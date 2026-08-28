South Carolina High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 218

The 2026 South Carolina high school football continues on Friday, and you can follow all of the action with our South Carolina high school football scoreboard.

The top games in South Carolina are No. 1 Dutch Fork vs. No. 10 Ridge View, Nation Ford vs. No. 3 South Pointe, and Ashley Ridge vs. No. 4 Rock Hill.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in South Carolina, select the link below.

South Carolina High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 28

Full South Carolina Scoreboard