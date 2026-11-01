South Dakota High School Football Playoff Brackets 2026: Updated Scores and State Semifinal Matchups (Nov. 1)

The road to the DakotaDome is down to its final two weeks, and South Dakota's high school football playoffs have already delivered one of the biggest surprises of the postseason.

Kimball/White Lake, the No. 8 seed in Class 9A, stunned top-seeded Timber Lake 38-0 in the quarterfinals Thursday, Oct. 29, ending the Panthers' championship hopes and shaking up one of the state's seven playoff brackets.

The upset was especially surprising considering Timber Lake had opened the playoffs with a 48-0 victory over Elkton-Lake Benton. Kimball/White Lake now finds itself just one victory away from the state championship game.

Elsewhere, most of the top seeds survived.

Sioux Falls Jefferson, Pierre, Sioux Falls Christian, Elk Point-Jefferson, Parkston and Wall all advanced to their respective state semifinals. Each remains two victories away from a championship.

The quarterfinals also produced some nail-biters. Winner edged Deuel 7-0 in Class 11B, Dell Rapids slipped past Canton 7-3 in Class 11A, and Britton-Hecla held off Sioux Falls Lutheran 24-20 in Class 9AA.

All seven South Dakota High School Activities Association classifications will play their state semifinals Friday, Nov. 6. The winners advance to the state championship games Nov. 12-14 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Here are the updated brackets, quarterfinal results and semifinal matchups for every classification.

Class 11AAA South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket

Sioux Falls Jefferson remains the team to beat in Class 11AAA after overwhelming Rapid City Central 52-10 in the quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Cavaliers will face No. 4 Harrisburg, which advanced with a 41-24 victory over O'Gorman.

The other semifinal features No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln against No. 3 Brandon Valley.

Both teams were dominant in the quarterfinals. Lincoln defeated Sioux Falls Washington 42-7, while Brandon Valley shut out Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42-0.

Quarterfinal Results — Oct. 29

No. 1 Sioux Falls Jefferson 52, No. 8 Rapid City Central 10

No. 4 Harrisburg 41, No. 5 O'Gorman 24

No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln 42, No. 7 Sioux Falls Washington 7

No. 3 Brandon Valley 42, No. 6 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0

Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

No. 4 Harrisburg at No. 1 Sioux Falls Jefferson

No. 3 Brandon Valley at No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln

State championship: Saturday, Nov. 14

Class 11AA South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket

Pierre's pursuit of another Class 11AA championship remains on track.

The top-seeded Governors cruised past Mitchell 47-7 in the quarterfinals and will host No. 5 Sturgis Brown in the semifinals.

Sturgis Brown pulled off the classification's lone quarterfinal upset, defeating No. 4 Tea Area 21-14.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Yankton defeated Huron 42-20, while No. 3 Watertown eliminated Spearfish 35-13.

That sets up a semifinal showdown between Yankton and Watertown, with the winner advancing to the DakotaDome.

Quarterfinal Results — Oct. 29

No. 1 Pierre 47, No. 8 Mitchell 7

No. 5 Sturgis Brown 21, No. 4 Tea Area 14

No. 2 Yankton 42, No. 7 Huron 20

No. 3 Watertown 35, No. 6 Spearfish 13

Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

No. 5 Sturgis Brown at No. 1 Pierre

No. 3 Watertown at No. 2 Yankton

State championship: Friday, Nov. 13

Class 11A South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket

Sioux Falls Christian advanced to the Class 11A semifinals with one of the most dominant performances of the quarterfinal round.

The top-seeded Chargers shut out Milbank 44-0 and will face No. 5 Dell Rapids, which survived a defensive battle against Canton.

Dell Rapids scored a 7-3 victory over the fourth-seeded C-Hawks to earn a trip to Sioux Falls Christian.

In the other half of the bracket, No. 2 West Central defeated Dakota Valley 47-12, while No. 3 Lennox eliminated Madison 48-20.

Quarterfinal Results — Oct. 29

No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian 44, No. 8 Milbank 0

No. 5 Dell Rapids 7, No. 4 Canton 3

No. 2 West Central 47, No. 7 Dakota Valley 12

No. 3 Lennox 48, No. 6 Madison 20

Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

No. 5 Dell Rapids at No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian

No. 3 Lennox at No. 2 West Central

State championship: Friday, Nov. 13

Class 11B South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket

The top four seeds have advanced to the Class 11B semifinals, setting up two compelling matchups.

No. 1 Elk Point-Jefferson defeated McCook Central/Montrose 35-8 and will face No. 4 Winner, which earned a hard-fought 7-0 victory over Deuel.

On the other side, No. 2 St. Thomas More advanced with a 31-14 victory over Sioux Valley.

The Cavaliers will face No. 3 Clark/Willow Lake, which defeated Wagner 22-8.

All four semifinalists have already won two postseason games, and the winners will earn the opportunity to play for the Class 11B state championship.

