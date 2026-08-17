High School Soccer Player's Fury of Punches Leads to Brawl in South Dakota (video)

A South Dakota high school soccer player is going viral after shoving, kicking and punching an opposing player in the middle of a match on Friday, August 14.

A player from Brookings High (orange jersey) was on the attack down the left sideline and pursuit of the ball when he bumped into a Rapid City Central defender (white jersey). The Rapid City Central defender clearly had issue with the initial bump, because he then took it to an unnecessary level.

The Rapid City Central defender shoves the Brookings player out of bounds and to the ground before standing over the player. He then proceeds to unleash a kick to the Brookings player's back and then gets down on one knee to unload a fury of right-handed punches.

The Brookings player is lying on the ground face down with his arms over the back of his head in an attempt to protect himself. The Rapid City Central player stands up after delivering the punches before being met by his teammate — the Rapid City Central goalkeeper — and what appears to be a Brookings coach in an orange polo and hat.

Another Brookings player speeds into the picture from the right side of the screen as he comes to the defense of his teammate, jumping into the Rapid City Central player with a fury of punches of his own.

VIDEO OF ALTERCATION

The fight caused a 10-minute delay just before halftime with Brookings already ahead 2-0. The match did resume and ended in a 2-0 victory for Brookings.

The match was the season opener for both teams. Rapid City Central played again the next day and lost 7-0 to Watertown.

ABOUT BROOKINGS HIGH

Brookings High School is home to the Bobcats and serves students in grades 9-12 in Brookings, South Dakota. The school is a longtime member of the Eastern South Dakota Conference, one of the state’s premier high school athletic leagues.

The Bobcats compete in Class 11AA football and finished 5-5 in 2025, reaching the postseason before falling 7-2 to Huron in the opening round. Brookings has a broad athletic tradition across numerous sports and remains one of the prominent programs in eastern South Dakota.

ABOUT RAPID CITY CENTRAL

Rapid City Central High School is one of South Dakota’s largest high schools, located in the heart of the Black Hills. The Cobblers compete in Class 11AAA and are known for their distinctive mascot, which honors legendary coach and South Dakota Hall of Fame member E.N. “Euc” Cobb.

Central’s teams wear red and white, and the school has a long athletic tradition dating back more than a century. The football program finished 2-8 in 2025, advancing to the Class 11AAA state quarterfinals.