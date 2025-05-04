Jared Curtis set to commit Monday, how much does finances matter?
The recruiting world is about to ramp up as high school football players in the 2026 class begin to make decisions more frequently. One of the nation's best recruits is set to commit to a program on Monday, with two schools in a very tight race.
Jared Curtis is a 2026 QB from Nashville Christian High School in Tennessee. Curtis is a five-star recruit who ranks as high as the 2nd-best prospect according to 247Sports composite. Curtis finished his junior season with 2,830 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, and only three interceptions.
Curtis will pick between the Georgia Bulldogs, whom he was originally committed to, and the Oregon Ducks, who will not go away without a fight. Both schools have a lot going for them, including financial incentives, but how much do financial considerations factor into the decision?
All details appear to have been ironed out as the family and representatives of Curtis are not expected to meet with either school again, prior to the announcement which is expected to be made on Curtis' social media accounts.
If NIL is the primary factor for Curtis, neither school would've landed the five-star, as it was confirmed by Curtis's agent in a recent interview with DawgNation that neither school was the top bidder in this race.
“It’s pretty simple,” Webb said to DawgNation. “If Jared was chasing the best compensation package, this may have been over a long time ago. These schools may not have even been in the finals. His interest in Georgia and Oregon, and really the difficulty in this decision, has been motivated by the relationships he’s developed during the recruiting process and the unique opportunities both programs provide. We won’t even know what this complete financial framework looks like until after he commits to a university," said the agent.
According to more information provided in the interview, 15% of the overall decision is based on NIL. Other than that, the talented QB will be committing to a school for other valuable reasons.
“NIL is a part of it, that’s the reality and the opportunity of the landscape right now, but for Jared, it has been a relatively small factor,” said QB Reps marketing director Doug Young in the DawgNation story. “He knows that getting it done on the field and in the classroom is what’s most important and what will set him up for long-term success. We are proud of Jared for thinking holistically about this decision. It’s a mature approach, and it has been very refreshing to watch it unfold."
Curtis was recruited by many of the best schools in the nation, as he was a prized target. However, two schools will have the opportunity to make a difference with their class come Monday, as Curtis will commit to a program. This will be his second commitment in his recruiting process, as he will either be heading to the SEC or the Big Ten, which could impact many more programs than just Oregon and Georgia.
