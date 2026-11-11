Tennessee High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The Tennessee high school football playoffs are moving into the second round, with championship contenders across nine classifications preparing for another critical weekend on the road to Chattanooga.

Following the opening round of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association playoffs Nov. 6, the postseason continues Friday, Nov. 13, with 60 games across Division I and Division II.

The upcoming round features several marquee matchups, including Oakland at Maryville in Class 6A, Nolensville at Kirkwood in Class 5A, Macon County at Alcoa in Class 4A and Sweetwater at Forrest in Class 3A.

In Division II, undefeated Baylor begins its postseason against Christ Presbyterian Academy, while defending championship contenders Nashville Christian, University School of Jackson and Brentwood Academy continue their title pursuits.

The opening round produced several notable results.

In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett survived Oak Ridge 21-20, Science Hill edged Hardin Valley Academy 27-24 and Green Hill defeated Blackman 21-14.

Class 4A featured Gibbs' 49-33 victory over Elizabethton, while Red Bank survived Livingston Academy 15-7.

In Class 1A, Cornersville edged McEwen 21-20, South Fulton defeated Oakhaven 27-26 and Jo Byrns survived Sale Creek 34-32.

The playoff field will continue narrowing through November before nine state champions are crowned at the BlueCross Bowl championships Dec. 3-5 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Tennessee high school football playoff brackets, including first-round scores, Nov. 13 second-round matchups and links to all nine TSSAA tournaments.

Class 6A Tennessee High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features one of the most anticipated second-round matchups in Tennessee, with Oakland traveling to Maryville.

Maryville advanced with a 38-22 victory over Jefferson County, while Oakland defeated Lebanon 36-14.

Riverdale continued its impressive season with a 41-7 victory over Cookeville and will face Science Hill, which survived Hardin Valley Academy 27-24.

Undefeated Antioch advanced with a 28-10 victory over Franklin and will host Houston, which defeated Germantown 41-12.

Ravenwood rolled past Cane Ridge 49-0 and will face Whitehaven, which defeated Bartlett 28-13.

Class 6A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Smyrna at Dobyns-Bennett

Oakland at Maryville

Science Hill at Riverdale

Cleveland at Green Hill

Houston at Antioch

Whitehaven at Ravenwood

Clarksville at Collierville

Brentwood at Southwind

Notable Class 6A First-Round Scores

Maryville 38, Jefferson County 22

Oakland 36, Lebanon 14

Riverdale 41, Cookeville 7

Dobyns-Bennett 21, Oak Ridge 20

Science Hill 27, Hardin Valley Academy 24

Green Hill 21, Blackman 14

Cleveland 49, West Ridge 26

Ravenwood 49, Cane Ridge 0

Antioch 28, Franklin 10

Southwind 48, Cordova 6

Class 5A Tennessee High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features several championship contenders, including Powell, Sevier County, Columbia, Page, Beech, Kirkwood and Nolensville.

One of the most intriguing second-round games features Nolensville traveling to Kirkwood in a matchup between teams entering with 10-1 records.

Powell hosts Lincoln County, while defending champion Sevier County faces Walker Valley.

Columbia will meet Knoxville Central in another matchup between 10-1 teams.

Beech hosts Memphis Central, while Munford welcomes Station Camp.

Class 5A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Walker Valley at Sevier County

Lincoln County at Powell

Knoxville Halls at Rhea County

Knoxville Central at Columbia

Henry County at Page

Memphis Central at Beech

Nolensville at Kirkwood

Station Camp at Munford

Class 4A Tennessee High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features several undefeated championship contenders, including Greeneville, Alcoa, White County and Lexington.

Alcoa continued its impressive season with an opening-round victory and will face Macon County, which enters the second round 10-1.

Greeneville hosts Upperman after advancing through the first round.

White County welcomes Gibbs, which defeated Elizabethton 49-33 in one of the opening round's most notable results.

Red Bank survived Livingston Academy 15-7 and will face Anderson County.

In Middle Tennessee, Pearl-Cohn meets Lakeland Prep, while Lexington hosts Spring Hill.

Class 4A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Upperman at Greeneville

Macon County at Alcoa

Anderson County at Red Bank

Gibbs at White County

Crockett County at Marshall County

Lakeland Prep at Pearl-Cohn

Spring Hill at Lexington

Springfield at Haywood

Notable Class 4A First-Round Scores

Gibbs 49, Elizabethton 33

Red Bank 15, Livingston Academy 7

Marshall County 41, White House 6

Crockett County 42, Kirby 6

Class 3A Tennessee High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features undefeated Meigs County, Forrest, Fairview and Westview among its leading contenders.

