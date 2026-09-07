South Carolina High School Football Top 25: Week 3 Results, Scores and Standouts

Here's how the teams in the High School On SI South Carolina Top 25 fared in Week 3, along with the performances, statistics and milestones that stood out across the state.

From Dutch Fork's seven forced turnovers to Northwestern's 61-point first half, several of South Carolina's top-ranked teams delivered dominant performances. South Pointe also extended the state's longest active winning streak, while a pair of Top 25 matchups produced notable results.

Week 3 By The Numbers:

3 — Consecutive games in which Berkeley quarterback Henry Rivers has completed exactly 16 passes.

7 — Turnovers forced by Dutch Fork against Spartanburg.

12 — Combined touchbacks by James Island placekicker Isaac Borentz and Gray Collegiate Academy placekicker Weston Mims.

16 — Consecutive victories by South Pointe, now the longest active winning streak in South Carolina.

61 — First-half points scored by Northwestern in its 68-12 victory over Stratford.

94 — Yards on a fumble return for a touchdown by North Augusta linebacker Dez Davis.

97 — All-time meetings between Camden and Hartsville. Dating to 1922, it is the longest active rivalry in South Carolina high school football.

267 — Rushing yards by South Florence running back Cameron Jones.

South Florence running back Cameron James | South Florence High School

Thursday, Sept. 3

No. 3 South Pointe 49, Lake Wylie 7

The Stallions have outscored their first two opponents 105-7 and extended their winning streak to 16 games.

Friday, Sept. 4

No. 1 Dutch Fork 56, No. 25 Spartanburg 14

This week, it was the Silver Foxes' defense that looked to be in midseason form. Dutch Fork forced seven turnovers, including five fumbles, and held Spartanburg to minus-76 yards.

No. 2 Northwestern 68, Stratford 12

The Trojans scored 61 points in the first half, while the defense recorded two safeties. Cameron Miller added an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown in the lopsided victory.

West Charlotte 20, No. 5 Summerville 19

The Green Wave rallied from a 14-0 deficit but missed a potential game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

No. 6 Gaffney 28, Lancaster 13

Kendaris Bailey recorded another 100-yard rushing game, while the Indians' defense collected three sacks and forced four turnovers.

No. 7 Rock Hill 33, No. 16 Hilton Head Island 15

The Bearcats were without injured starting quarterback Jonah Young but still raced to a 33-0 lead against the previously undefeated Seahawks. Jalen Culp threw two touchdown passes in Young's absence.

No. 9 Irmo 55, Spring Valley 0

Alabama commit Tai Phillips returned to action and rushed for three touchdowns as Irmo remained unbeaten.

No. 10 T.L. Hanna 28, White Knoll 27

Esaias Carroll rushed for three touchdowns, and the Yellow Jackets scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.

No. 11 James Island 49, No. 22 Gray Collegiate 20

Quarterback Brady Dantzler threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns, while the James Island defense forced four turnovers.

No. 13 Indian Land 49, Butler (N.C.) 28

Quarterback Niko Henderson threw for 201 yards as the Warriors scored 28 unanswered points and handed Butler its first loss of the season.

No. 14 Oceanside Collegiate 24, No. 12 Ridge View 17

Quarterback Aiden Maravian threw two touchdown passes, and the Landsharks held off a late Ridge View rally to knock off the higher-ranked Blazers.

No. 15 Westside 41, Mauldin 24

Quarterback Bear Woods threw three first-half touchdown passes to lead the Rams to the victory.

No. 17 Daniel 56, Powdersville 34

The Lions pulled away by outscoring the Patriots 35-13 in the second half.

No. 18 Berkeley 46, St. James 10

Quarterback Henry Rivers threw three touchdown passes as the Stags handed the Sharks their first loss of the season.

No. 19 Sumter 35, West Florence 0

Damarion Holmes' 35-yard interception return for a touchdown helped spark a shutout performance by the Gamecocks.

No. 23 Camden 49, Hartsville 21

Camden quarterback Grayson Rimph connected with wide receiver Isaiah Smith for a 98-yard touchdown, the second-longest touchdown reception in school history.

No. 24 Loris 49, South Columbus 0

The Lions scored touchdowns on their first three plays from scrimmage to race to a 21-0 lead.

No. 25 North Augusta 45, No. 21 Greenwood 13

Quarterback Colin Tillman threw four touchdown passes, and the Yellow Jackets forced six turnovers to earn their second consecutive victory.