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South Carolina High School Football Final Scores - October 23

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Jack Butler|
Berkeley and Northwestern will play this week in a matchup that could be a Class 5A state championship preview in South Carolina.
Berkeley and Northwestern will play this week in a matchup that could be a Class 5A state championship preview in South Carolina. | Brian Bodine

The South Carolina high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

South Carolina High School Football Final Scores - October 23

Bethesda Academy 48, Hilton Head Prep 0

Branchville 15, Denmark-Olar 0

Jefferson Davis Academy 44, Wardlaw Academy 8

Carolina Forest 42, Wando 34

Greenville Hurricanes 21, Asheville Christian Academy 20

Ben Lippen 34, John Paul II 32

Newberry 28, Chester 23

Colleton Prep Academy 29, Calhoun Academy 24

Eastside 12, Mauldin 7

(#19) James F. Byrnes 70, J.L. Mann 10

Greer 44, Travelers Rest 7

Johnsonville 42, Andrews 27

Clinton 52, Landrum 14

Blue Ridge 25, Christ Church Episcopal 20

(#9) Oceanside Collegiate Academy 64, North Charleston 0

Ashley Ridge 42, West Ashley 10

Woodland 52, Academic Magnet 30

Abbeville 53, Thornwell 0

Socastee 41, Goose Creek 13

Pendleton 33, Carolina Academy 6

(#18) Gaffney 48, Riverside 0

Cross 49, Baptist Hill 6

(#20) Berkeley 42, Cane Bay 0

Batesburg-Leesville 63, Whitmire 6

Lancaster 28, Dreher 22

(#23) North Augusta 64, Fox Creek 0

Wren 41, Belton-Honea Path 21

(#14) Indian Land 21, Clover 13

Fairfield Central 50, Blacksburg 0

Lewisville 34, Great Falls 26

Andrew Jackson 37, Columbia 6

Silver Bluff 30, Pelion 20

Greenville 55, Wade Hampton 0

(#15) Daniel 58, Southside 0

Hillcrest 34, Woodmont 14

Blythewood 34, Spring Valley 14

South Aiken 35, Midland Valley 21

Darlington 7, Crestwood 0

Gilbert 43, Swansea 14

(#5) Dorman 16, (#3) Rock Hill 0

River Bluff 49, White Knoll 6

First Baptist School 40, Hilton Head Christian Academy 35

Latta 61, Marion 16

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 30, Wagener-Salley 20

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 39, Scott’s Branch 0

Lexington 31, Chapin 24

Whale Branch 26, RSAOE 12

Fountain Inn 28, Laurens 14

Pickens 49, Walhalla 14

King Academy 2, Community Christian Academy (forfeit)

(#11) Summerville 56, Stall 0

Heathwood Hall Episcopal 36, Augusta Christian 6

Crescent 63, West-Oak 7

Pinewood Prep 35, Laurence Manning Academy 28

Powdersville 41, Emerald 21

Conway 41, St. James 13

Brookland-Cayce 40, Airport 28

Carvers Bay 68, Hannah-Pamplico 15

Blackville-Hilda 52, Barnwell 0

Southside Christian 58, Chesnee 21

(#6) Irmo 52, Aiken 0

(#16) South Florence 40, North Myrtle Beach 29

(#25) Hilton Head Island 48, Colleton County 7

(#8) James Island 57, West Florence 21

T.L. Hanna 69, Easley 3

Lucy Beckham 50, Bluffton 36

Hartsville 61, Atlantic Collegiate Academy 14

Dorchester Academy 46, Beaufort Academy 13

Chapman 49, Union County 6

Cheraw 33, North Central 15

Loris 51, Lakewood 6

Williamsburg Academy 37, St. John’s Christian Academy 7

(#1) Northwestern 49, (#13) Fort Mill 20

Florence Christian 27, Northside Christian Academy 20

(#10) Boiling Springs 49, Spartanburg 28

St. John’s 50, Burke 6

Philip Simmons 51, Timberland 26

Green Sea Floyds 31, Mullins 28

Saluda 31, (#21) Strom Thurmond 27

St. Joseph’s Catholic 55, Liberty 7

Battery Creek 14, Lake Marion 13

Patrick Henry Academy 30, Cross 28

Palmetto Christian Academy 49, King’s Academy 0

Kingstree 54, Hemingway 0

Wilson 33, Myrtle Beach 23

Bishop England 44, Georgetown 6

(#17) Camden 41, Lower Richland 13

Laurens Academy 34, Newberry Academy 28

C.A. Johnson 58, Ridge Spring-Monetta 8

Chesterfield 33, McBee 0

Dillon 17, Marlboro County 14

A.C. Flora 28, Westwood 7

May River 43, Beaufort 29

Central 40, Lamar 30

Lugoff-Elgin 43, Richland Northeast 12

(#4) South Pointe 49, York 6

Clarendon Hall 30, Lee Academy 14

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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