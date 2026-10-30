South Dakota High School Football Playoff Brackets: Updated Scores, Quarterfinal Matchups and Championship Schedule

The field is shrinking, the stakes are rising and South Dakota high school football teams are moving closer to championship weekend.

The 2026 South Dakota High School Activities Association football playoffs continue Thursday, Oct. 29, with quarterfinal games across all seven classifications.

Classes 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B opened postseason play Oct. 22, producing several dominant performances and a handful of upsets. The three largest 11-player classifications — 11AAA, 11AA and 11A — begin their playoffs with Thursday's quarterfinals.

Among the teams still chasing undefeated seasons are Sioux Falls Jefferson in Class 11AAA, Pierre in Class 11AA, Elk Point-Jefferson and St. Thomas More in Class 11B, and Wall and Warner in Class 9B.

The biggest surprise of the opening round came in Class 9B, where No. 10 Kadoka Area knocked off No. 7 Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 70-36. Class 9AA also produced a notable upset when No. 12 Sioux Falls Lutheran eliminated No. 5 Waubay/Summit 34-16.

The winners of Thursday's quarterfinals advance to the state semifinals Nov. 6. The seven state championship games will be played Nov. 12-14 at the DakotaDome on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion.

Here are the updated brackets, completed playoff scores and quarterfinal matchups for every classification.

Class 11AAA South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket

Sioux Falls Jefferson enters the Class 11AAA playoffs as the No. 1 seed following a perfect 9-0 regular season.

The Cavaliers open against No. 8 Rapid City Central, while No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln faces crosstown rival Washington.

The most intriguing matchup could be the No. 4 versus No. 5 contest between Harrisburg and O'Gorman. Both teams enter at 5-4, with the winner advancing to face Jefferson or Rapid City Central.

Brandon Valley, seeded third, hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the remaining quarterfinal.

Quarterfinal Matchups — Thursday, Oct. 29

No. 8 Rapid City Central at No. 1 Sioux Falls Jefferson

No. 5 O'Gorman at No. 4 Harrisburg

No. 7 Sioux Falls Washington at No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln

No. 6 Sioux Falls Roosevelt at No. 3 Brandon Valley

State championship: Saturday, Nov. 14

Class 11AA South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket

Pierre enters the Class 11AA postseason as the top seed following an undefeated 8-0 regular season.

The Governors begin their championship pursuit against Mitchell, while No. 2 Yankton hosts Huron.

No. 3 Watertown faces Spearfish, and No. 4 Tea Area welcomes Sturgis Brown in a matchup between teams that finished the regular season 6-3.

The winner of the Pierre-Mitchell game will face the winner of Tea Area-Sturgis Brown in the semifinals.

Quarterfinal Matchups — Thursday, Oct. 29

No. 8 Mitchell at No. 1 Pierre

No. 5 Sturgis Brown at No. 4 Tea Area

No. 7 Huron at No. 2 Yankton

No. 6 Spearfish at No. 3 Watertown

State championship: Friday, Nov. 13

Class 11A South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket

Sioux Falls Christian earned the top seed in Class 11A and begins its postseason against Milbank.

West Central enters as the No. 2 seed and hosts Dakota Valley, while Lennox faces Madison.

The fourth quarterfinal features Canton against Dell Rapids, with the winner advancing to face Sioux Falls Christian or Milbank.

Quarterfinal Matchups — Thursday, Oct. 29

No. 8 Milbank at No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian

No. 5 Dell Rapids at No. 4 Canton

No. 7 Dakota Valley at No. 2 West Central

No. 6 Madison at No. 3 Lennox

State championship: Friday, Nov. 13

Class 11B South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket

Three undefeated teams remain in the Class 11B championship race.

Top-seeded Elk Point-Jefferson advanced with a convincing 35-0 victory over Parker in the opening round. No. 2 St. Thomas More defeated Mount Vernon/Plankinton 32-16, while No. 3 Clark/Willow Lake survived a 34-24 challenge from Mobridge-Pollock.

