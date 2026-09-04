Brentwood Academy vs. St. Joseph's Prep Live Stream: How to Watch MaxPreps Game of the Week

One of Friday night's top high school football games takes place in Tennessee when Brentwood Academy hosts St. Joseph's Prep in the MaxPreps Game of the Week.

The matchup brings together two of the country's most accomplished programs, with the schools combining for 23 state championships.

St. Joseph's Prep will be making its 2026 season debut, while Brentwood Academy enters 1-1 after rolling past rival Brentwood, 49-14, last week.

The game will also feature one of the nation's most prominent young receivers in St. Joseph's Prep junior Jett Harrison, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr.

How to Watch Brentwood Academy vs. St. Joseph's Prep

What: St. Joseph's Prep Hawks at Brentwood Academy Eagles

When: Friday, Sept. 4

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Carlton Flatt Field, Brentwood, Tennessee

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Brentwood Academy vs. St. Joseph's Prep on the NFHS Network

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St. Joseph's Prep Opens Season With Major Road Test

St. Joseph's Prep won't ease into the 2026 season.

The Philadelphia power opens with a road trip to Tennessee and a matchup against another program accustomed to competing for championships.

The Hawks are led by Harrison, a five-star junior wide receiver who caught 50 passes and scored 20 touchdowns last season.

His combination of production, recruiting profile and famous football bloodlines makes him one of the most recognizable players in Friday night's national high school football slate.

St. Joseph's Prep has built a reputation as one of Pennsylvania's premier programs and enters another season with championship expectations.

Friday's game provides an immediate measuring stick against a Brentwood Academy team that already has two games behind it.

Brentwood Academy Looks to Build on Rivalry Win

Brentwood Academy enters Friday with momentum after an emphatic 49-14 victory over rival Brentwood.

Quarterback Crews Jenkins led the way with a four-touchdown performance as the Eagles bounced back from an early-season loss and evened their record at 1-1.

Now the challenge becomes considerably greater.

St. Joseph's Prep brings elite talent and one of the most successful championship histories in Pennsylvania to Carlton Flatt Field.

For Brentwood Academy, the matchup is an opportunity to add a major interstate victory and continue building momentum after last week's breakout offensive performance.

For St. Joseph's Prep, it is a chance to begin the season with an immediate statement on the road.

The combination of two championship-rich programs, a five-star playmaker and MaxPreps Game of the Week billing makes Brentwood Academy-St. Joseph's Prep one of the most compelling games available to stream Friday night.

High School On SI will provide high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances from across the country.