Quarterfinal Results — Oct. 29

No. 1 Elk Point-Jefferson 35, No. 8 McCook Central/Montrose 8

No. 4 Winner 7, No. 5 Deuel 0

No. 2 St. Thomas More 31, No. 10 Sioux Valley 14

No. 3 Clark/Willow Lake 22, No. 6 Wagner 8

Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

No. 4 Winner at No. 1 Elk Point-Jefferson

No. 3 Clark/Willow Lake at No. 2 St. Thomas More

State championship: Friday, Nov. 13

Class 9AA South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket

Parkston and Hamlin continued their impressive postseason runs with convincing quarterfinal victories.

Top-seeded Parkston defeated Bon Homme 44-2, while No. 2 Hamlin overwhelmed Great Plains Lutheran 55-12.

The most competitive quarterfinal came between Britton-Hecla and Sioux Falls Lutheran.

After pulling off a first-round upset against Waubay/Summit, No. 12 Sioux Falls Lutheran nearly produced another surprise. But fourth-seeded Britton-Hecla held on for a 24-20 victory.

No. 3 Platte-Geddes completed the semifinal field with a 23-15 victory over Garretson.

Quarterfinal Results — Oct. 29

No. 1 Parkston 44, No. 8 Bon Homme 2

No. 4 Britton-Hecla 24, No. 12 Sioux Falls Lutheran 20

No. 2 Hamlin 55, No. 7 Great Plains Lutheran 12

No. 3 Platte-Geddes 23, No. 6 Garretson 15

Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

No. 4 Britton-Hecla at No. 1 Parkston

No. 3 Platte-Geddes at No. 2 Hamlin

State championship: Thursday, Nov. 12

Class 9A South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 9A delivered the biggest shock of the South Dakota postseason.

No. 8 Kimball/White Lake traveled to top-seeded Timber Lake and dominated the Panthers 38-0.

Timber Lake had entered the quarterfinals as the No. 1 seed and appeared positioned for a deep playoff run after defeating Elkton-Lake Benton 48-0 in the opening round.

Instead, Kimball/White Lake advanced to the semifinals, where it will face No. 5 Bennett County.

Bennett County also knocked off a higher seed, defeating No. 4 Sully Buttes 28-22.

The other half of the bracket followed a more predictable path.

No. 2 Freeman overwhelmed Howard 58-6, while No. 3 Castlewood defeated Centerville 62-22.

That sets up a Freeman-Castlewood semifinal featuring two teams that have combined to score 227 points in their first two playoff games.

Quarterfinal Results — Oct. 29

No. 8 Kimball/White Lake 38, No. 1 Timber Lake 0

No. 5 Bennett County 28, No. 4 Sully Buttes 22

No. 2 Freeman 58, No. 7 Howard 6

No. 3 Castlewood 62, No. 6 Centerville 22

Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

No. 8 Kimball/White Lake at No. 5 Bennett County

No. 3 Castlewood at No. 2 Freeman

State championship: Thursday, Nov. 12

Class 9B South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket

The four highest seeds have advanced to the Class 9B semifinals, with several teams showing impressive offensive firepower.

Top-seeded Wall rolled past Herreid/Selby Area 59-8 and will face No. 4 Avon, which shut out Hitchcock-Tulare 44-0.

On the other side, No. 2 Dell Rapids St. Mary defeated Kadoka Area 46-6.

Kadoka Area had scored 70 points in its opening-round upset of Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, but the Cardinals' defense shut down that momentum.

No. 3 Warner completed the semifinal field with a 51-6 victory over Colman-Egan.

The two semifinal winners will meet for the Class 9B state championship Nov. 12.

Quarterfinal Results — Oct. 29

No. 1 Wall 59, No. 8 Herreid/Selby Area 8

No. 4 Avon 44, No. 5 Hitchcock-Tulare 0

No. 2 Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, No. 10 Kadoka Area 6

No. 3 Warner 51, No. 6 Colman-Egan 6

Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

No. 4 Avon at No. 1 Wall

No. 3 Warner at No. 2 Dell Rapids St. Mary

State championship: Thursday, Nov. 12

South Dakota High School Football State Championship Schedule

The seven 2026 SDHSAA football state championship games will be played Nov. 12-14 at the DakotaDome on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Class 9B state championship

Class 9A state championship

Class 9AA state championship

Friday, Nov. 13

Class 11B state championship

Class 11A state championship

Class 11AA state championship

Saturday, Nov. 14

Class 11AAA state championship

What's Next in the South Dakota High School Football Playoffs?

Just 28 teams remain in contention for the seven SDHSAA state championships.

The semifinals will be played Friday, Nov. 6, with two games in each classification. The 14 winners will advance to championship weekend at the DakotaDome.

The nine-player championships are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12, followed by three 11-player title games Friday, Nov. 13, and the Class 11AAA championship Saturday, Nov. 14.

High School On SI will continue updating the South Dakota high school football playoff brackets with final scores, semifinal results and championship matchups as the postseason continues.