One of the opening round's most dramatic games saw No. 10 Sioux Valley upset No. 7 Rapid City Christian 41-37.

Sioux Valley now faces an even bigger challenge against St. Thomas More.

First-Round Results — Oct. 22

No. 1 Elk Point-Jefferson 35, No. 16 Parker 0

No. 8 McCook Central/Montrose 41, No. 9 Chamberlain 14

No. 4 Winner 20, No. 13 Groton Area 0

No. 5 Deuel 37, No. 12 Beresford 8

No. 2 St. Thomas More 32, No. 15 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 16

No. 10 Sioux Valley 41, No. 7 Rapid City Christian 37

No. 3 Clark/Willow Lake 34, No. 14 Mobridge-Pollock 24

No. 6 Wagner 12, No. 11 Hot Springs 7

Quarterfinal Matchups — Thursday, Oct. 29

No. 8 McCook Central/Montrose at No. 1 Elk Point-Jefferson

No. 5 Deuel at No. 4 Winner

No. 10 Sioux Valley at No. 2 St. Thomas More

No. 6 Wagner at No. 3 Clark/Willow Lake

State championship: Friday, Nov. 13

Class 9AA South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket

Parkston enters the Class 9AA quarterfinals as the top seed after overwhelming Hill City 50-0 in the opening round.

No. 2 Hamlin was equally impressive, defeating Stanley County 52-0.

The biggest surprise came from Sioux Falls Lutheran, which entered as the No. 12 seed and upset No. 5 Waubay/Summit 34-16.

The Eagles now travel to No. 4 Britton-Hecla with an opportunity to reach the state semifinals.

First-Round Results — Oct. 22

No. 1 Parkston 50, No. 16 Hill City 0

No. 8 Bon Homme 36, No. 9 Viborg-Hurley 6

No. 4 Britton-Hecla 34, No. 13 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 14

No. 12 Sioux Falls Lutheran 34, No. 5 Waubay/Summit 16

No. 2 Hamlin 52, No. 15 Stanley County 0

No. 7 Great Plains Lutheran 22, No. 10 Lead-Deadwood 7

No. 3 Platte-Geddes 34, No. 14 Hanson 20

No. 6 Garretson 13, No. 11 Baltic 0

Quarterfinal Matchups — Thursday, Oct. 29

No. 8 Bon Homme at No. 1 Parkston

No. 12 Sioux Falls Lutheran at No. 4 Britton-Hecla

No. 7 Great Plains Lutheran at No. 2 Hamlin

No. 6 Garretson at No. 3 Platte-Geddes

State championship: Thursday, Nov. 12

Class 9A South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket

Timber Lake enters the Class 9A quarterfinals as the No. 1 seed following a 48-0 victory over Elkton-Lake Benton.

No. 2 Freeman also delivered a shutout in the opening round, defeating Scotland/Menno 56-0.

Castlewood advanced with a 51-0 victory over Ipswich, while No. 4 Sully Buttes survived one of the closest games of the first round, defeating Corsica-Stickney 18-14.

The quarterfinals feature a potentially compelling matchup between Sully Buttes and Bennett County, which defeated Lyman 47-27.

First-Round Results — Oct. 22

No. 1 Timber Lake 48, No. 16 Elkton-Lake Benton 0

No. 8 Kimball/White Lake 32, No. 9 Faulkton Area 12

No. 4 Sully Buttes 18, No. 13 Corsica-Stickney 14

No. 5 Bennett County 47, No. 12 Lyman 27

No. 2 Freeman 56, No. 15 Scotland/Menno 0

No. 7 Howard 36, No. 10 Philip 0

No. 3 Castlewood 51, No. 14 Ipswich 0

No. 6 Centerville 36, No. 11 De Smet 12

Quarterfinal Matchups — Thursday, Oct. 29

No. 8 Kimball/White Lake at No. 1 Timber Lake

No. 5 Bennett County at No. 4 Sully Buttes

No. 7 Howard at No. 2 Freeman

No. 6 Centerville at No. 3 Castlewood

State championship: Thursday, Nov. 12

Class 9B South Dakota High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 9B produced some of the highest-scoring games of the opening round.