Meigs County enters the second round 11-0 and will host Giles County.

Forrest, which completed a perfect regular season, faces Sweetwater in one of the classification's most compelling matchups.

Sweetwater enters 10-1, making this a meeting between two teams with a combined 20 victories.

Fairview also remains unbeaten and will face Covington, while Westview hosts Cheatham County.

Unicoi County meets Sequatchie County, and Chattanooga Tyner faces Kingston.

Class 3A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Sequatchie County at Unicoi County

Giles County at Meigs County

Kingston at Chattanooga Tyner

Sweetwater at Forrest

Dyersburg at Whites Creek

Covington at Fairview

Cheatham County at Westview

Bolivar at Stewart County

Class 2A Tennessee High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features undefeated Marion County and Huntingdon, along with several other strong championship contenders.

Marion County opened the playoffs with a 42-0 victory over Trousdale County and will face Oneida, which defeated Cumberland Gap 34-8.

Huntingdon rolled past Memphis Business Academy 63-7 and will meet Riverside, which survived Hickman County 43-41.

East Nashville delivered one of the opening round's most dominant performances, defeating Mt. Pleasant 68-0.

The Eagles will face Fairley, which eliminated Union City 40-7.

Gordonsville advanced with a 28-13 victory over Grundy County and will host Eagleton.

Class 2A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Bledsoe County at Happy Valley

Cannon County at Tellico Plains

Oneida at Marion County

Eagleton at Gordonsville

Milan at Adamsville

Fairley at East Nashville

Riverside at Huntingdon

Summertown at MASE

Notable Class 2A First-Round Scores

East Nashville 68, Mt. Pleasant 0

Huntingdon 63, Memphis Business Academy 7

Marion County 42, Trousdale County 0

Riverside 43, Hickman County 41

Milan 13, Mitchell 12

Fairley 40, Union City 7

Gordonsville 28, Grundy County 13

Happy Valley 35, Polk County 0

Class 1A Tennessee High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A produced some of the opening round's closest finishes, with three games decided by two points or fewer.

Cornersville defeated McEwen 21-20 to remain undefeated.

South Fulton survived Oakhaven 27-26, while Jo Byrns edged Sale Creek 34-32.

Those results set up several intriguing second-round matchups.

Cornersville will host South Fulton in a meeting between teams with a combined 21 victories.

Coalfield faces Jo Byrns, while South Pittsburg welcomes Jellico.

Cosby advanced with a 48-8 victory over Midway and will host Whitwell, which defeated Innovation Academy 64-0.

McKenzie continued its championship pursuit with a 62-7 victory over Huntland and will face Dresden.

Class 1A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Whitwell at Cosby

Jo Byrns at Coalfield

Jellico at South Pittsburg

Greenback at Clay County

South Fulton at Cornersville

Dresden at McKenzie

Wayne County at Humboldt

Greenfield at Eagleville

Class 1A First-Round Scores

Cosby 48, Midway 8

Whitwell 64, Innovation Academy 0

Coalfield 41, Hampton 0

Jo Byrns 34, Sale Creek 32

South Pittsburg advanced by forfeit over Red Boiling Springs

Jellico 28, Rockwood 21

Clay County 44, Copper Basin 14

Greenback 46, Cloudland 6

Cornersville 21, McEwen 20

South Fulton 27, Oakhaven 26

McKenzie 62, Huntland 7

Dresden 42, Memphis Westwood 12

Humboldt 48, KIPP Memphis 0

Wayne County 27, Fayetteville 21

Greenfield 49, Memphis Middle College 14

Eagleville 45, Perry County 22

Division II Class AAA Tennessee High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division II-AAA features undefeated Baylor, along with Briarcrest, Brentwood Academy, Montgomery Bell Academy, Ensworth, Lipscomb Academy, McCallie and Christ Presbyterian Academy.

Baylor earned a first-round bye after completing a perfect regular season and will open its postseason against CPA.

Briarcrest also received a first-round bye and will face Montgomery Bell Academy.

Ensworth hosts Lipscomb Academy, while Brentwood Academy meets McCallie.

The four winners will advance to the Division II-AAA semifinals Nov. 20.

