last week: Defeated South Pointe 26-3
Next up: bye
The Bearcats carried over their momentum from the Irmo win with a 54-7 thumping of Ashley Ridge.
5. James Island (3-0)
Previous rank: No. 7
Last week: bye
Next up: Summerville
The Trojans are seeking their first win over the Greenville since 2001.
6. South Pointe (2-1)
Previous week: No. 2
Last week: Lost 26-3 to No. 5 Rock Hill
Next up: bye
The Stallions were held to their lowest point total since 2020.
7. J.F. Byrnes (2-1)
Previous rank: No. 9
Last week: Defeated Greer 55-17
Next up: at Spartanburg
The Rebels lead the all-time series 17-7
8. Gaffney (2-1)
Previous rank: No. 5
Last week: Dorman
Next up: bye
The Indians had their 7-game home winning streak snapped by the Cavaliers.
9. Berkeley (4-0)
Previous rank: No. 15
Last week: defeated Summerville 29-3
Next up: Northwestern
The Stags have outscored their first three opponents 109-18.
10. Summerville (2-2)
Previous rank: No. 8
Last week: at Berkeley
Next up: at James Island
The Green Wave seek to avoid their first 3-game losing streak since 2021.
11 (tie). Irmo (1-1)
Previous rank: No. 12
Last week: Defeated Wilson 60-13
Next up: at No. 3 Dorman
The Yellow Jackets have outscored their last three opponents 152-13.
11 (tie). Indian Land (3-1)
Previous rank: No. 11
Last week: Defeated Trinity Christian 39-0
Next up: Catawba Ridge
The Warriors seek their first win over a South Carolina-based team this season.
13. Westside (3-1)
Previous rank: No. 13
Last week: at Hillcrest
Next up: Murphy
Bear Woods’ three touchdowns were not enough to keep the Rams in contention against Jefferson (Ga.).
14. Daniel (4-0)
Previous rank: No. 14
Last week: Defeated Greenville 42-19
Next up: at Christ Church Episcopal
It’s the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
15. T.L. Hanna (3-1)
Previous rank: No. 10
Last week: Lost 21-14 to Wren
There was no last field goal heroics needed by Corben Lack. He still contributed a 44-yard field goal for the Yellow Jackets, whose defense held Powdersville to 50 total yards.| at White Knoll
16. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (2-2)
Previous rank: No. 16
Last week: Defeated Ashley Ridge 42-41
Next up: at Gainesville
Back-to-back 1-point wins has the defending Class 3A champions back at .500.
17. Lugoff-Elgin (3-0)
Previous rank: No. 21
Last week: bye
This week: South Aiken
The Demons are off to their best start since 1999.
18. Hilton Head Island (3-1)
Previous rank: No. 19
Last week: Defeated Christ Church Episcopal 28-14
Next up: Camden
The Seahawks face their third Top 25 opponent this season.
19. Strom Thurmond (3-0)
Previous rank: No. 18
Last week: Defeated Batesburg-Leesville 58-6
Next up: Lincoln County
The Rebels have allowed a total of 13 points this season.
20. Sumter (2-1)
Previous rank: No. 17
Last week: at Crestwood
Next up: at Dutch Fork
The Gamecocks are 0-5 all-time against the Silver Foxes.
21. Camden (3-1)
Previous rank: No. 22
Last week: Defeated Camden 54-27
Next up: at Hilton Head Island
Quarterback Greyson Rimph has thrown for close to 900 yards and over 10 touchdowns this season.
22. Hanahan (4-0)
Previous rank: No. 25
Last week: Defeated Andrews 47-0
This week: at Timberland
The Hawks have won three of the last four meetings with Timberland.
23. North Augusta (3-1)
Previous rank: No. 25
Last week: Defeated White Knoll 35-7
Next up: at Aiken
The Yellow Jackets have won the last 14 meetings against the Hornets.
24. Boiling Springs (4-0)
Previous rank: unranked
Last week: Defeated Clover 27-26
Next up: Hillcrest
The Bulldogs are off to their best start since 2016 when it reached the Class 5A final.
25 (tie). Loris (3-1)
Previous rank: No. 19
Last week: Lost 58-42 to North Myrtle Beach
Next up: Atlantic Collegiate Academy Armada
The Lions had allowed a total of seven points in their first three games.
25. Carolina Forest (3-1)
Previous rank: No. 24
Last week: Lost 41-38 (OT) to Myrtle Beach
Next up: at West Ashley
The Panthers had the lead in overtime to the Seahawks before allowing a game-winning touchdown.
DROPPED OUT: None
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Thomas Grant Jr. is a graduate of the University of South Carolina where he majored in journalism. He has covered high school athletics in the Palmetto State for close to 30 years, writing award-winning stories for newspapers in Beaufort, Orangeburg, Lexington and now Irmo. He has covered numerous players who have gone on to future success in college and the pros and some of the most successful head coaches in state history. He has been contributing to High School On SI since 2023.