Updated South Carolina High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 13

The South Carolina high school football playoffs are down to the second round, with championship contenders across six classifications preparing for another critical Friday night.

The South Carolina High School League postseason continues Nov. 13, following an opening round that produced several notable upsets, dramatic finishes and dominant performances.

In Class 5A, No. 12 Spartanburg delivered one of the biggest surprises of the opening round, defeating No. 5 River Bluff 35-31. The Vikings now face undefeated Dorman, which earned a first-round bye.

Dutch Fork, Northwestern, James Island and Berkeley also enter the second round after receiving opening-round byes.

Class 4A features Gaffney, Westside, South Pointe and undefeated Hilton Head Island among the leading championship contenders.

In Class 3A, undefeated Daniel will face Pickens, while Wren, Camden and Oceanside Collegiate Academy begin their postseason runs after earning first-round byes.

Class 2A features undefeated Mid-Carolina and several other strong contenders, including Southside Christian, Dillon and Strom Thurmond.

The two Class 1A divisions also enter their second rounds, with Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Blackville-Hilda holding the top seeds.

The postseason continues through November before six state champions are crowned Dec. 4-5 at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on the campus of South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated South Carolina high school football playoff brackets, including first-round scores, second-round matchups and championship dates.

Class 5A South Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features several of South Carolina's premier football programs, including Dutch Fork, Northwestern, Dorman, Byrnes, James Island and Summerville.

The Upper State bracket is highlighted by undefeated Dorman, which will host Spartanburg after the Vikings pulled off a 35-31 upset of River Bluff.

Northwestern opens its postseason against Rock Hill, which defeated Boiling Springs 45-21.

Dutch Fork will host Fort Mill, which advanced with a 58-21 victory over Lexington.

Byrnes faces Hillcrest, which defeated Chapin 40-27.

In the Lower State, undefeated James Island will host Fort Dorchester after the Patriots eliminated Wando 34-24.

Summerville travels to Carolina Forest, while Berkeley hosts Gray Collegiate Academy.

Ridge View will face Sumter, which defeated Ashley Ridge 49-7.

Class 5A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Upper State

No. 9 Rock Hill at No. 1 Northwestern

No. 12 Spartanburg at No. 4 Dorman

No. 7 Fort Mill at No. 2 Dutch Fork

No. 6 Hillcrest at No. 3 Byrnes

Lower State

No. 9 Fort Dorchester at No. 1 James Island

No. 5 Summerville at No. 4 Carolina Forest

No. 7 Gray Collegiate Academy at No. 2 Berkeley

No. 6 Sumter at No. 3 Ridge View

Class 5A First-Round Scores — Nov. 6

Rock Hill 45, Boiling Springs 21

Spartanburg 35, River Bluff 31

Fort Mill 58, Lexington 21

Hillcrest 40, Chapin 27

Fort Dorchester 34, Wando 24

Summerville 28, Blythewood 7

Gray Collegiate Academy 61, Socastee 27

Sumter 49, Ashley Ridge 7

The Class 5A championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m.

Class 4A South Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features Gaffney, Westside, South Pointe and T.L. Hanna among the leading Upper State contenders.

Gaffney will host Fountain Inn, which defeated Catawba Ridge 41-24.

T.L. Hanna faces Indian Land, which advanced with a 42-7 victory over Greenwood.

Westside will host Greenville after the Red Raiders defeated Greer 38-28, while South Pointe faces Clover, which eliminated Lancaster 49-13.

The Lower State features undefeated Hilton Head Island, which will face Dreher after the Blue Devils survived Wilson 20-19.

South Florence hosts Lucy Beckham, which defeated North Myrtle Beach 56-0.

Lugoff-Elgin faces Conway, while North Augusta welcomes Irmo.

