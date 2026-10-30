South Dakota High School Football Playoff Brackets: Updated Scores, Quarterfinal Matchups and Championship Schedule
The field is shrinking, the stakes are rising and South Dakota high school football teams are moving closer to championship weekend.
The 2026 South Dakota High School Activities Association football playoffs continue Thursday, Oct. 29, with quarterfinal games across all seven classifications.
Classes 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B opened postseason play Oct. 22, producing several dominant performances and a handful of upsets. The three largest 11-player classifications — 11AAA, 11AA and 11A — begin their playoffs with Thursday's quarterfinals.
Among the teams still chasing undefeated seasons are Sioux Falls Jefferson in Class 11AAA, Pierre in Class 11AA, Elk Point-Jefferson and St. Thomas More in Class 11B, and Wall and Warner in Class 9B.
The biggest surprise of the opening round came in Class 9B, where No. 10 Kadoka Area knocked off No. 7 Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 70-36. Class 9AA also produced a notable upset when No. 12 Sioux Falls Lutheran eliminated No. 5 Waubay/Summit 34-16.
The winners of Thursday's quarterfinals advance to the state semifinals Nov. 6. The seven state championship games will be played Nov. 12-14 at the DakotaDome on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion.
Here are the updated brackets, completed playoff scores and quarterfinal matchups for every classification.
Class 11AAA South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket
Sioux Falls Jefferson enters the Class 11AAA playoffs as the No. 1 seed following a perfect 9-0 regular season.
The Cavaliers open against No. 8 Rapid City Central, while No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln faces crosstown rival Washington.
The most intriguing matchup could be the No. 4 versus No. 5 contest between Harrisburg and O'Gorman. Both teams enter at 5-4, with the winner advancing to face Jefferson or Rapid City Central.
Brandon Valley, seeded third, hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the remaining quarterfinal.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 11AAA PLAYOFF BRACKET
Quarterfinal Matchups — Thursday, Oct. 29
- No. 8 Rapid City Central at No. 1 Sioux Falls Jefferson
- No. 5 O'Gorman at No. 4 Harrisburg
- No. 7 Sioux Falls Washington at No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln
- No. 6 Sioux Falls Roosevelt at No. 3 Brandon Valley
State championship: Saturday, Nov. 14
Class 11AA South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket
Pierre enters the Class 11AA postseason as the top seed following an undefeated 8-0 regular season.
The Governors begin their championship pursuit against Mitchell, while No. 2 Yankton hosts Huron.
No. 3 Watertown faces Spearfish, and No. 4 Tea Area welcomes Sturgis Brown in a matchup between teams that finished the regular season 6-3.
The winner of the Pierre-Mitchell game will face the winner of Tea Area-Sturgis Brown in the semifinals.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 11AA PLAYOFF BRACKET
Quarterfinal Matchups — Thursday, Oct. 29
- No. 8 Mitchell at No. 1 Pierre
- No. 5 Sturgis Brown at No. 4 Tea Area
- No. 7 Huron at No. 2 Yankton
- No. 6 Spearfish at No. 3 Watertown
State championship: Friday, Nov. 13
Class 11A South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket
Sioux Falls Christian earned the top seed in Class 11A and begins its postseason against Milbank.
West Central enters as the No. 2 seed and hosts Dakota Valley, while Lennox faces Madison.
The fourth quarterfinal features Canton against Dell Rapids, with the winner advancing to face Sioux Falls Christian or Milbank.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 11A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Quarterfinal Matchups — Thursday, Oct. 29
- No. 8 Milbank at No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian
- No. 5 Dell Rapids at No. 4 Canton
- No. 7 Dakota Valley at No. 2 West Central
- No. 6 Madison at No. 3 Lennox
State championship: Friday, Nov. 13
Class 11B South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket
Three undefeated teams remain in the Class 11B championship race.
Top-seeded Elk Point-Jefferson advanced with a convincing 35-0 victory over Parker in the opening round. No. 2 St. Thomas More defeated Mount Vernon/Plankinton 32-16, while No. 3 Clark/Willow Lake survived a 34-24 challenge from Mobridge-Pollock.
