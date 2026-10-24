South Carolina High School Football Final Scores - October 23
The South Carolina high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
South Carolina High School Football Final Scores - October 23
Bethesda Academy 48, Hilton Head Prep 0
Branchville 15, Denmark-Olar 0
Jefferson Davis Academy 44, Wardlaw Academy 8
Carolina Forest 42, Wando 34
Greenville Hurricanes 21, Asheville Christian Academy 20
Ben Lippen 34, John Paul II 32
Newberry 28, Chester 23
Colleton Prep Academy 29, Calhoun Academy 24
Eastside 12, Mauldin 7
(#19) James F. Byrnes 70, J.L. Mann 10
Greer 44, Travelers Rest 7
Johnsonville 42, Andrews 27
Clinton 52, Landrum 14
Blue Ridge 25, Christ Church Episcopal 20
(#9) Oceanside Collegiate Academy 64, North Charleston 0
Ashley Ridge 42, West Ashley 10
Woodland 52, Academic Magnet 30
Abbeville 53, Thornwell 0
Socastee 41, Goose Creek 13
Pendleton 33, Carolina Academy 6
(#18) Gaffney 48, Riverside 0
Cross 49, Baptist Hill 6
(#20) Berkeley 42, Cane Bay 0
Batesburg-Leesville 63, Whitmire 6
Lancaster 28, Dreher 22
(#23) North Augusta 64, Fox Creek 0
Wren 41, Belton-Honea Path 21
(#14) Indian Land 21, Clover 13
Fairfield Central 50, Blacksburg 0
Lewisville 34, Great Falls 26
Andrew Jackson 37, Columbia 6
Silver Bluff 30, Pelion 20
Greenville 55, Wade Hampton 0
(#15) Daniel 58, Southside 0
Hillcrest 34, Woodmont 14
Blythewood 34, Spring Valley 14
South Aiken 35, Midland Valley 21
Darlington 7, Crestwood 0
Gilbert 43, Swansea 14
(#5) Dorman 16, (#3) Rock Hill 0
River Bluff 49, White Knoll 6
First Baptist School 40, Hilton Head Christian Academy 35
Latta 61, Marion 16
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 30, Wagener-Salley 20
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 39, Scott’s Branch 0
Lexington 31, Chapin 24
Whale Branch 26, RSAOE 12
Fountain Inn 28, Laurens 14
Pickens 49, Walhalla 14
King Academy 2, Community Christian Academy (forfeit)
(#11) Summerville 56, Stall 0
Heathwood Hall Episcopal 36, Augusta Christian 6
Crescent 63, West-Oak 7
Pinewood Prep 35, Laurence Manning Academy 28
Powdersville 41, Emerald 21
Conway 41, St. James 13
Brookland-Cayce 40, Airport 28
Carvers Bay 68, Hannah-Pamplico 15
Blackville-Hilda 52, Barnwell 0
Southside Christian 58, Chesnee 21
(#6) Irmo 52, Aiken 0
(#16) South Florence 40, North Myrtle Beach 29
(#25) Hilton Head Island 48, Colleton County 7
(#8) James Island 57, West Florence 21
T.L. Hanna 69, Easley 3
Lucy Beckham 50, Bluffton 36
Hartsville 61, Atlantic Collegiate Academy 14
Dorchester Academy 46, Beaufort Academy 13
Chapman 49, Union County 6
Cheraw 33, North Central 15
Loris 51, Lakewood 6
Williamsburg Academy 37, St. John’s Christian Academy 7
(#1) Northwestern 49, (#13) Fort Mill 20
Florence Christian 27, Northside Christian Academy 20
(#10) Boiling Springs 49, Spartanburg 28
St. John’s 50, Burke 6
Philip Simmons 51, Timberland 26
Green Sea Floyds 31, Mullins 28
Saluda 31, (#21) Strom Thurmond 27
St. Joseph’s Catholic 55, Liberty 7
Battery Creek 14, Lake Marion 13
Patrick Henry Academy 30, Cross 28
Palmetto Christian Academy 49, King’s Academy 0
Kingstree 54, Hemingway 0
Wilson 33, Myrtle Beach 23
Bishop England 44, Georgetown 6
(#17) Camden 41, Lower Richland 13
Laurens Academy 34, Newberry Academy 28
C.A. Johnson 58, Ridge Spring-Monetta 8
Chesterfield 33, McBee 0
Dillon 17, Marlboro County 14
A.C. Flora 28, Westwood 7
May River 43, Beaufort 29
Central 40, Lamar 30
Lugoff-Elgin 43, Richland Northeast 12
(#4) South Pointe 49, York 6
Clarendon Hall 30, Lee Academy 14
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917