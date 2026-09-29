Memphis University School, Christian Brothers Opt Out of TSSAA Football Playoffs for 2027-28

Two of Memphis' oldest high school football programs are taking a different path for the next TSSAA classification cycle.

Memphis University School and Christian Brothers High School will opt out of their assigned TSSAA Division II-AAA football schedules for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, making both programs ineligible for the state playoffs during that span.

Instead, the longtime rivals plan to construct independent 10-game regular-season schedules followed by season-ending bowl games.

The move comes as the TSSAA prepares for a significant change to the structure of Division II football beginning in 2027.

Earlier this year, the TSSAA Board of Control eliminated the success formula previously used in Division II football classification and established a minimum of 12 teams for Class AAA. The remaining Division II football programs will be divided between Classes A and AA based on enrollment.

Under the classification list released by the TSSAA, both MUS and Christian Brothers were placed in Division II-AAA for 2027-28.

Now both have chosen to give up playoff eligibility and build their own football schedules instead.

MUS Cites School Mission and Player Development

MUS announced Monday that it had notified the TSSAA of its decision to opt out of the assigned Division II-AAA schedule.

The school emphasized its academic mission, the development of players already in its program and its desire to schedule schools with similar philosophies.

“We hold true that relational coaching is far more impactful and meaningful than transactional, and we strongly believe in the development of our student-athletes over their replacement,” MUS Headmaster Pete Sanders said in the school's announcement.

MUS said the decision applies only to football and does not affect the 2026 season.

Christian Brothers announced a similar decision.

“Christian Brothers measures success by the men our students become, not by the games they win but by the integrity with which they play them,” CBHS President David Poos said.

Both schools intend to play 10-game regular-season schedules in 2027 and 2028 before concluding their seasons with bowl games.

TSSAA Changes Division II-AAA Format

The decisions come during a significant restructuring of Tennessee's private-school football classifications.

In March, the TSSAA Board of Control voted 10-2 to eliminate the Division II football success formula and require at least 12 teams in Class AAA.

Under the new structure, Class AAA consists of schools that declared for the classification along with the largest remaining Division II football programs needed to reach 12 teams.

Christian Brothers, with a classification enrollment of 1,478, is the largest Division II football school in the TSSAA's published 2027-29 classification. MUS is listed at 752.

Both were placed in Class AAA.

The TSSAA's classification process remained active when the schools announced their decisions, with an Oct. 2 deadline for additional classification decisions.

Baylor, McCallie Have Dominated Recent Division II-AAA Championships

The competitive landscape at the top of Division II-AAA has changed dramatically in recent years.

Chattanooga powers Baylor and McCallie have combined to win every Division II-AAA state championship since 2019.

McCallie began that run with championships in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Baylor won in 2022 before McCallie captured the next two titles. Baylor then defeated McCallie 56-35 in the 2025 championship game.

The two programs have also met in the state championship game in each of the past three seasons.

Both Baylor and McCallie operate boarding programs in addition to enrolling day students, a structural difference from MUS and Christian Brothers.

That distinction is part of the broader competitive landscape surrounding Tennessee private-school football, although neither MUS nor Christian Brothers directly identified Baylor, McCallie or boarding-school enrollment as the reason for its decision in the statements announcing the move.

The TSSAA's previous success-formula data also illustrates differences among the programs.

In the report used for the 2025-26 classification cycle, Baylor had a plus-171 scoring margin in region games during the measured period, while MUS was plus-66 and Christian Brothers minus-40. Baylor and McCallie each recorded five postseason victories during that period, compared with one apiece for MUS and Christian Brothers.

That success formula has since been eliminated for the upcoming classification cycle.

MUS-Christian Brothers Rivalry Will Continue

Opting out of the TSSAA football playoffs won't end the longstanding rivalry between MUS and Christian Brothers.

The schools plan to continue playing annually as part of their independent schedules.

The Memphis all-boys schools have been playing each other since 1894, making their series one of Tennessee's oldest high school football rivalries.

Now the programs will enter another era together.

Beginning in 2027, MUS and Christian Brothers will no longer play for a TSSAA football championship. Instead, they'll build independent schedules, preserve their rivalry and finish their seasons with bowl games while charting a different course for their football programs.