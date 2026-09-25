Baylor vs. Montgomery Bell Academy Live Updates: Tennessee High School Football

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two of Tennessee’s remaining unbeaten teams collide Friday night when No. 1 Baylor hosts Montgomery Bell Academy in a TSSAA Division II-AAA showdown featuring plenty of firepower on both sides.

Both teams enter at 5-0, but Baylor is the favorite to win at home where they are 3-0 this season, including last week's 42-0 shellacking of Christ Presbyterian Academy. The Red Raiders have won 17 consecutive games since losing to crosstown rival McCallie, 27-21, in the 2024 state championship game.

Montgomery Bell Academy has matched Baylor's record so far, but the Big Red have done it by winning a couple of close scraps along the way against Franklin Road Academy (40-36) and Christian Brothers (22-21). That experience in tight games could help them late tonight if this game is close heading into the later stages.

Preview

Who: Montgomery Bell Academy [Nashville, Tenn.] at Baylor [Chattanooga, Tenn.]

When: 7:30 p.m. ET local

Where: E.B. "Red" Etter Field at Heywood Stadium

Senior quarterback Keegan Croucher and senior running back David Gabriel-Georges remain central figures for a Baylor offense that averages more than 40 points per game. Gabriel-Georges is averaging 187.5 rushing yards per contest, while Baylor's roster also features freshman quarterback Marshall Manning, the son of Peyton Manning.

The young quarterback played two snaps against Brentwood Academy in the season opener, completing a 6-yard pass for a first down before Croucher returned to the game. Manning hasn't played since while reportedly nursing a foot injury, and his status for tonight's game is unclear.

MBA has also been potent on offense, scoring more than 37 points per game while holding opponents to under 17 on average. Junior Bennett Conyers is the highest-rated prospect listed on recruiting sites as a three-star tight end on a team that will have to rely on its collective talent to overcome the big name-stars on the Baylor side.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Baylor School's Heywood Stadium in Chattanooga.

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