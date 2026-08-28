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South Carolina High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 218

Get updates from Week 2 of South Carolina high school football action
Jack Butler|
Dutch Fork Silver Foxes Ethan Moze (33) celebrates after tackling Dorman Cavaliers Nick Means (1) Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, during the SCHSL semi state football game at Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, South Carolina.
Dutch Fork Silver Foxes Ethan Moze (33) celebrates after tackling Dorman Cavaliers Nick Means (1) Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, during the SCHSL semi state football game at Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 South Carolina high school football continues on Friday, and you can follow all of the action with our South Carolina high school football scoreboard.

The top games in South Carolina are No. 1 Dutch Fork vs. No. 10 Ridge View, Nation Ford vs. No. 3 South Pointe, and Ashley Ridge vs. No. 4 Rock Hill.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in South Carolina, select the link below.

South Carolina High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 28

CLASS 5A

CLASS 4A

CLASS 3A

CLASS 2A

CLASS 1A

CLASS 8-MAN

CLASS SCISA 4A

CLASS SCISA 3A

CLASS SCISA 2A

CLASS SCISA 1A

CLASS SCISA 8-MAN

Full South Carolina Scoreboard

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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