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South Carolina High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13

See final scores from SCHSL playoff games
Jack Butler|
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The 2026 South Carolina high school football playoffs continue on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

South Carolina High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13

(#8) Oceanside Collegiate Academy 27, Hanahan 21

Cross 51, Denmark-Olar 6

Mid-Carolina 15, Mountain View Prep 13

Pinewood Prep 31, Northwood Academy 25

(#14) Hammond 42, Porter-Gaud 3

Fairfield Central 63, Whale Branch 0

Abbeville 55, Eau Claire 22

(#21) Bamberg-Ehrhardt 57, Edisto 6

Powdersville 35, (#20) Wren 20

Colleton Prep Academy 27, Pee Dee Academy 0

Calhoun Academy 40, Williamsburg Academy 34

Bethesda Academy 43, Hilton Head Christian Academy 14

(#17) Gaffney 35, Fountain Inn 21

Saluda 28, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21

Southside Christian 28, Clinton 14

(#2) Dutch Fork 42, (#5) Fort Mill 14

Chapman 38, Palmetto 3

(#10) Irmo 30, (#25) North Augusta 10

(#3) Dorman 52, Spartanburg 13

Summerville 30, Carolina Forest 23

(#9) Ridge View 42, (#19) Sumter 35

(#18) James F. Byrnes 38, Hillcrest 17

Wagener-Salley 40, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 14

King Academy 36, Newberry Academy 20

Johnsonville 58, Hardeeville 19

Belton-Honea Path 52, Seneca 14

Gilbert 49, Hartsville 42

(#23) South Florence 42, Lucy Beckham 31

Blackville-Hilda 42, Green Sea Floyds 37

St. Joseph’s Catholic 35, Keenan 20

Lamar 50, Branchville 0

Lugoff-Elgin 28, Conway 24

(#1) Northwestern 42, (#6) Rock Hill 17

Hampton County 29, North Central 15

T.L. Hanna 21, (#16) Indian Land 20

(#22) Camden 34, Crestwood 6

Greenville 28, Westside 14

Clover 22, (#4) South Pointe 21

Calhoun County 34, C.A. Johnson 22

First Baptist School 34, Wilson Hall 21

Marlboro County 42, (#15) Strom Thurmond 35

Cheraw 29, Latta 7

Carvers Bay 51, Blacksburg 7

Jefferson Davis Academy 36, Laurens Academy 20

(#7) James Island 59, Fort Dorchester 8

Loris 51, Bishop England 35

Crescent 28, Chesnee 16

(#24) Hilton Head Island 59, Dreher 14

(#13) Berkeley 51, Gray Collegiate Academy 13

Dorchester Academy 48, Clarendon Hall 21

Dillon 42, Manning 0

Batesburg-Leesville 42, Ninety Six 34

Philip Simmons 44, Woodland 21

Scott’s Branch 35, Lee Central 12

Central 34, Marion 20

(#12) Daniel 56, Pickens 10

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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