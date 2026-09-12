South Carolina High School Football Final Scores - September 11
South Carolina had an action-packed Friday night of high school football, and High School On SI has final scores.
South Carolina High School Football Final Scores - September 11
Colleton Prep Academy 62, Carolina Academy 0
Tri-Cities Christian 44, Bland County 6
Hammond 54, Beaufort 14
Central 34, West Stanly 28
Cathedral Academy 1, Richard Winn Academy 0
Porter-Gaud 20, Savannah Country Day 17
Hilton Head Christian Academy 42, Calhoun Academy 16
Wilson Hall 33, Thomas Sumter Academy 12
Anson 36, Chesterfield 6
Lamar 49, Lake City 0
(#2) Dutch Fork 35, Lucy Beckham 7
Heathwood Hall Episcopal 43, Great Falls 12
(#10) Oceanside Collegiate Academy 42, Ashley Ridge 41
Fairfield Central 43, Richland Northeast 15
(#7) Dorman 24, (#19) Gaffney 16
Jefferson Davis Academy 48, Cambridge Academy 0
Chapin 51, Airport 0
(#24) Berkeley 29, (#8) Summerville 3
Chapman 45, Clinton 13
Patrick Henry Academy 44, Holly Hill Academy 6
Hanahan 47, Andrews 0
Scott's Branch 32, Lake View 26
Dillon 45, Marion 0
Dreher 35, Lower Richland 6
Daniel 42, Greenville 19
Lee Academy 32, Camden Military 0
(#18) Sumter 43, Crestwood 7
(#22) North Augusta 35, (#25) White Knoll 7
(#17) Fort Mill 41, York 6
Pickens 45, Palmetto 42
Lee Central 47, Hannah-Pamplico 12
Myrtle Beach 41, Carolina Forest 38
Powdersville 57, Pendleton 0
Stall 35, North Charleston 34
Providence Athletic Club 58, Coastal HomeSchool 14
Greenville Hurricanes 24, Calhoun Falls Charter 14
Augusta Christian 26, Westminster Schools of Augusta 20
River Bluff 49, Midland Valley 28
Aynor 32, Latta 24
(#9) James F. Byrnes 55, Greer 17
(#13) South Florence 41, West Florence 14
Walhalla 32, West-Oak 28
Colleton County 42, Fox Creek 19
Eastside 20, Riverside 14
Keenan 46, C.A. Johnson 8
Catawba Ridge 45, Westwood 7
(#5) Rock Hill 26, (#3) South Pointe 3
Westside 34, Hillcrest 24
North Myrtle Beach 58, Loris 42
Wren 21, (#23) T.L. Hanna 14
(#6) Irmo 60, Wilson 13
(#15) Camden 44, A.C. Flora 20
Mid-Carolina 48, North Central 0
Hilton Head Island 28, Christ Church Episcopal 14
Aiken 51, Silver Bluff 0
Wando 31, Fort Dorchester 24
Chester 57, Lewisville 32
Philip Simmons 42, Cane Bay 29
Kingstree 38, Timberland 19
Lancaster 14, Andrew Jackson 12
South Aiken 37, Gilbert 0
Liberty 62, Southside 28
Southside Christian 24, J.L. Mann 14
Bishop England 38, West Ashley 13
Conway 41, Socastee 35
Woodland 30, Edisto 0
(#16) Indian Land 39, Trinity Christian 0
Florence Christian 41, Spartanburg Christian Academy 0
Ben Lippen 45, Cardinal Newman 0
R-S Central 42, Chesnee 35
Cheraw 43, Darlington 37
Buford 42, McBee 6
Brookland-Cayce 26, Lakewood 6
Northwood Academy 41, Atlantic Collegiate Academy 14
Dorchester Academy 38, Orangeburg Prep 6
Fountain Inn 24, Mauldin 10
Academic Magnet 55, Baptist Hill 14
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917