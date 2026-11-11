Tennessee High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14
The Tennessee high school football playoffs are moving into the second round, with championship contenders across nine classifications preparing for another critical weekend on the road to Chattanooga.
Following the opening round of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association playoffs Nov. 6, the postseason continues Friday, Nov. 13, with 60 games across Division I and Division II.
The upcoming round features several marquee matchups, including Oakland at Maryville in Class 6A, Nolensville at Kirkwood in Class 5A, Macon County at Alcoa in Class 4A and Sweetwater at Forrest in Class 3A.
In Division II, undefeated Baylor begins its postseason against Christ Presbyterian Academy, while defending championship contenders Nashville Christian, University School of Jackson and Brentwood Academy continue their title pursuits.
The opening round produced several notable results.
In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett survived Oak Ridge 21-20, Science Hill edged Hardin Valley Academy 27-24 and Green Hill defeated Blackman 21-14.
Class 4A featured Gibbs' 49-33 victory over Elizabethton, while Red Bank survived Livingston Academy 15-7.
In Class 1A, Cornersville edged McEwen 21-20, South Fulton defeated Oakhaven 27-26 and Jo Byrns survived Sale Creek 34-32.
The playoff field will continue narrowing through November before nine state champions are crowned at the BlueCross Bowl championships Dec. 3-5 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.
Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Tennessee high school football playoff brackets, including first-round scores, Nov. 13 second-round matchups and links to all nine TSSAA tournaments.
Class 6A Tennessee High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 6A features one of the most anticipated second-round matchups in Tennessee, with Oakland traveling to Maryville.
Maryville advanced with a 38-22 victory over Jefferson County, while Oakland defeated Lebanon 36-14.
Riverdale continued its impressive season with a 41-7 victory over Cookeville and will face Science Hill, which survived Hardin Valley Academy 27-24.
Undefeated Antioch advanced with a 28-10 victory over Franklin and will host Houston, which defeated Germantown 41-12.
Ravenwood rolled past Cane Ridge 49-0 and will face Whitehaven, which defeated Bartlett 28-13.
Class 6A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- Smyrna at Dobyns-Bennett
- Oakland at Maryville
- Science Hill at Riverdale
- Cleveland at Green Hill
- Houston at Antioch
- Whitehaven at Ravenwood
- Clarksville at Collierville
- Brentwood at Southwind
Notable Class 6A First-Round Scores
- Maryville 38, Jefferson County 22
- Oakland 36, Lebanon 14
- Riverdale 41, Cookeville 7
- Dobyns-Bennett 21, Oak Ridge 20
- Science Hill 27, Hardin Valley Academy 24
- Green Hill 21, Blackman 14
- Cleveland 49, West Ridge 26
- Ravenwood 49, Cane Ridge 0
- Antioch 28, Franklin 10
- Southwind 48, Cordova 6
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 5A Tennessee High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 5A features several championship contenders, including Powell, Sevier County, Columbia, Page, Beech, Kirkwood and Nolensville.
One of the most intriguing second-round games features Nolensville traveling to Kirkwood in a matchup between teams entering with 10-1 records.
Powell hosts Lincoln County, while defending champion Sevier County faces Walker Valley.
Columbia will meet Knoxville Central in another matchup between 10-1 teams.
Beech hosts Memphis Central, while Munford welcomes Station Camp.
Class 5A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- Walker Valley at Sevier County
- Lincoln County at Powell
- Knoxville Halls at Rhea County
- Knoxville Central at Columbia
- Henry County at Page
- Memphis Central at Beech
- Nolensville at Kirkwood
- Station Camp at Munford
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 4A Tennessee High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 4A features several undefeated championship contenders, including Greeneville, Alcoa, White County and Lexington.
Alcoa continued its impressive season with an opening-round victory and will face Macon County, which enters the second round 10-1.
Greeneville hosts Upperman after advancing through the first round.
White County welcomes Gibbs, which defeated Elizabethton 49-33 in one of the opening round's most notable results.
Red Bank survived Livingston Academy 15-7 and will face Anderson County.
In Middle Tennessee, Pearl-Cohn meets Lakeland Prep, while Lexington hosts Spring Hill.
Class 4A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- Upperman at Greeneville
- Macon County at Alcoa
- Anderson County at Red Bank
- Gibbs at White County
- Crockett County at Marshall County
- Lakeland Prep at Pearl-Cohn
- Spring Hill at Lexington
- Springfield at Haywood
Notable Class 4A First-Round Scores
- Gibbs 49, Elizabethton 33
- Red Bank 15, Livingston Academy 7
- Marshall County 41, White House 6
- Crockett County 42, Kirby 6
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 3A Tennessee High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 3A features undefeated Meigs County, Forrest, Fairview and Westview among its leading contenders.
