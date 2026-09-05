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North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Check out the final scores from Friday night's North Carolina high school football action across the Tar Heel State
Sam Brown|
Pam Jensen

Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.

View our full North Carolina high school football scoreboard.

North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - September 4

A.L. Brown 28, Mooresville 27

Alexander Central 53, Ashe County 0

Anson 27, South Stanly 0

Apex Friendship 57, Southern Lee 0

Arendell Parrott Academy 21, East Carteret 19

Ashbrook 40, Northwest Cabarrus 0

Asheville School (Independent) 62, R-S Central 31

Avery County 68, Asheville Christian Academy 42

Baylor 51, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 33

Buford 41, Mallard Creek 7

Burns 53, East Gaston 0

Cape Fear 21, Jack Britt 13

Carolina Forest 41, New Hanover 21

Carson 41, SouthLake Christian Academy 36

Cary Christian 20, South Wake Christian Athletics 0

Charlotte Catholic 24, Charlotte Christian 13

Charlotte Country Day School 30, Ben L. Smith 6

CHASE 33, Blacksburg 7

Christ School 42, Harrells Christian Academy 41

Clinton 7, Wallace-Rose Hill 6

Columbia 14, Wayne Preparatory Academy 0

Community Christian 30, Halifax Academy 6

Community School of Davidson 40, Bradford Prep 12

Crest 17, Asheville 3

Croatan 45, Southwest Onslow 22

Cuthbertson 51, Cox Mill 37

Dixon 36, Hobbton 30

East Davidson 36, Bishop McGuinness 7

East Duplin 34, Richlands 13

East Lincoln 35, Newton-Conover 0

East Mecklenburg 41, Garinger 6

East Wilkes 56, North Iredell 0

Eastern Alamance 61, Central Davidson 22

Enka 26, Pisgah 21

Erwin 49, Brevard 7

Felton Grove 41, Northern Durham 8

Garner 42, Middle Creek 31

Glenn 26, Parkland 6

Green Hope 34, Athens Drive 6

Grimsley 13, East Forsyth 7

Hendersonville 21, North Henderson 12

Hibriten 42, St. Stephens 7

Hickory Grove Christian 26, Greenville Hurricanes 0

Hickory Ridge 54, South Iredell 6

High Point Christian Academy 40, NRCA 7

Holly Springs 23, Apex 22

Hopewell 14, Statesville 0

Indian Land 49, Butler 28

J.H. Rose 41, Laney 17

James Kenan 39, Southern Nash 7

Jay M. Robinson 42, A.C. Reynolds 0

Jordan-Matthews 36, North Stokes 24

Kings Mountain 43, Bandys 7

Lake Norman 49, West Cabarrus 0

Landrum 32, Polk County 20

Langtree Charter Academy 56, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 28

Lawrence Academy 56, Wake Christian Academy 52

Lincolnton 61, Cherryville 25

Loris 49, South Columbus 0

Maiden 34, North Lincoln 13

Manteo 26, First Flight 0

Marvin Ridge 42, Ardrey Kell 21

Midway 46, Lakewood 28

Millbrook 14, Wake Forest 7

Mitchell 42, Andrews 0

Morehead 19, Cummings 16

Mount Airy 35, Watauga 34

Mount Pleasant 3, Central Cabarrus 0

Mount Zion Christian Academy 37, Weldon STEM 0

Mountain Heritage 14, Robbinsville 11

Myers Park 41, Providence 14

New Bern 34, West Craven 14

North Brunswick 27, West Carteret 7

North Buncombe 42, Madison 0

North Davidson 43, Ledford 14

North Forsyth 20, Carver 18

North Myrtle Beach 35, West Brunswick 27

North Rowan 46, Lake Norman Charter 27

North Surry 44, Patrick County 23

Northside - Jacksonville 46, Topsail 16

Northwood Academy 58, Charlotte Latin 35

Overhills 46, Lee County 9

Palisades 18, Clover 10

Piedmont 35, East Rowan 14

POBAT 35, Rocky River 7

Pungo Christian Academy 54, Mattamuskeet 8

Purnell Swett 55, Douglas Byrd 14

R.J. Reynolds 36, Atkins 0

Reagan 57, Reidsville 13

Rosman 26, East Henderson 20

Scotland 50, Ashley 15

Seventy-First 40, Pine Forest 18

Shelby 80, Highland Tech 0

Smoky Mountain 43, Forestview 6

South Brunswick 35, Heide Trask 14

South Davidson 26, Wheatmore 21

South Lenoir 20, Lejeune 14

South Mecklenburg 22, Ballantyne Ridge 20

South Point 19, T.C. Roberson 16

South Rowan 35, Trinity 0

South View 28, Gray's Creek 27

Southern Alamance 63, Southeast Guilford 31

Spartanburg Christian Academy 14, TJCA 12

St. Joseph's Catholic 41, East Rutherford 14

St. Pauls 44, Red Springs 0

Starmount 51, Forbush 3

Sun Valley 40, Parkwood 28

Swansboro 20, White Oak 12

Terry Sanford 35, E.E. Smith 30

Trinity Christian 27, Metrolina Christian Academy 15

Triton 24, Fuquay-Varina 21

Tuscola 47, South Caldwell 6

Union Academy 42, Lincoln Charter 10

Wake Prep Academy 55, Pamlico County 14

Weddington 31, Monroe 7

West Charlotte 20, Summerville 19

West Forsyth 41, Porter Ridge 3

West Rowan 43, Walkertown 6

West Stanly 30, Albemarle 12

Westover 33, Lumberton 0

Whiteville 48, East Bladen 36

View our full North Carolina high school football scoreboard.

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Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  