South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 19, 2026)

Ridge View and Oceanside Collegiate Academy return to the South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings as the regular season winds down.

Both defending Class 3A champion Oceanside Collegiate Academy and Class 5A Ridge View were preseason Top 25 selections.

Formidable opponents such as James Island, Cannon Academy and Dutch Fork to open the season put each team in a 0-2 hole. The Landsharks and Blazers ended up falling out of the rankings prior to region play.

Things have now come full circle with both teams in position to wrap up region titles. Ridge View plays host to Gray Collegiate Academy Thursday riding a 5-game winning streak, while Oceanside Collegiate Academy takes a 3-game winning streak to North Charleston.

Here are the latest High School On SI South Carolina high school football Top 25 rankings:

1. Dutch Fork (8-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Last week: defeated River Bluff 42-0

This week: Did not play

The Silver Foxes improved to 52-2 in region play since 2015.

2. Northwestern (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Spartanburg 64-10

This week: at Fort Mill

The Trojans have five wins over Top 25 opponents this season.

3. James Island (8-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Ashley Ridge 63-14

This week: at West Florence

The Trojans have outscored their region opponents 244-28 in five games.

4. Gaffney (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Travelers Rest 49-0

This week: at Riverside

The Indians are averaging 253 rushing yards per game led by Irmo transfer Amire White (613 yards, 7 TDs)

5. Dorman (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 5

Last week: Defeated then No. 18 Boiling Springs 21-9

This week: at No. Rock Hill

The Cavaliers welcomed back Easton Cotto who boosted their defensive line’s efforts in the win.

6. Westside (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Fountain Inn 56-42

This week: vs. Greenwood

Quarterback Bear Woods has thrown for 1,763 yards and 27 touchdowns in eight games.

7. Daniel (8-0)

Previous rank: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Pickens 49-21

This week: at Southside

Jack Grass became the fifth Lions quarterback to throw for 4,000 career yards and fourth to reach 50 passing touchdowns. Wide receiver Trey Wimberly is the second Daniel wide receiver to surpass 2,000 career receiving yards and tied for 2nd all-time with 28 touchdown passes.

8. J.F. Byrnes (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Defeated Woodmont 50-10

This week: vs. J.L. Mann

9. South Pointe (5-2)

Previous rank: No. 10

Last week: Defeated Catawba Ridge 35-17

This week: vs. York

The Stallions have wrapped up the Region 3-4A title with a 5-0 record.

10. Berkeley (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Defeated Goose Creek 45-6

This week: at Cane Bay

Quarterback Henry Rivers is closing in on 2,000 total yards and already has over 20 combined touchdowns this season.

11. Indian Land (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Defeated Lake Wylie 42-6

This week: vs. Clover

The winner will clinch as least second place in Region 3-4A.

12. T.L. Hanna (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: Defeated Greenwood 38-0

This week: at Easley

A win sets up a season-ending showdown with Westside for the Region 1-4A title.

13. Strom Thurmond (8-0)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated Pelion 45-0

This week: at Saluda

First place in Region 4-2A is on the line as the Rebels look to extend the Palmetto State’s longest winning streak.

14. Hilton Head Island (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Defeated May River 47-7

This week: vs. Colleton County

The Seahawks can wrap up the Region 6-4A title with victories in their last two games.

15. North Augusta (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 16

Last week: Defeated South Aiken 10-7

This week: at Fox Creek

The Yellow Jackets are in the driver’s seat for the Region 5-5A title with two games left. Shrine Bowl selection defensive lineman Simeon Jones has imposed his will upfront the last three games.

16. Lugoff-Elgin (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: Defeated Dreher 43-13

This week: at Richland Northeast

The Demons outscored the Blue Devils 30-0 in the second half to move into a first-place tie with Lancaster in Region 4-4A.

17. Camden (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: Defeated Brookland-Cayce 52-27

This week: at Lower Richland

The Bulldogs can clinch a share of the Region 4-3A title with the victory.

18. Hanahan (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 20

Last week: Defeated Georgetown 21-19

This week: Did not play

Tripp Gallus has thrown for 2,055 yards and 25 touchdowns in eight games and Nevaehus Gourdine has rushed for 540 yards and 14 touchdowns.

19. Fort Mill (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 22

Last week: Defeated No. Rock Hill 9-7

This week: vs. No. 2 Northwestern

The Yellow Jackets rallied in the fourth quarter to stun the Bearcats and stay tied with Dorman for second place in Region 2-5A.

20. South Florence (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 22

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. North Myrtle Beach

After an 0-2 start, the Bruins can clinch the Region 7-4A title with a win. Running backs De’eric Davis (15 touchdowns) and Cameron Jones (1,182 yards, 12 TDs) lead the backfield.

21. Wren (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 25

Last week: Palmetto

This week: vs. Belton-Honea Path

Hurricanes’ quarterback Jacob Owings has thrown for 1,342 yards and 15 touchdowns this season and play for the Region 2-3A title this week.

22. Carolina Forest (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 18

Last week: Defeated Socastee 35-7

This week: vs. Wando

A week after the Panthers had their region winning streak end, they face a Warriors’ team that snapped their region losing streak.

23. Boiling Springs (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 21

Last week: Lost to No. 5 Dorman 21-9

This week: at Spartanburg

The Bulldogs find themselves fighting Rock Hill for fourth place in Region 2-5A.

24. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (5-3)

Previous rank: not ranked

Last week: The Landsharks look to win their 29th consecutive region game and another region title after an 0-2 start.

25. Ridge View (5-3)

Previous rank: not ranked

Last week: Defeated Sumter 40-35

This week: vs. Gray Collegiate Academy (Oct. 22)

After an 0-3 start, the Blazers are in position to win their first region title since 2007.

DROPPED OUT: Rock Hill, Loris