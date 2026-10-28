Southside muddied the waters by shocking St. Thomas More, which led to the Sharks re-entering the rankings for the first time since their 0-2 start. St. Augustine has been waiting for a year to get another shot at Karr, which swept the Purple Knights last year. Coach Robert Valdez hopes to have some tricks ready for Karr on Halloween night when the top two teams in the Louisiana High School On SI rankings collide.

High School On SI

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Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Chalmette 48-14

Next up: at St. Augustine (8-0)

The Cougars scored at least 40 points for the fourth time. Karr is No. 2 in the Division I Select power ratings. St. Aug is No. 1.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Brother Martin 49-35

Next up: vs. Edna Karr (8-0)

Jaelle Noble threw five touchdown passes, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Noble has thrown for 1,733 yards, 23 TDs and no interceptions.

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Ruston 27-21

Next up: at Ouachita Parish (4-4)

QB Karsen Sellers has passed for 1,634 yards and 18 touchdowns vs. two interceptions.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Teurlings Catholic 44-32

Next up: vs. Lafayette Renaissance (6-2)

Junior quarterback Noah Antoine has completed 85 of 119 passes for 1,564 yards and 21 touchdowns with one interception. Last week, he threw scoring strikes to Brock Mitchell, Joshua John and Cayden Lancelin.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated West Ouachita 57-6

Next up: vs. Tioga (6-2)

Quarterback Parker Robinson has thrown for 1,303 yards and 12 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Holy Cross 24-9

Next up: at Jesuit (6-2)

Colton Nussmeier tossed two TD passes to Nathaniel Singleton and Joseph Delcid kicked three field goals, according to Christiopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost to Alexandria 27-21

Next up: vs. Pineville (1-7)

Dalen Powell rushed for 160 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Calvary Baptist 24-7

Next up: at Kenner Discovery (1-7)

The Eagles handed Calvary Baptist its first defeat and held the Cavaliers to 68 yards rushing, according to Darrell Williams of The New Orleans Advocate.

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Central-BR 41-14

Next up: vs. Woodlawn-BR (5-3)

Quarterback Camden Estep completed 20 of 25 passes for 228 yards and five touchdowns, and the Bears forced four turnovers, according to Eric Brown of Crescent City Sports.

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated John Curtis 24-8

Next up: vs. Archbishop Rummel (7-1)

Roland Vandenweghe rushed for 60 yards on 12 carries with a TD, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate.

11. Destrehan (7-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Terrebonne 49-0

Next up: vs. Zachary (5-3)

The Wildcats (No. 3 in Division I Non-Select power ratingss) step outside of district to take on No. 10 Zachary.

12. St. Thomas More (6-2)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to Southside 17-14

Next up: at Sam Houston (3-5)

A five-game winning streak was halted at The Reef in Youngsville in a defensive battle. Southside's unorthodox offense can be hard to stop, which is why the Cougars only drop six spots. There is also that recent 21-point win over previously unbeaten Barbe.

13. Barbe (7-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Sam Houston 59-29

Next up: at New Iberia (1-7)

The Bucs (No. 2 in Division I Non-Select power ratings) started another winning streak after the loss to St. Thomas More. QB Jelandon Gray has thrown for 1,496 yards and 25 TDs with two interceptions.

14. North DeSoto (6-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Franklin Parish 78-64

Next up: at Booker T Washington-SH (6-2)

Mason Smith has thrown for 2,018 yards and 24 TDs with four interceptions.

15. St. Charles Catholic (7-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Berwick 55-0

Next up: vs. Lutcher (6-2)

Big district game on deck between the Comets (No. 4 in Division III Select power ratings) and Division II Non-Select No. 3 Lutcher.

16. Calvary Baptist (7-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Lost to Archbishop Shaw 24-7

Next up: vs. Magnolia School of Excellence (0-8)

Hudson Price has passed for 1,636 yards and 25 touchdowns with five interceptions.

17. Mandeville (8-0)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated St. Paul's 36-29

Next up: at Northshore (8-0)

Krew Collura threw the game-winning 60-yard pass to Luke DeMelo in the final moments vs. St. Paul's to set up a showdown vs. undefeated Northshore.

18. Notre Dame (8-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Lake Arthur 41-21

Next up: at Kinder (1-7)

The Division III Select No.1 Pioneers got three rushing touchdowns from William Lavergne en route to handing Lake Arthur its first loss, according to Kevin Foote of The Acadiana Advocate.

19. Riverside Academy (7-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Ascension Catholic 34-0

Next up: vs. Catholic of Pointe Coupee (4-4)

Chris Becnel accounted for four touchdowns as the Rebels knocked Ascension Catholic from the unbeaten ranks.

20. Northshore (8-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Fontainebleau 28-3

Next up: vs. Mandeville (8-0)

JJ Gonzales threw for three touchdowns, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports.

21. Madison Prep (6-2)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated St. Michael 32-3

Next up: at Plaquemine (5-3)

The Chargers held St. Michael to 99 yards, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate.

22. Southside (5-3)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated St. Thomas More 17-14

Next up: at Acadiana (5-3)

Are coach Jess Curtis and the Sharks up to their old tricks again? Last year, Southside stumbled in the early going before picking up steam and giving Ruston a run for its money in the quarterfinals. Fullback Justin Williams has rushed for over 1,300 yards to lead the Lafayette area. Last year, Southside lost to Acadiana, which was without its top four halfbacks in at least one recent game.

The Sharks, who were No. 8 in the preseason, can make their way up the charts again with wins this week and next vs. Barbe. They'll need to put the disappointing loss to Sam Houston in the past.

23. University Lab (6-2)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated West Feliciana 58-30

Next up: at Port Allen (2-6)

The Cubs gave West Feliciana its first taste of defeat in a shootout.

24. Dutchtown (7-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Denham Springs 17-14

Next up: at St. Amant (4-4)

Hayden Becnel scored on an 18-yard run for the Griffins, who scored all 17 points in the first half, according to Rich Loup of The Baton Rouge Advocate.

25. East Ascension (7-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Parkway 48-32

Next up: vs. Denham Springs (5-3)

The Spartans, No. 4 in the Division I Non-Select power ratings, earned a high-scoring non-district win.

On the Bubble: Lafayette Renaissance

Dropped out: No. 9 Brother Martin