Class 4A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Upper State

No. 9 Fountain Inn at No. 1 Gaffney

No. 5 Indian Land at No. 4 T.L. Hanna

No. 10 Greenville at No. 2 Westside

No. 11 Clover at No. 3 South Pointe

Lower State

No. 9 Dreher at No. 1 Hilton Head Island

No. 5 Lucy Beckham at No. 4 South Florence

No. 7 Conway at No. 2 Lugoff-Elgin

No. 6 Irmo at No. 3 North Augusta

Class 4A First-Round Scores — Nov. 6

Fountain Inn 41, Catawba Ridge 24

Indian Land 42, Greenwood 7

Greenville 38, Greer 28

Clover 49, Lancaster 13

Dreher 20, Wilson 19

Lucy Beckham 56, North Myrtle Beach 0

Conway 37, May River 21

Irmo 39, South Aiken 0

The Class 4A championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m.

Class 3A South Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features undefeated Daniel, along with Wren, Chapman, Belton-Honea Path, Camden and Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

Daniel will begin its postseason against Pickens, which defeated Walhalla 56-8.

Wren hosts Powdersville, which advanced with a 56-21 victory over Emerald.

Belton-Honea Path faces Seneca after the Bobcats rolled past Southside 77-0.

Chapman will host No. 11 Palmetto, which produced one of the opening round's biggest upsets with a 13-7 victory over No. 6 Blue Ridge.

In the Lower State, Camden hosts Crestwood after the Knights survived Aynor 23-22.

Bishop England faces Loris, while Oceanside Collegiate Academy welcomes Hanahan.

Hartsville will host Gilbert, which advanced with a narrow 28-27 victory over Atlantic Collegiate Academy.

Class 3A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Upper State

No. 8 Powdersville at No. 1 Wren

No. 5 Seneca at No. 4 Belton-Honea Path

No. 7 Pickens at No. 2 Daniel

No. 11 Palmetto at No. 3 Chapman

Lower State

No. 8 Crestwood at No. 1 Camden

No. 5 Loris at No. 4 Bishop England

No. 7 Hanahan at No. 2 Oceanside Collegiate Academy

No. 6 Gilbert at No. 3 Hartsville

Class 3A First-Round Scores — Nov. 6

Powdersville 56, Emerald 21

Seneca 77, Southside 0

Pickens 56, Walhalla 8

Palmetto 13, Blue Ridge 7

Crestwood 23, Aynor 22

Loris 42, Darlington 14

Hanahan 61, Swansea 30

Gilbert 28, Atlantic Collegiate Academy 27

The Class 3A championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m.

Class 2A South Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features undefeated Mid-Carolina, along with Southside Christian, Crescent, Keenan, Dillon and Strom Thurmond.

Mid-Carolina earned the No. 1 seed in its half of the bracket and will face Mountain View Prep, which defeated Chester 48-0.

Keenan will host St. Joseph's Catholic after the Knights defeated Andrew Jackson 58-20.

Crescent faces Chesnee in a matchup between two teams that produced impressive first-round victories.

Crescent defeated Woodruff 66-7, while Chesnee eliminated Pendleton 70-35.

Southside Christian hosts Clinton, which advanced with a 63-30 victory over Liberty.

In the other half of the bracket, Dillon will face Manning, which defeated Battery Creek 30-24.

Strom Thurmond welcomes Marlboro County in one of the classification's most intriguing second-round matchups.

Philip Simmons hosts Woodland, while Saluda faces Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

Class 2A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Upper State

No. 9 Mountain View Prep at No. 1 Mid-Carolina

No. 5 St. Joseph's Catholic at No. 4 Keenan

No. 6 Chesnee at No. 3 Crescent

No. 7 Clinton at No. 2 Southside Christian

Lower State

No. 9 Manning at No. 1 Dillon

No. 5 Marlboro County at No. 4 Strom Thurmond

No. 6 Woodland at No. 3 Philip Simmons

No. 7 Orangeburg-Wilkinson at No. 2 Saluda

Class 2A First-Round Scores — Nov. 6

Mountain View Prep 48, Chester 0

St. Joseph's Catholic 58, Andrew Jackson 20

Keenan 30, Newberry 21

Crescent 66, Woodruff 7

Chesnee 70, Pendleton 35

Clinton 63, Liberty 30

Manning 30, Battery Creek 24

Marlboro County 39, Waccamaw 7

Strom Thurmond 46, Silver Bluff 13

Philip Simmons 47, Academic Magnet 21

Woodland 34, East Clarendon 3

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 28, Lake Marion 6

The Class 2A championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m.

