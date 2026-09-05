North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - September 4
Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.
View our full North Carolina high school football scoreboard.
North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - September 4
A.L. Brown 28, Mooresville 27
Alexander Central 53, Ashe County 0
Anson 27, South Stanly 0
Apex Friendship 57, Southern Lee 0
Arendell Parrott Academy 21, East Carteret 19
Ashbrook 40, Northwest Cabarrus 0
Asheville School (Independent) 62, R-S Central 31
Avery County 68, Asheville Christian Academy 42
Baylor 51, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 33
Buford 41, Mallard Creek 7
Burns 53, East Gaston 0
Cape Fear 21, Jack Britt 13
Carolina Forest 41, New Hanover 21
Carson 41, SouthLake Christian Academy 36
Cary Christian 20, South Wake Christian Athletics 0
Charlotte Catholic 24, Charlotte Christian 13
Charlotte Country Day School 30, Ben L. Smith 6
CHASE 33, Blacksburg 7
Christ School 42, Harrells Christian Academy 41
Clinton 7, Wallace-Rose Hill 6
Columbia 14, Wayne Preparatory Academy 0
Community Christian 30, Halifax Academy 6
Community School of Davidson 40, Bradford Prep 12
Crest 17, Asheville 3
Croatan 45, Southwest Onslow 22
Cuthbertson 51, Cox Mill 37
Dixon 36, Hobbton 30
East Davidson 36, Bishop McGuinness 7
East Duplin 34, Richlands 13
East Lincoln 35, Newton-Conover 0
East Mecklenburg 41, Garinger 6
East Wilkes 56, North Iredell 0
Eastern Alamance 61, Central Davidson 22
Enka 26, Pisgah 21
Erwin 49, Brevard 7
Felton Grove 41, Northern Durham 8
Garner 42, Middle Creek 31
Glenn 26, Parkland 6
Green Hope 34, Athens Drive 6
Grimsley 13, East Forsyth 7
Hendersonville 21, North Henderson 12
Hibriten 42, St. Stephens 7
Hickory Grove Christian 26, Greenville Hurricanes 0
Hickory Ridge 54, South Iredell 6
High Point Christian Academy 40, NRCA 7
Holly Springs 23, Apex 22
Hopewell 14, Statesville 0
Indian Land 49, Butler 28
J.H. Rose 41, Laney 17
James Kenan 39, Southern Nash 7
Jay M. Robinson 42, A.C. Reynolds 0
Jordan-Matthews 36, North Stokes 24
Kings Mountain 43, Bandys 7
Lake Norman 49, West Cabarrus 0
Landrum 32, Polk County 20
Langtree Charter Academy 56, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 28
Lawrence Academy 56, Wake Christian Academy 52
Lincolnton 61, Cherryville 25
Loris 49, South Columbus 0
Maiden 34, North Lincoln 13
Manteo 26, First Flight 0
Marvin Ridge 42, Ardrey Kell 21
Midway 46, Lakewood 28
Millbrook 14, Wake Forest 7
Mitchell 42, Andrews 0
Morehead 19, Cummings 16
Mount Airy 35, Watauga 34
Mount Pleasant 3, Central Cabarrus 0
Mount Zion Christian Academy 37, Weldon STEM 0
Mountain Heritage 14, Robbinsville 11
Myers Park 41, Providence 14
New Bern 34, West Craven 14
North Brunswick 27, West Carteret 7
North Buncombe 42, Madison 0
North Davidson 43, Ledford 14
North Forsyth 20, Carver 18
North Myrtle Beach 35, West Brunswick 27
North Rowan 46, Lake Norman Charter 27
North Surry 44, Patrick County 23
Northside - Jacksonville 46, Topsail 16
Northwood Academy 58, Charlotte Latin 35
Overhills 46, Lee County 9
Palisades 18, Clover 10
Piedmont 35, East Rowan 14
POBAT 35, Rocky River 7
Pungo Christian Academy 54, Mattamuskeet 8
Purnell Swett 55, Douglas Byrd 14
R.J. Reynolds 36, Atkins 0
Reagan 57, Reidsville 13
Rosman 26, East Henderson 20
Scotland 50, Ashley 15
Seventy-First 40, Pine Forest 18
Shelby 80, Highland Tech 0
Smoky Mountain 43, Forestview 6
South Brunswick 35, Heide Trask 14
South Davidson 26, Wheatmore 21
South Lenoir 20, Lejeune 14
South Mecklenburg 22, Ballantyne Ridge 20
South Point 19, T.C. Roberson 16
South Rowan 35, Trinity 0
South View 28, Gray's Creek 27
Southern Alamance 63, Southeast Guilford 31
Spartanburg Christian Academy 14, TJCA 12
St. Joseph's Catholic 41, East Rutherford 14
St. Pauls 44, Red Springs 0
Starmount 51, Forbush 3
Sun Valley 40, Parkwood 28
Swansboro 20, White Oak 12
Terry Sanford 35, E.E. Smith 30
Trinity Christian 27, Metrolina Christian Academy 15
Triton 24, Fuquay-Varina 21
Tuscola 47, South Caldwell 6
Union Academy 42, Lincoln Charter 10
Wake Prep Academy 55, Pamlico County 14
Weddington 31, Monroe 7
West Charlotte 20, Summerville 19
West Forsyth 41, Porter Ridge 3
West Rowan 43, Walkertown 6
West Stanly 30, Albemarle 12
Westover 33, Lumberton 0
Whiteville 48, East Bladen 36
View our full North Carolina high school football scoreboard.
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.