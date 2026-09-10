Dolly Parton's High School Found Its Own Way to Say Goodbye

Some alums are famous; Dolly Parton is FAMOUS in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Sevier County High School doesn't merely get to claim one of the most recognizable entertainers in American history as a graduate. The school sits on Dolly Parton Parkway, which feels like the sort of advantage that should permanently end all arguments at alum reunions.

Now the Smoky Bears will carry her name somewhere else: onto the football field.

Sevier County announced Wednesday that its football players will wear a commemorative helmet sticker honoring Parton for the remainder of the 2026 season. The East Tennessee native and 1964 Sevier County graduate died Aug. 25 at age 80.

The guitar-pick-shaped decal includes Parton's signature, a butterfly and a guitar, three images that manage to explain quite a bit about Dolly Parton without requiring many words. It will appear on the back of the Smoky Bears' helmets as they continue their season.

Sevier County High School will honor Dolly Parton with helmet stickers for the remainder of the 2026 season.



Parton graduated from Sevier County in 1964. pic.twitter.com/9i7YiCu5ip — John Sartori (@JohnSartoriTV) September 9, 2026

For Sevier County, though, the connection is especially personal.

Long before Nashville, Dollywood, “Jolene” and an entertainment career that made her recognizable almost everywhere, Parton was a student walking the halls at Sevier County. She graduated in 1964 and left for Nashville the following day, but becoming one of the world's biggest stars never seemed to convince her that becoming a former East Tennessean was part of the deal.

The relationship worked both ways.

When Sevier County won the Class 5A football state championship in 2024, completing a 15-0 season with a 27-20 victory over Page, Parton sent the Smoky Bears a congratulatory video. It was the program's first state championship since 1999. Earlier this year, she did it again after Sevier County's girls basketball team won its first state title since 2002.

That's what makes the helmet sticker feel less like a ceremonial nod toward a celebrity and more like the continuation of a relationship.

Sevier County is 2-0 after opening the season with matching 35-7 victories over Farragut and Jefferson County. The Smoky Bears host Daniel Boone on Friday as they continue their pursuit of another championship run.

Tennessee's football team has already added its own orange butterfly decal honoring Parton to its helmets this season. Now, less than an hour away in Sevierville, the players representing the high school she once attended will have their own version.

It's a small sticker on the back of a football helmet, but that's probably appropriate. Parton's connection to Sevier County was never really about reminding people that she became famous — everybody knew that.

It was about reminding them that she never forgot where she was from.