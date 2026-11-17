The 2026 South Carolina high school football playoffs have reached the third round, with 48 teams remaining in contention for six South Carolina High School League state championships.

The Nov. 13 second-round games produced several major surprises, including the elimination of top-seeded Wren in Class 3A and two highly seeded contenders in Class 4A.

Powdersville delivered one of the biggest upsets of the postseason, defeating Wren 35-20 in Class 3A. In Class 4A, No. 10 Greenville knocked off second-seeded Westside 28-14, while No. 11 Clover stunned No. 3 South Pointe 22-21 in overtime.

Class 5A features several of the state's premier programs still pursuing championships. Northwestern defeated Rock Hill 42-17, Dutch Fork rolled past Fort Mill 42-14, and Dorman eliminated Spartanburg 52-13.

In the Lower State, James Island overwhelmed Fort Dorchester 59-8, while Summerville defeated Carolina Forest 30-23.

Class 2A also produced several competitive games, including Mid-Carolina's narrow 15-13 victory over Mountain View Prep and Marlboro County's 42-35 win over Strom Thurmond.

The third round is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, with Upper State and Lower State championships following Nov. 27. Six state champions will be crowned Dec. 4-5 at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on the campus of South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated South Carolina high school football playoff brackets, including third-round matchups, second-round scores and links to the complete tournaments.

Class 5A South Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features several intriguing third-round matchups, highlighted by Northwestern hosting Dorman and Dutch Fork facing Byrnes in the Upper State.

Northwestern advanced with a 42-17 victory over Rock Hill, while Dorman defeated Spartanburg 52-13.

Dutch Fork continued its championship pursuit with a 42-14 victory over Fort Mill, setting up a showdown with Byrnes, which defeated Hillcrest 38-17.

In the Lower State, James Island delivered one of the most dominant performances of the second round, routing Fort Dorchester 59-8.

James Island will travel to Summerville, which advanced with a 30-23 victory over Carolina Forest.

Berkeley defeated Gray Collegiate Academy 51-13 and will host Ridge View, which survived a 42-35 battle with Sumter.

Class 5A Third-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Upper State

No. 4 Dorman at No. 1 Northwestern

No. 3 Byrnes at No. 2 Dutch Fork

Lower State

No. 1 James Island at No. 5 Summerville

No. 3 Ridge View at No. 2 Berkeley

Class 5A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Upper State

Northwestern 42, Rock Hill 17

Dorman 52, Spartanburg 13

Dutch Fork 42, Fort Mill 14

Byrnes 38, Hillcrest 17

Lower State

James Island 59, Fort Dorchester 8

Summerville 30, Carolina Forest 23

Berkeley 51, Gray Collegiate Academy 13

Ridge View 42, Sumter 35

The Class 5A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m.

Class 4A South Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A experienced two major upsets in the Upper State, where Greenville and Clover eliminated higher-seeded opponents.

Tenth-seeded Greenville defeated No. 2 Westside 28-14, while No. 11 Clover edged third-seeded South Pointe 22-21 in overtime.

The two underdogs will now meet for a berth in the Upper State championship game.

Top-seeded Gaffney remained in contention with a 35-21 victory over Fountain Inn and will face No. 4 T.L. Hanna, which survived a 21-20 contest against Indian Land.

In the Lower State, undefeated Hilton Head Island continued its impressive season with a 59-14 victory over Dreher.

Hilton Head Island will face South Florence, while Lugoff-Elgin meets Irmo in the other third-round matchup.

Class 4A Third-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Upper State

No. 4 T.L. Hanna at No. 1 Gaffney

No. 11 Clover at No. 10 Greenville

Lower State

No. 4 South Florence at No. 1 Hilton Head Island

No. 6 Irmo at No. 2 Lugoff-Elgin

Class 4A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Upper State

Gaffney 35, Fountain Inn 21

T.L. Hanna 21, Indian Land 20

Greenville 28, Westside 14

Clover 22, South Pointe 21 (OT)

Lower State

Hilton Head Island 59, Dreher 14

South Florence 42, Lucy Beckham 31

Lugoff-Elgin 28, Conway 24

Irmo 30, North Augusta 10

The Class 4A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m.

Class 3A South Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A produced one of the biggest upsets of the second round when eighth-seeded Powdersville eliminated top-seeded Wren 35-20.

Powdersville will face No. 4 Belton-Honea Path, which advanced with a convincing 52-14 victory over Seneca.

Second-seeded Daniel continued its undefeated season with a 56-10 victory over Pickens and will host No. 3 Chapman, which defeated Palmetto 38-3.

In the Lower State, top-seeded Camden advanced with a 34-6 victory over Crestwood and will face fifth-seeded Loris, which defeated Bishop England 51-35.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy survived a 27-21 battle with Hanahan and will travel to Gilbert, which eliminated Hartsville 49-42.

Class 3A Third-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Upper State

No. 8 Powdersville at No. 4 Belton-Honea Path

No. 3 Chapman at No. 2 Daniel

Lower State

No. 5 Loris at No. 1 Camden

No. 2 Oceanside Collegiate Academy at No. 6 Gilbert

Class 3A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Upper State

Powdersville 35, Wren 20

Belton-Honea Path 52, Seneca 14

Daniel 56, Pickens 10

Chapman 38, Palmetto 3

Lower State

Camden 34, Crestwood 6

Loris 51, Bishop England 35

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 27, Hanahan 21

Gilbert 49, Hartsville 42

The Class 3A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at noon.

Class 2A South Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Top-seeded Mid-Carolina survived one of the closest games of the second round, edging Mountain View Prep 15-13 to remain unbeaten.