One of the opening round's most dramatic games saw No. 10 Sioux Valley upset No. 7 Rapid City Christian 41-37.
Sioux Valley now faces an even bigger challenge against St. Thomas More.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 11B PLAYOFF BRACKET
First-Round Results — Oct. 22
- No. 1 Elk Point-Jefferson 35, No. 16 Parker 0
- No. 8 McCook Central/Montrose 41, No. 9 Chamberlain 14
- No. 4 Winner 20, No. 13 Groton Area 0
- No. 5 Deuel 37, No. 12 Beresford 8
- No. 2 St. Thomas More 32, No. 15 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 16
- No. 10 Sioux Valley 41, No. 7 Rapid City Christian 37
- No. 3 Clark/Willow Lake 34, No. 14 Mobridge-Pollock 24
- No. 6 Wagner 12, No. 11 Hot Springs 7
Quarterfinal Matchups — Thursday, Oct. 29
- No. 8 McCook Central/Montrose at No. 1 Elk Point-Jefferson
- No. 5 Deuel at No. 4 Winner
- No. 10 Sioux Valley at No. 2 St. Thomas More
- No. 6 Wagner at No. 3 Clark/Willow Lake
State championship: Friday, Nov. 13
Class 9AA South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket
Parkston enters the Class 9AA quarterfinals as the top seed after overwhelming Hill City 50-0 in the opening round.
No. 2 Hamlin was equally impressive, defeating Stanley County 52-0.
The biggest surprise came from Sioux Falls Lutheran, which entered as the No. 12 seed and upset No. 5 Waubay/Summit 34-16.
The Eagles now travel to No. 4 Britton-Hecla with an opportunity to reach the state semifinals.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 9AA PLAYOFF BRACKET
First-Round Results — Oct. 22
- No. 1 Parkston 50, No. 16 Hill City 0
- No. 8 Bon Homme 36, No. 9 Viborg-Hurley 6
- No. 4 Britton-Hecla 34, No. 13 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 14
- No. 12 Sioux Falls Lutheran 34, No. 5 Waubay/Summit 16
- No. 2 Hamlin 52, No. 15 Stanley County 0
- No. 7 Great Plains Lutheran 22, No. 10 Lead-Deadwood 7
- No. 3 Platte-Geddes 34, No. 14 Hanson 20
- No. 6 Garretson 13, No. 11 Baltic 0
Quarterfinal Matchups — Thursday, Oct. 29
- No. 8 Bon Homme at No. 1 Parkston
- No. 12 Sioux Falls Lutheran at No. 4 Britton-Hecla
- No. 7 Great Plains Lutheran at No. 2 Hamlin
- No. 6 Garretson at No. 3 Platte-Geddes
State championship: Thursday, Nov. 12
Class 9A South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket
Timber Lake enters the Class 9A quarterfinals as the No. 1 seed following a 48-0 victory over Elkton-Lake Benton.
No. 2 Freeman also delivered a shutout in the opening round, defeating Scotland/Menno 56-0.
Castlewood advanced with a 51-0 victory over Ipswich, while No. 4 Sully Buttes survived one of the closest games of the first round, defeating Corsica-Stickney 18-14.
The quarterfinals feature a potentially compelling matchup between Sully Buttes and Bennett County, which defeated Lyman 47-27.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 9A PLAYOFF BRACKET
First-Round Results — Oct. 22
- No. 1 Timber Lake 48, No. 16 Elkton-Lake Benton 0
- No. 8 Kimball/White Lake 32, No. 9 Faulkton Area 12
- No. 4 Sully Buttes 18, No. 13 Corsica-Stickney 14
- No. 5 Bennett County 47, No. 12 Lyman 27
- No. 2 Freeman 56, No. 15 Scotland/Menno 0
- No. 7 Howard 36, No. 10 Philip 0
- No. 3 Castlewood 51, No. 14 Ipswich 0
- No. 6 Centerville 36, No. 11 De Smet 12
Quarterfinal Matchups — Thursday, Oct. 29
- No. 8 Kimball/White Lake at No. 1 Timber Lake
- No. 5 Bennett County at No. 4 Sully Buttes
- No. 7 Howard at No. 2 Freeman
- No. 6 Centerville at No. 3 Castlewood
State championship: Thursday, Nov. 12
Class 9B South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 9B produced some of the highest-scoring games of the opening round.
