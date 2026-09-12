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South Carolina High School Football Final Scores - September 11

See final scores from around South Carolina
Jack Butler|
Daniel Lions Jace Grass (12) throws the ball during the SCHSL football game Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 against the Greenville Red Raiders at Sirrine Stadium in Greenville, South Carolina.
Daniel Lions Jace Grass (12) throws the ball during the SCHSL football game Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 against the Greenville Red Raiders at Sirrine Stadium in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

South Carolina had an action-packed Friday night of high school football, and High School On SI has final scores.

South Carolina High School Football Final Scores - September 11

Colleton Prep Academy 62, Carolina Academy 0

Tri-Cities Christian 44, Bland County 6

Hammond 54, Beaufort 14

Central 34, West Stanly 28

Cathedral Academy 1, Richard Winn Academy 0

Porter-Gaud 20, Savannah Country Day 17

Hilton Head Christian Academy 42, Calhoun Academy 16

Wilson Hall 33, Thomas Sumter Academy 12

Anson 36, Chesterfield 6

Lamar 49, Lake City 0

(#2) Dutch Fork 35, Lucy Beckham 7

Heathwood Hall Episcopal 43, Great Falls 12

(#10) Oceanside Collegiate Academy 42, Ashley Ridge 41

Fairfield Central 43, Richland Northeast 15

(#7) Dorman 24, (#19) Gaffney 16

Jefferson Davis Academy 48, Cambridge Academy 0

Chapin 51, Airport 0

(#24) Berkeley 29, (#8) Summerville 3

Chapman 45, Clinton 13

Patrick Henry Academy 44, Holly Hill Academy 6

Hanahan 47, Andrews 0

Scott's Branch 32, Lake View 26

Dillon 45, Marion 0

Dreher 35, Lower Richland 6

Daniel 42, Greenville 19

Lee Academy 32, Camden Military 0

(#18) Sumter 43, Crestwood 7

(#22) North Augusta 35, (#25) White Knoll 7

(#17) Fort Mill 41, York 6

Pickens 45, Palmetto 42

Lee Central 47, Hannah-Pamplico 12

Myrtle Beach 41, Carolina Forest 38

Powdersville 57, Pendleton 0

Stall 35, North Charleston 34

Providence Athletic Club 58, Coastal HomeSchool 14

Greenville Hurricanes 24, Calhoun Falls Charter 14

Augusta Christian 26, Westminster Schools of Augusta 20

River Bluff 49, Midland Valley 28

Aynor 32, Latta 24

(#9) James F. Byrnes 55, Greer 17

(#13) South Florence 41, West Florence 14

Walhalla 32, West-Oak 28

Colleton County 42, Fox Creek 19

Eastside 20, Riverside 14

Keenan 46, C.A. Johnson 8

Catawba Ridge 45, Westwood 7

(#5) Rock Hill 26, (#3) South Pointe 3

Westside 34, Hillcrest 24

North Myrtle Beach 58, Loris 42

Wren 21, (#23) T.L. Hanna 14

(#6) Irmo 60, Wilson 13

(#15) Camden 44, A.C. Flora 20

Mid-Carolina 48, North Central 0

Hilton Head Island 28, Christ Church Episcopal 14

Aiken 51, Silver Bluff 0

Wando 31, Fort Dorchester 24

Chester 57, Lewisville 32

Philip Simmons 42, Cane Bay 29

Kingstree 38, Timberland 19

Lancaster 14, Andrew Jackson 12

South Aiken 37, Gilbert 0

Liberty 62, Southside 28

Southside Christian 24, J.L. Mann 14

Bishop England 38, West Ashley 13

Conway 41, Socastee 35

Woodland 30, Edisto 0

(#16) Indian Land 39, Trinity Christian 0

Florence Christian 41, Spartanburg Christian Academy 0

Ben Lippen 45, Cardinal Newman 0

R-S Central 42, Chesnee 35

Cheraw 43, Darlington 37

Buford 42, McBee 6

Brookland-Cayce 26, Lakewood 6

Northwood Academy 41, Atlantic Collegiate Academy 14

Dorchester Academy 38, Orangeburg Prep 6

Fountain Inn 24, Mauldin 10

Academic Magnet 55, Baptist Hill 14

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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