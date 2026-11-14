South Carolina High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13
The 2026 South Carolina high school football playoffs continue on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
South Carolina High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13
(#8) Oceanside Collegiate Academy 27, Hanahan 21
Cross 51, Denmark-Olar 6
Mid-Carolina 15, Mountain View Prep 13
Pinewood Prep 31, Northwood Academy 25
(#14) Hammond 42, Porter-Gaud 3
Fairfield Central 63, Whale Branch 0
Abbeville 55, Eau Claire 22
(#21) Bamberg-Ehrhardt 57, Edisto 6
Powdersville 35, (#20) Wren 20
Colleton Prep Academy 27, Pee Dee Academy 0
Calhoun Academy 40, Williamsburg Academy 34
Bethesda Academy 43, Hilton Head Christian Academy 14
(#17) Gaffney 35, Fountain Inn 21
Saluda 28, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21
Southside Christian 28, Clinton 14
(#2) Dutch Fork 42, (#5) Fort Mill 14
Chapman 38, Palmetto 3
(#10) Irmo 30, (#25) North Augusta 10
(#3) Dorman 52, Spartanburg 13
Summerville 30, Carolina Forest 23
(#9) Ridge View 42, (#19) Sumter 35
(#18) James F. Byrnes 38, Hillcrest 17
Wagener-Salley 40, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 14
King Academy 36, Newberry Academy 20
Johnsonville 58, Hardeeville 19
Belton-Honea Path 52, Seneca 14
Gilbert 49, Hartsville 42
(#23) South Florence 42, Lucy Beckham 31
Blackville-Hilda 42, Green Sea Floyds 37
St. Joseph’s Catholic 35, Keenan 20
Lamar 50, Branchville 0
Lugoff-Elgin 28, Conway 24
(#1) Northwestern 42, (#6) Rock Hill 17
Hampton County 29, North Central 15
T.L. Hanna 21, (#16) Indian Land 20
(#22) Camden 34, Crestwood 6
Greenville 28, Westside 14
Clover 22, (#4) South Pointe 21
Calhoun County 34, C.A. Johnson 22
First Baptist School 34, Wilson Hall 21
Marlboro County 42, (#15) Strom Thurmond 35
Cheraw 29, Latta 7
Carvers Bay 51, Blacksburg 7
Jefferson Davis Academy 36, Laurens Academy 20
(#7) James Island 59, Fort Dorchester 8
Loris 51, Bishop England 35
Crescent 28, Chesnee 16
(#24) Hilton Head Island 59, Dreher 14
(#13) Berkeley 51, Gray Collegiate Academy 13
Dorchester Academy 48, Clarendon Hall 21
Dillon 42, Manning 0
Batesburg-Leesville 42, Ninety Six 34
Philip Simmons 44, Woodland 21
Scott’s Branch 35, Lee Central 12
Central 34, Marion 20
(#12) Daniel 56, Pickens 10
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917