Top-seeded Wall overwhelmed Jones County 50-0, while No. 2 Dell Rapids St. Mary defeated Irene-Wakonda 60-8.
No. 10 Kadoka Area delivered the biggest offensive performance of the round, scoring 70 points in a 70-36 upset of No. 7 Oldham-Ramona-Rutland.
Kadoka Area now faces Dell Rapids St. Mary in the quarterfinals.
No. 3 Warner also advanced comfortably with a 52-16 victory over Northwestern, while No. 4 Avon shut out Iroquois-Lake Preston 53-0.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 9B PLAYOFF BRACKET
First-Round Results — Oct. 22
- No. 1 Wall 50, No. 16 Jones County 0
- No. 8 Herreid/Selby Area 56, No. 9 Deubrook Area 28
- No. 4 Avon 53, No. 13 Iroquois-Lake Preston 0
- No. 5 Hitchcock-Tulare 40, No. 12 Wolsey-Wessington 0
- No. 2 Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, No. 15 Irene-Wakonda 8
- No. 10 Kadoka Area 70, No. 7 Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 36
- No. 3 Warner 52, No. 14 Northwestern 16
- No. 6 Colman-Egan 26, No. 11 Gettysburg 6
Quarterfinal Matchups — Thursday, Oct. 29
- No. 8 Herreid/Selby Area at No. 1 Wall
- No. 5 Hitchcock-Tulare at No. 4 Avon
- No. 10 Kadoka Area at No. 2 Dell Rapids St. Mary
- No. 6 Colman-Egan at No. 3 Warner
State championship: Thursday, Nov. 12
South Dakota All-Nations Football Playoff Brackets
The All-Nations Conference postseason is also underway, with semifinal games scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, in two divisions.
All-Nations Class 9A
Lakota Tech advanced with a 52-18 victory over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa, while Mahpíya Lúta defeated Little Wound 64-14.
Quarterfinal Results — Oct. 23
- No. 4 Lakota Tech 52, No. 5 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa 18
- No. 3 Mahpíya Lúta 64, No. 6 Little Wound 14
Semifinals — Friday, Oct. 30
- No. 4 Lakota Tech at No. 1 Todd County
- No. 3 Mahpíya Lúta at No. 2 Winnebago
VIEW ALL-NATIONS CLASS 9A BRACKET
All-Nations Class 9B
The opening round produced two upsets, with No. 5 Walthill defeating No. 4 Marty 64-14 and No. 6 Tiospa Zina edging No. 3 Lower Brule 40-34.
Quarterfinal Results — Oct. 23
- No. 5 Walthill 64, No. 4 Marty 14
- No. 6 Tiospa Zina 40, No. 3 Lower Brule 34
Semifinals — Friday, Oct. 30
- No. 5 Walthill at No. 1 Dupree/Takini
- No. 6 Tiospa Zina at No. 2 White River
VIEW ALL-NATIONS CLASS 9B BRACKET
2026 South Dakota High School Football State Championship Schedule
The seven SDHSAA football state championships will be played Nov. 12-14 at the DakotaDome on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion.
Thursday, Nov. 12
- Class 9B state championship
- Class 9A state championship
- Class 9AA state championship
Friday, Nov. 13
- Class 11B state championship
- Class 11A state championship
- Class 11AA state championship
Saturday, Nov. 14
- Class 11AAA state championship
What's Next in the South Dakota High School Football Playoffs?
Thursday's quarterfinals will reduce each of the seven SDHSAA championship fields to four teams.
The surviving teams advance to the state semifinals Friday, Nov. 6, with the winners earning a trip to the DakotaDome.
The season concludes with seven state championship games Nov. 12-14 in Vermillion.
High School On SI will continue following the South Dakota high school football playoffs with updated brackets, final scores and championship matchups throughout the postseason.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.