Meigs County enters the second round 11-0 and will host Giles County.
Forrest, which completed a perfect regular season, faces Sweetwater in one of the classification's most compelling matchups.
Sweetwater enters 10-1, making this a meeting between two teams with a combined 20 victories.
Fairview also remains unbeaten and will face Covington, while Westview hosts Cheatham County.
Unicoi County meets Sequatchie County, and Chattanooga Tyner faces Kingston.
Class 3A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- Sequatchie County at Unicoi County
- Giles County at Meigs County
- Kingston at Chattanooga Tyner
- Sweetwater at Forrest
- Dyersburg at Whites Creek
- Covington at Fairview
- Cheatham County at Westview
- Bolivar at Stewart County
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 2A Tennessee High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 2A features undefeated Marion County and Huntingdon, along with several other strong championship contenders.
Marion County opened the playoffs with a 42-0 victory over Trousdale County and will face Oneida, which defeated Cumberland Gap 34-8.
Huntingdon rolled past Memphis Business Academy 63-7 and will meet Riverside, which survived Hickman County 43-41.
East Nashville delivered one of the opening round's most dominant performances, defeating Mt. Pleasant 68-0.
The Eagles will face Fairley, which eliminated Union City 40-7.
Gordonsville advanced with a 28-13 victory over Grundy County and will host Eagleton.
Class 2A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- Bledsoe County at Happy Valley
- Cannon County at Tellico Plains
- Oneida at Marion County
- Eagleton at Gordonsville
- Milan at Adamsville
- Fairley at East Nashville
- Riverside at Huntingdon
- Summertown at MASE
Notable Class 2A First-Round Scores
- East Nashville 68, Mt. Pleasant 0
- Huntingdon 63, Memphis Business Academy 7
- Marion County 42, Trousdale County 0
- Riverside 43, Hickman County 41
- Milan 13, Mitchell 12
- Fairley 40, Union City 7
- Gordonsville 28, Grundy County 13
- Happy Valley 35, Polk County 0
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 1A Tennessee High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 1A produced some of the opening round's closest finishes, with three games decided by two points or fewer.
Cornersville defeated McEwen 21-20 to remain undefeated.
South Fulton survived Oakhaven 27-26, while Jo Byrns edged Sale Creek 34-32.
Those results set up several intriguing second-round matchups.
Cornersville will host South Fulton in a meeting between teams with a combined 21 victories.
Coalfield faces Jo Byrns, while South Pittsburg welcomes Jellico.
Cosby advanced with a 48-8 victory over Midway and will host Whitwell, which defeated Innovation Academy 64-0.
McKenzie continued its championship pursuit with a 62-7 victory over Huntland and will face Dresden.
Class 1A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- Whitwell at Cosby
- Jo Byrns at Coalfield
- Jellico at South Pittsburg
- Greenback at Clay County
- South Fulton at Cornersville
- Dresden at McKenzie
- Wayne County at Humboldt
- Greenfield at Eagleville
Class 1A First-Round Scores
- Cosby 48, Midway 8
- Whitwell 64, Innovation Academy 0
- Coalfield 41, Hampton 0
- Jo Byrns 34, Sale Creek 32
- South Pittsburg advanced by forfeit over Red Boiling Springs
- Jellico 28, Rockwood 21
- Clay County 44, Copper Basin 14
- Greenback 46, Cloudland 6
- Cornersville 21, McEwen 20
- South Fulton 27, Oakhaven 26
- McKenzie 62, Huntland 7
- Dresden 42, Memphis Westwood 12
- Humboldt 48, KIPP Memphis 0
- Wayne County 27, Fayetteville 21
- Greenfield 49, Memphis Middle College 14
- Eagleville 45, Perry County 22
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Division II Class AAA Tennessee High School Football Playoff Bracket
Division II-AAA features undefeated Baylor, along with Briarcrest, Brentwood Academy, Montgomery Bell Academy, Ensworth, Lipscomb Academy, McCallie and Christ Presbyterian Academy.
Baylor earned a first-round bye after completing a perfect regular season and will open its postseason against CPA.
Briarcrest also received a first-round bye and will face Montgomery Bell Academy.
Ensworth hosts Lipscomb Academy, while Brentwood Academy meets McCallie.
The four winners will advance to the Division II-AAA semifinals Nov. 20.