Top-seeded Wall overwhelmed Jones County 50-0, while No. 2 Dell Rapids St. Mary defeated Irene-Wakonda 60-8.

No. 10 Kadoka Area delivered the biggest offensive performance of the round, scoring 70 points in a 70-36 upset of No. 7 Oldham-Ramona-Rutland.

Kadoka Area now faces Dell Rapids St. Mary in the quarterfinals.

No. 3 Warner also advanced comfortably with a 52-16 victory over Northwestern, while No. 4 Avon shut out Iroquois-Lake Preston 53-0.

First-Round Results — Oct. 22

No. 1 Wall 50, No. 16 Jones County 0

No. 8 Herreid/Selby Area 56, No. 9 Deubrook Area 28

No. 4 Avon 53, No. 13 Iroquois-Lake Preston 0

No. 5 Hitchcock-Tulare 40, No. 12 Wolsey-Wessington 0

No. 2 Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, No. 15 Irene-Wakonda 8

No. 10 Kadoka Area 70, No. 7 Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 36

No. 3 Warner 52, No. 14 Northwestern 16

No. 6 Colman-Egan 26, No. 11 Gettysburg 6

Quarterfinal Matchups — Thursday, Oct. 29

No. 8 Herreid/Selby Area at No. 1 Wall

No. 5 Hitchcock-Tulare at No. 4 Avon

No. 10 Kadoka Area at No. 2 Dell Rapids St. Mary

No. 6 Colman-Egan at No. 3 Warner

State championship: Thursday, Nov. 12

South Dakota All-Nations Football Playoff Brackets

The All-Nations Conference postseason is also underway, with semifinal games scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, in two divisions.

All-Nations Class 9A

Lakota Tech advanced with a 52-18 victory over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa, while Mahpíya Lúta defeated Little Wound 64-14.

Quarterfinal Results — Oct. 23

No. 4 Lakota Tech 52, No. 5 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa 18

No. 3 Mahpíya Lúta 64, No. 6 Little Wound 14

Semifinals — Friday, Oct. 30

No. 4 Lakota Tech at No. 1 Todd County

No. 3 Mahpíya Lúta at No. 2 Winnebago

All-Nations Class 9B

The opening round produced two upsets, with No. 5 Walthill defeating No. 4 Marty 64-14 and No. 6 Tiospa Zina edging No. 3 Lower Brule 40-34.

Quarterfinal Results — Oct. 23

No. 5 Walthill 64, No. 4 Marty 14

No. 6 Tiospa Zina 40, No. 3 Lower Brule 34

Semifinals — Friday, Oct. 30

No. 5 Walthill at No. 1 Dupree/Takini

No. 6 Tiospa Zina at No. 2 White River

2026 South Dakota High School Football State Championship Schedule

The seven SDHSAA football state championships will be played Nov. 12-14 at the DakotaDome on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Class 9B state championship

Class 9A state championship

Class 9AA state championship

Friday, Nov. 13

Class 11B state championship

Class 11A state championship

Class 11AA state championship

Saturday, Nov. 14

Class 11AAA state championship

What's Next in the South Dakota High School Football Playoffs?

Thursday's quarterfinals will reduce each of the seven SDHSAA championship fields to four teams.

The surviving teams advance to the state semifinals Friday, Nov. 6, with the winners earning a trip to the DakotaDome.

The season concludes with seven state championship games Nov. 12-14 in Vermillion.

High School On SI will continue following the South Dakota high school football playoffs with updated brackets, final scores and championship matchups throughout the postseason.