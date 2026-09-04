South Carolina High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 4
Get updates from Week 3 of South Carolina high school football action
The 2026 South Carolina high school football continues on Friday, and you can follow all of the action with our South Carolina high school football scoreboard.
To see live updates and every final score from each classification in South Carolina, select the link below.
South Carolina High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 3
CLASS 5A
CLASS 4A
CLASS 3A
CLASS 2A
CLASS 1A
CLASS 8-MAN
CLASS SCISA 4A
CLASS SCISA 3A
CLASS SCISA 2A
CLASS SCISA 1A
CLASS SCISA 8-MAN
Full South Carolina Scoreboard
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917