Division II-AAA Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- Christ Presbyterian Academy at Baylor
- Montgomery Bell Academy at Briarcrest
- Lipscomb Academy at Ensworth
- McCallie at Brentwood Academy
VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION II-AAA PLAYOFF BRACKET
Division II Class AA Tennessee High School Football Playoff Bracket
Division II-AA features several strong contenders, including Lausanne Collegiate, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Battle Ground Academy and Franklin Road Academy.
Lausanne will face Lakeway Christian after receiving a first-round bye.
Christian Academy of Knoxville advanced with a 37-7 victory over Pope John Paul II and will face Evangelical Christian.
Battle Ground Academy defeated Knoxville Webb 49-14 and will host Silverdale Academy.
Franklin Road Academy faces Grace Christian Academy in the final quarterfinal matchup.
Division II-AA Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- Lakeway Christian at Lausanne Collegiate
- Evangelical Christian at Christian Academy of Knoxville
- Silverdale Academy at Battle Ground Academy
- Grace Christian Academy at Franklin Road Academy
Notable Division II-AA First-Round Scores
- Christian Academy of Knoxville 37, Pope John Paul II 7
- Battle Ground Academy 49, Knoxville Webb 14
VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION II-AA PLAYOFF BRACKET
Division II Class A Tennessee High School Football Playoff Bracket
Division II-A features Nashville Christian, Middle Tennessee Christian, University School of Jackson, Concord Christian and Friendship Christian among the remaining contenders.
Nashville Christian received a first-round bye and will host Trinity Christian Academy, which defeated Providence Academy 48-14.
Middle Tennessee Christian will face Jackson Christian, which advanced with a 35-12 victory over Ezell-Harding.
University School of Jackson begins its postseason against Providence Christian Academy, which defeated Donelson Christian Academy 35-14.
Concord Christian advanced with a 49-21 victory over Fayette Academy and will face Friendship Christian, which defeated Franklin Christian Academy 42-0.
Division II-A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- Trinity Christian Academy at Nashville Christian
- Jackson Christian at Middle Tennessee Christian
- Providence Christian Academy at University School of Jackson
- Friendship Christian at Concord Christian — Farragut High School
Division II-A First-Round Scores
- Trinity Christian Academy 48, Providence Academy 14
- Jackson Christian 35, Ezell-Harding 12
- Providence Christian Academy 35, Donelson Christian Academy 14
- Concord Christian 49, Fayette Academy 21
- Friendship Christian 42, Franklin Christian Academy 0
VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION II-A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Tennessee SEEC Football Playoff Bracket
The Southeastern Extreme Conference championship has already been decided.
South Haven Christian defeated the Freedom Cowboys 40-34 on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Springfield, Tennessee, ending Freedom's run of four consecutive conference championships.
South Haven advanced to the title game by defeating Lancaster Christian Academy 54-22 in the opening round and Christian Community 62-32 in the semifinals.
Freedom reached the championship with a 58-43 semifinal victory over Tennessee Heat.
SEEC Championship Result
- South Haven Christian 40, Freedom Cowboys 34
SEEC Semifinal Scores
- South Haven Christian 62, Christian Community 32
- Freedom Cowboys 58, Tennessee Heat 43
South Haven Christian finished its championship season 10-1.
VIEW THE TENNESSEE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS
When Are the 2026 Tennessee High School Football State Championships?
The TSSAA BlueCross Bowl state championships will be played Dec. 3-5 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.
Nine championship games are scheduled over three days, with Division II championships taking place Thursday and Division I championships Friday and Saturday.
Thursday, Dec. 3 — Division II Championships
- 11 a.m. ET — Division II-AA
- 3 p.m. ET — Division II-A
- 7 p.m. ET — Division II-AAA
Friday, Dec. 4 — Division I Championships
- 11 a.m. ET — Class 3A
- 3 p.m. ET — Class 1A
- 7 p.m. ET — Class 5A
Saturday, Dec. 5 — Division I Championships
- 11 a.m. ET — Class 4A
- 3 p.m. ET — Class 2A
- 7 p.m. ET — Class 6A
All championship games will be played at Finley Stadium.
What's Next in the Tennessee High School Football Playoffs?
The postseason continues Friday, Nov. 13, with second-round games in Division I and quarterfinal games in Division II.
Division I teams will advance to the quarterfinals Nov. 20, followed by the state semifinals Nov. 27.
Division II teams will play their semifinals Nov. 20, determining the championship matchups for Dec. 3.
The nine TSSAA state champions will be crowned Dec. 3-5 in Chattanooga.
High School On SI will continue updating the Tennessee high school football playoff brackets with final scores, quarterfinal matchups and championship information throughout November and December.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.