Mid-Carolina will face fifth-seeded St. Joseph's Catholic, which delivered a 42-20 victory over Keenan.

The other Upper State matchup features No. 2 Southside Christian against No. 3 Crescent.

Southside Christian defeated Clinton 28-14, while Crescent advanced with a 28-16 victory over Chesnee.

In the Lower State, top-seeded Dillon rolled past Manning 42-0 and will host Marlboro County, which eliminated No. 4 Strom Thurmond 42-35.

Second-seeded Saluda survived a 28-21 contest against Orangeburg-Wilkinson and will face No. 3 Philip Simmons, which defeated Woodland 44-21.

Class 2A Third-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Upper State

No. 5 St. Joseph's Catholic at No. 1 Mid-Carolina

No. 3 Crescent at No. 2 Southside Christian

Lower State

No. 5 Marlboro County at No. 1 Dillon

No. 3 Philip Simmons at No. 2 Saluda

Class 2A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Upper State

Mid-Carolina 15, Mountain View Prep 13

St. Joseph's Catholic 42, Keenan 20

Crescent 28, Chesnee 16

Southside Christian 28, Clinton 14

Lower State

Dillon 42, Manning 0

Marlboro County 42, Strom Thurmond 35

Philip Simmons 44, Woodland 21

Saluda 28, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21

The Class 2A state championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m.

Class 1A Division I South Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Top-seeded Bamberg-Ehrhardt opened its postseason with a dominant 57-6 victory over Edisto and will face No. 8 Cheraw in the third round.

Cheraw advanced with a 29-7 victory over Latta.

Fourth-seeded Abbeville defeated Eau Claire 55-22 and will meet No. 5 Carvers Bay, which routed Blacksburg 51-7.

Second-seeded Central advanced with a 34-20 victory over Marion and will face Batesburg-Leesville, which defeated Ninety Six 42-34.

Undefeated Fairfield Central continued its impressive season with a 56-0 shutout of Whale Branch.

Fairfield Central will face No. 6 Hampton County, which advanced with a 29-15 victory over North Central.

Class 1A Division I Third-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

No. 8 Cheraw at No. 1 Bamberg-Ehrhardt

No. 5 Carvers Bay at No. 4 Abbeville

No. 7 Batesburg-Leesville at No. 2 Central

No. 6 Hampton County at No. 3 Fairfield Central

Class 1A Division I Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 57, Edisto 6

Cheraw 29, Latta 7

Carvers Bay 51, Blacksburg 7

Abbeville 55, Eau Claire 22

Central 34, Marion 20

Batesburg-Leesville 42, Ninety Six 34

Fairfield Central 56, Whale Branch 0

Hampton County 29, North Central 15

The Class 1A Division I state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at noon.

Class 1A Division II South Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Undefeated Blackville-Hilda survived a major challenge in the second round, defeating Green Sea Floyds 42-37.

The top seed will face ninth-seeded Calhoun County, which eliminated No. 8 C.A. Johnson 34-22.

Fourth-seeded Lamar delivered a dominant 50-0 shutout of Branchville and will meet No. 5 Scott's Branch, which defeated Lee Central 35-12.

Second-seeded Lake View advanced past Baptist Hill and will face No. 7 Wagener-Salley, which defeated Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 40-14.

The final third-round matchup features No. 3 Cross against No. 6 Johnsonville.

Cross advanced with a 51-6 victory over Denmark-Olar, while Johnsonville eliminated Hardeeville.

Class 1A Division II Third-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

No. 9 Calhoun County at No. 1 Blackville-Hilda

No. 5 Scott's Branch at No. 4 Lamar

No. 7 Wagener-Salley at No. 2 Lake View

No. 6 Johnsonville at No. 3 Cross

Class 1A Division II Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Blackville-Hilda 42, Green Sea Floyds 37

Calhoun County 34, C.A. Johnson 22

Lamar 50, Branchville 0

Scott's Branch 35, Lee Central 12

Lake View 38, Baptist Hill 6

Wagener-Salley 40, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 14

Cross 51, Denmark-Olar 6

Johnsonville defeated Hardeeville (final score not independently confirmed)

The Class 1A Division II state championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at noon.

When Are the 2026 South Carolina High School Football State Championships?

The South Carolina High School League will crown six state champions Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5, at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on the campus of South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.

Friday's championship schedule features Class 1A Division II at noon and Class 2A at 4 p.m.

Saturday's championship games include Class 1A Division I at noon, Class 3A at 4 p.m., Class 4A at 8 p.m. and Class 5A at 8 p.m. on the published schedule cited earlier in this package.

The third round takes place Friday, Nov. 20, followed by the Upper State and Lower State championships Nov. 27.

What's Next in the South Carolina High School Football Playoffs?

South Carolina's third-round weekend features several outstanding matchups, including two major Upper State showdowns in Class 5A.

Northwestern will host Dorman, while Dutch Fork faces Byrnes with berths in the Upper State championship game at stake.

In Class 4A, Greenville and Clover will attempt to continue their surprising postseason runs after eliminating Westside and South Pointe.

Class 3A features Powdersville looking to build on its upset of Wren, while undefeated Daniel continues its championship pursuit against Chapman.

Mid-Carolina will attempt to preserve its unbeaten record against St. Joseph's Catholic in Class 2A, while Blackville-Hilda and Fairfield Central remain among the leading contenders in the two Class 1A divisions.

With 48 teams still alive across six classifications, the road to Orangeburg is entering its decisive stretch.

High School On SI will continue updating the South Carolina high school football playoff brackets with third-round scores, Upper State and Lower State championship matchups and state championship results throughout the postseason.