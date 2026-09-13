South Carolina High School Football Top 25: Week 4 Results, Scores and Standouts

Here's how the teams in the High School On SI South Carolina Top 25 fared in Week 4, along with the performances, statistics and milestones that stood out across the state.

Dutch Fork defensive end Jaden Wuerth recorded 4.5 sacks, while two Top 25 matchups ended notable winning streaks.

Week 4 By The Numbers:

3 — Indian Land's win total this season, all against North Carolina teams.

4.5 — Sacks by Clemson commit Jaden Wuerth in Dutch Fork's victory over Lucy Beckham. The Silver Foxes finished with six sacks.

6 – Touchdown passes by Irmo quarterback Brittain Davis against Wilson.

7 — Consecutive losses by Berkeley to Summerville before Friday's 29-3 victory.

12 — Consecutive wins by Dutch Fork, now the longest active winning streak among South Carolina high school football teams.

16 — South Pointe's winning streak, previously the longest active streak in the state, before Friday's loss to Rock Hill.

307 – The new single-game school record for rushing yards set by Loris running back Deuce Stephens.

2018 — The previous time Rock Hill defeated South Pointe. The Stallions had won six consecutive meetings.

Friday, Sept. 11

No. 1 Dutch Fork 35, Lucy Beckham 7

The Silver Foxes completed a 3-0 road trip to open the season behind another strong defensive performance, holding Lucy Beckham to 126 total yards and recording six sacks. Clemson commit Jaden Wuerth accounted for 4.5 of them.

No. 6 Rock Hill 29, No. 2 South Pointe 3

The Bearcats led 5-3 at halftime before outscoring the Stallions 24-0 in the second half to earn their first victory in the series since 2018.

No. 4 Dorman 24, No. 5 Gaffney 16

Nick Means broke a 57-yard touchdown run late to help Dorman earn a 24-16 victory at The Reservation.

No. 15 Berkeley 29, No. 8 Summerville 3

Quarterback Henry Rivers accounted for 212 total yards and two touchdowns as the Stags snapped a seven-game losing streak against Summerville.

No. 9 J.F. Byrnes 55, Greer 17

The Rebels built a 41-3 halftime lead and cruised past Greer.

Wren 21, No. 10 T.L. Hanna 14

Wren held T.L. Hanna scoreless in the second half to hand the Yellow Jackets the 21-14 loss.

No. 11 Indian Land 39, Trinity Christian 0

The Warriors remained perfect this season against North Carolina-based teams. Quarterback Matt Kucia completed 12 of 22 passes for 225 yards and five touchdowns.

No. 12 Irmo 60, Wilson 13

Quarterback Brittain Davis threw six touchdown passes as Irmo rolled past Wilson 60-13.

No. 13 Westside 34, Hillcrest 24

The Rams won their second straight game as quarterback Bear Woods adds to his touchdown passing total.

No. 14 Daniel 42, Greenville 19

Clemson wide receiver commit Trey Wimbley caught a touchdown pass and helped set up two other scores before leaving the game with an injury.

No. 16 Oceanside Collegiate Academy 42, Ashley Ridge 41

Oceanside Collegiate survived a one-point game for its second consecutive close victory.

No. 17 Sumter 43, Crestwood 6

Freshman running back Jamarion Witherspoon carried the offense with 171 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Crestwood.

No. 18 Strom Thurmond 58, Batesburg-Leesville 6

Kaden Wigfall rushed for four touchdowns, while Ty Rouse added 101 rushing yards for the Rebels.

North Myrtle Beach 58, No. 19 Loris 42

Loris produced more than 500 yards of offense but committed four turnovers in the loss. Running back Deuce Stephens set a school record with 307 rushing yards.

No. 20 Hilton Head Island 28, Christ Church Episcopal 14

Quarterback Derrick Ranizewski connected with Jayvin Risher for two touchdown passes in the Seahawks' victory.

No. 22 Camden 54, A.C. Flora 27

Quarterback Greyson Rimph and Aedon Manning each had two scores in the victory.

No. 23 North Augusta 35, White Knoll 7

After trailing 7-0 at halftime, North Augusta scored 35 unanswered points in the second half. Quarterback Collin Tillman threw three touchdown passes, while Akeem Williams returned an interception 38 yards for a score.

Myrtle Beach 41, No. 24 Carolina Forest 38 (OT)

Carolina Forest forced overtime and took the lead with a field goal, but Myrtle Beach answered with a touchdown on its first possession to earn its first victory in the series since 2019.

No. 25 Hanahan 47, Andrews 0

Quarterback Tripp Gallus threw for 303 yards and five touchdowns, while Quamell Grant caught two touchdown passes and returned a kick for another score.