Division II-AAA Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Christ Presbyterian Academy at Baylor

Montgomery Bell Academy at Briarcrest

Lipscomb Academy at Ensworth

McCallie at Brentwood Academy

Division II Class AA Tennessee High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division II-AA features several strong contenders, including Lausanne Collegiate, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Battle Ground Academy and Franklin Road Academy.

Lausanne will face Lakeway Christian after receiving a first-round bye.

Christian Academy of Knoxville advanced with a 37-7 victory over Pope John Paul II and will face Evangelical Christian.

Battle Ground Academy defeated Knoxville Webb 49-14 and will host Silverdale Academy.

Franklin Road Academy faces Grace Christian Academy in the final quarterfinal matchup.

Division II-AA Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Lakeway Christian at Lausanne Collegiate

Evangelical Christian at Christian Academy of Knoxville

Silverdale Academy at Battle Ground Academy

Grace Christian Academy at Franklin Road Academy

Notable Division II-AA First-Round Scores

Christian Academy of Knoxville 37, Pope John Paul II 7

Battle Ground Academy 49, Knoxville Webb 14

Division II Class A Tennessee High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division II-A features Nashville Christian, Middle Tennessee Christian, University School of Jackson, Concord Christian and Friendship Christian among the remaining contenders.

Nashville Christian received a first-round bye and will host Trinity Christian Academy, which defeated Providence Academy 48-14.

Middle Tennessee Christian will face Jackson Christian, which advanced with a 35-12 victory over Ezell-Harding.

University School of Jackson begins its postseason against Providence Christian Academy, which defeated Donelson Christian Academy 35-14.

Concord Christian advanced with a 49-21 victory over Fayette Academy and will face Friendship Christian, which defeated Franklin Christian Academy 42-0.

Division II-A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Trinity Christian Academy at Nashville Christian

Jackson Christian at Middle Tennessee Christian

Providence Christian Academy at University School of Jackson

Friendship Christian at Concord Christian — Farragut High School

Division II-A First-Round Scores

Trinity Christian Academy 48, Providence Academy 14

Jackson Christian 35, Ezell-Harding 12

Providence Christian Academy 35, Donelson Christian Academy 14

Concord Christian 49, Fayette Academy 21

Friendship Christian 42, Franklin Christian Academy 0

Tennessee SEEC Football Playoff Bracket

The Southeastern Extreme Conference championship has already been decided.

South Haven Christian defeated the Freedom Cowboys 40-34 on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Springfield, Tennessee, ending Freedom's run of four consecutive conference championships.

South Haven advanced to the title game by defeating Lancaster Christian Academy 54-22 in the opening round and Christian Community 62-32 in the semifinals.

Freedom reached the championship with a 58-43 semifinal victory over Tennessee Heat.

SEEC Championship Result

South Haven Christian 40, Freedom Cowboys 34

SEEC Semifinal Scores

South Haven Christian 62, Christian Community 32

Freedom Cowboys 58, Tennessee Heat 43

South Haven Christian finished its championship season 10-1.

When Are the 2026 Tennessee High School Football State Championships?

The TSSAA BlueCross Bowl state championships will be played Dec. 3-5 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

Nine championship games are scheduled over three days, with Division II championships taking place Thursday and Division I championships Friday and Saturday.

Thursday, Dec. 3 — Division II Championships

11 a.m. ET — Division II-AA

3 p.m. ET — Division II-A

7 p.m. ET — Division II-AAA

Friday, Dec. 4 — Division I Championships

11 a.m. ET — Class 3A

3 p.m. ET — Class 1A

7 p.m. ET — Class 5A

Saturday, Dec. 5 — Division I Championships

11 a.m. ET — Class 4A

3 p.m. ET — Class 2A

7 p.m. ET — Class 6A

All championship games will be played at Finley Stadium.

What's Next in the Tennessee High School Football Playoffs?

The postseason continues Friday, Nov. 13, with second-round games in Division I and quarterfinal games in Division II.

Division I teams will advance to the quarterfinals Nov. 20, followed by the state semifinals Nov. 27.

Division II teams will play their semifinals Nov. 20, determining the championship matchups for Dec. 3.

The nine TSSAA state champions will be crowned Dec. 3-5 in Chattanooga.

High School On SI will continue updating the Tennessee high school football playoff brackets with final scores, quarterfinal matchups and championship information throughout November and December.