Class 1A Division I South Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A Division I features Bamberg-Ehrhardt as the top seed, followed by Central, Fairfield Central and Abbeville among the leading contenders.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt will open its postseason against Edisto, which survived Barnwell 28-26 in the opening round.

Central faces Marion, which advanced with a 33-7 victory over Andrews.

Undefeated Fairfield Central hosts Whale Branch, while Abbeville welcomes Eau Claire.

Other second-round matchups include Latta at Cheraw, Blacksburg at Carvers Bay, Ninety Six at Batesburg-Leesville and North Central at Hampton County.

Class 1A Division I Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 16 Edisto at No. 1 Bamberg-Ehrhardt

No. 9 Latta at No. 8 Cheraw

No. 12 Blacksburg at No. 5 Carvers Bay

No. 13 Eau Claire at No. 4 Abbeville

No. 15 Marion at No. 2 Central

No. 10 Ninety Six at No. 7 Batesburg-Leesville

No. 14 Whale Branch at No. 3 Fairfield Central

No. 11 North Central at No. 6 Hampton County

Class 1A Division I First-Round Scores — Nov. 6

Edisto 28, Barnwell 26

Marion 33, Andrews 7

The remaining teams received first-round byes.

The Class 1A Division I championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at noon.

Class 1A Division II South Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A Division II features undefeated Blackville-Hilda as the No. 1 seed, with Lake View, Cross and Lamar also positioned among the leading championship contenders.

Blackville-Hilda will face Green Sea Floyds, which advanced with a 72-48 victory over Ridge Spring-Monetta in one of the highest-scoring games of the opening round.

Lake View hosts Baptist Hill, which defeated Bethune-Bowman 76-6.

Cross will face Denmark-Olar, while Lamar welcomes Branchville.

Scott's Branch hosts Lee Central, which advanced with a 68-30 victory over Whitmire.

Other matchups include Calhoun County at C.A. Johnson, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Wagener-Salley and Hardeeville at Johnsonville.

Class 1A Division II Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 16 Green Sea Floyds at No. 1 Blackville-Hilda

No. 9 Calhoun County at No. 8 C.A. Johnson

No. 13 Branchville at No. 4 Lamar

No. 12 Lee Central at No. 5 Scott's Branch

No. 15 Baptist Hill at No. 2 Lake View

No. 10 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at No. 7 Wagener-Salley

No. 14 Denmark-Olar at No. 3 Cross

No. 11 Hardeeville at No. 6 Johnsonville

Class 1A Division II First-Round Scores — Nov. 6

Green Sea Floyds 72, Ridge Spring-Monetta 48

Branchville 28, Clear Dot Charter 20

Lee Central 68, Whitmire 30

Baptist Hill 76, Bethune-Bowman 6

Denmark-Olar 32, Lewisville 20

Hardeeville 34, Dixie 7

The Class 1A Division II championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at noon.

When Are the 2026 South Carolina High School Football State Championships?

All six South Carolina High School League football state championship games will be played Dec. 4-5 at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on the campus of South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.

Three championships are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, followed by three more Saturday, Dec. 5.

Friday, Dec. 4

Noon — Class 1A Division II championship

4 p.m. — Class 2A championship

8 p.m. — Class 4A championship

Saturday, Dec. 5

Noon — Class 1A Division I championship

4 p.m. — Class 3A championship

8 p.m. — Class 5A championship

All times are Eastern.

What's Next in the South Carolina High School Football Playoffs?

The SCHSL second round takes place Friday, Nov. 13, with 48 games scheduled across the six championship divisions.

The winners will advance to the third round Nov. 20, followed by the Upper State and Lower State championship games Nov. 27.

The postseason concludes Dec. 4-5, when six state champions will be crowned at South Carolina State University.

High School On SI will continue updating the South Carolina high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout November and December.